Ingersoll (IR) Shareholder Scopus Asset Management LP Has Raised Its Stake by $32.64 Million as Share Price Rose; As Newell Brands (NWL) Valuation Declined, Holder Poplar Forest Capital Lowered Holding by $8.50 Million

Scopus Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Ingersoll (IR) by 300.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scopus Asset Management Lp bought 305,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The hedge fund held 406,531 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.89 million, up from 101,531 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scopus Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Ingersoll for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.56B market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $118.21. About 326,396 shares traded. Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) has risen 27.20% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical IR News: 12/04/2018 – Ingersoll Rand Achieves 2020 Energy Efficiency Goal and Advances Climate Commitment with Renewable Energy; 04/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand CDS Widens 7 Bps, Most in 3 Years; 23/05/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand Presenting at UBS Conference Jun 14; 23/04/2018 – lngersoll-Rand PLC expected to post earnings of 62 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL RAND SEES EXCEEDING HIGH END OF RANGE ON YEAR EPS; 17/05/2018 – Mitsubishi Electric Trane HVAC Now Serving Ductless Customers; 02/05/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand at Electrical Products Group Conference May 22; 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand 1Q Net $120.4M; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS OF $0.51; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 70C, EST. 62C

Poplar Forest Capital Llc decreased its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NWL) by 24.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Poplar Forest Capital Llc sold 566,341 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.11% . The institutional investor held 1.79 million shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.43 million, down from 2.35M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Poplar Forest Capital Llc who had been investing in Newell Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $15.94. About 492,634 shares traded. Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) has declined 45.86% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.86% the S&P500. Some Historical NWL News: 04/05/2018 – Newell Finds Waddington Buyer and Puts More Brands up for Sale–Update; 04/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC – FULL YEAR 2018 CORE SALES ARE EXPECTED TO BE FLAT TO DOWN LOW-SINGLE DIGIT PERCENT; 15/05/2018 – STARBOARD ADDED NWL IN 1Q: 13F; 09/03/2018 – STARBOARD VALUE – BELIEVE NUMEROUS DIRECTOR RESIGNATIONS AT NEWELL IS ALSO “A SIGN TO SHAREHOLDERS OF SUPPORT FOR CHANGE”; 12/04/2018 – FAERCH, HOFFMASTER ALSO BIDDING AS NEWELL DIVESTS ASSETS; 23/04/2018 – Newell Brands ends proxy fight with Starboard; 14/03/2018 – Newell Brands Independent Directors Issue Open Letter to Hldrs; 10/04/2018 – Starboard seeks four board seats at Newell -filing; 20/03/2018 – New York Post: Former Newell director may bid for the company’s brands; 11/04/2018 – Starboard Nominees to Newell Board Are Pauline J. Brown, Gerardo I. Lopez, Bridget Ryan Berman and Robert A. Steele

More notable recent Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Morgan Stanley’s Takeaways From Ingersoll-Gardner Denver M&A Reports – Benzinga” on April 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Ingersoll-Rand Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Ingersoll-Rand Plc’s (NYSE:IR) 1.8% Dividend Yield Looks Pretty Interesting – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “BofA Upgrades Ingersoll-Rand, Says Premium Growth Appears Sustainable – Benzinga” published on April 04, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Shares in Gardner Denver Soared 69.2% So Far in 2019 – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold IR shares while 215 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 182.11 million shares or 2.77% less from 187.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fisher Asset Mngmt Limited Com has 0% invested in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). 329,863 are held by Robeco Institutional Asset Bv. Manitoba – Canada-based Great West Life Assurance Co Can has invested 0.06% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Gateway Investment Advisers Lc owns 37,975 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited invested in 0.04% or 3,302 shares. 3,000 were accumulated by Northstar Investment Advsr Ltd Company. Ls Inv Ltd Llc accumulated 6,764 shares. Highstreet Asset Mgmt invested 0.05% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Yhb Invest Advisors has 4,090 shares. Parsons Cap Mgmt Ri holds 0.09% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) or 7,286 shares. Moreover, Guardian Life Of America has 0.01% invested in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) for 694 shares. Pacific Global Company invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Fmr Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.07% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Weatherly Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 23,133 shares. State Street reported 10.31M shares.

Scopus Asset Management Lp, which manages about $3.64 billion and $3.41 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Waste Connections Inc by 197,000 shares to 35,988 shares, valued at $3.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lithia Mtrs Inc (NYSE:LAD) by 80,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 70,000 shares, and cut its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX).

Poplar Forest Capital Llc, which manages about $919.26M and $1.48 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in E Trade Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 238,514 shares to 321,072 shares, valued at $14.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Axa Equitable Hldgs Inc by 569,964 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.34 million shares, and has risen its stake in Dxc Technology Co.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold NWL shares while 156 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 150 raised stakes. 381.67 million shares or 5.81% less from 405.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cqs Cayman Ltd Partnership accumulated 0.25% or 356,500 shares. First Tru Limited Partnership holds 294,859 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement System has 727,322 shares. Kentucky Retirement accumulated 17,006 shares. Cap Interest Investors holds 4.05M shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) for 2.50 million shares. Riverhead Capital Limited Liability owns 15,802 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Rodgers Brothers has 0.08% invested in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). 33,300 are owned by Ellington Mgmt Group Ltd Llc. Jane Street Group Inc Limited Com has 0% invested in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) for 65,517 shares. Hgk Asset Mgmt stated it has 1.72% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Jefferies Gru Limited Liability reported 0% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Vertex One Asset Mgmt invested in 418,000 shares or 1.38% of the stock. Axa holds 0% of its portfolio in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) for 75,669 shares. 259,990 were accumulated by Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv.