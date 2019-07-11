Ingersoll (IR) Shareholder Santa Barbara Asset Management Has Cut Its Position by $2.09 Million; Northpointe Capital Lowered Its Position in Comcast New (CMCSA) by $2.09 Million

Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Ingersoll (IR) by 1.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc sold 19,578 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.00% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.44M shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $155.02 million, down from 1.46M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ingersoll for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $124.55. About 1.36 million shares traded. Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) has risen 36.07% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.64% the S&P500. Some Historical IR News: 04/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand CDS Widens 7 Bps, Most in 3 Years; 15/05/2018 – RREEF Property Trust Appoints Julianna Ingersoll as President, CEO; 11/05/2018 – Ingersoll Rand Names Richard E. Daudelin as Treasurer; 11/05/2018 – lngersoll Rand Names Richard E. Daudelin as Treasurer; 29/05/2018 – Thermo King “Moves Food” to Increase Food Security; 19/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND ENTERS $1B SR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT PACT; 15/05/2018 – RREEF PROPERTY TRUST, INC. APPOINTS JULIANNA INGERSOLL AS PRESIDENT AND CEO; 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand 1Q Bookings Rose 14 %, Organic Bookings Rose 9%; 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand 1Q Adj EPS 70c; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC – WORKING CAPITAL / REVENUE ON TRACK FOR 2018

Northpointe Capital Llc decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 40.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northpointe Capital Llc sold 53,466 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 80,013 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.20 million, down from 133,479 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northpointe Capital Llc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $200.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $44.08. About 14.04M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 32.20% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 13/04/2018 – Comcast to Bundle Rival Netflix in Plans; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST – SAYS HAS COMMITTED FINANCING AVAILABLE TO SATISFY FULL CASH CONSIDERATION PAYABLE TO SKY SHAREHOLDERS UNDER TERMS OF ACQUISITION; 08/05/2018 – Report on Business: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 18/04/2018 – Fox Reveals That Comcast Made Higher Bid Before Deal With Disney; 25/04/2018 – Dealbook: Comcast Seizes the Lead From Murdoch in the Race for Sky: DealBook Briefing; 10/03/2018 – Hometown Source: Chilkoot Cafe gets Olympic boost from national Comcast commercial featuring Jessie Diggins; 20/04/2018 – Comcast, Charter partner for mobile services back-end software; 06/03/2018 – Comcast Increases Internet Speeds for Most Customers from Maine Through Virginia; 08/05/2018 – Comcast races to secure regulatory, political approval for Sky deal; 16/04/2018 – Digi Music News: Comcast Is Threatening Costly `Paid Prioritization’ Surcharges Against Netflix

Analysts await Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $2.05 earnings per share, up 10.81% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.85 per share. IR’s profit will be $495.04 million for 15.19 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual earnings per share reported by Ingersoll-Rand Plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 130.34% EPS growth.

Analysts await Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to report earnings on July, 25 before the open. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CMCSA’s profit will be $3.40 billion for 14.69 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Comcast Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.32% negative EPS growth.