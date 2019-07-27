Ingersoll (IR) Shareholder Santa Barbara Asset Management Has Cut Holding; Kennedy Capital Management Has Lifted Its Holding in Kirkland’s (KIRK) by $354,480 as Stock Price Declined

Kennedy Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Kirkland’s Inc (KIRK) by 14.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kennedy Capital Management Inc bought 50,640 shares as the company’s stock declined 51.86% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 402,250 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.83M, up from 351,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Kirkland’s Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.09 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $1.63. About 242,181 shares traded. Kirkland's, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) has declined 52.71% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.14% the S&P500. Some Historical KIRK News: 16/03/2018 – Kirkland’s Sees FY18 Same-Store Sales Up 1%-2%; 13/03/2018 The Lawyer [Reg]: Exclusive: Kirkland raids four firms for restructuring push; 17/04/2018 – Kirkland’s And Trisha Yearwood Launch Exclusive Collection; 05/04/2018 – Kirkland’s: W. Michael Madden Resigns as President and CEO; 22/05/2018 – West Kirkland Reports 43m of 3.40 grams per tonne at surface Near Hasbrouck Project, Tonopah, Nevada; 16/03/2018 – Kirkland’s 4th-Quarter Same-Store Sales Rose 2%; 16/03/2018 – Kirkland’s 4Q EPS 79c; 16/04/2018 – West Kirkland Exploration Program Underway at Hasbrouck Project, Tonopah, Nevada; 16/03/2018 – KIRKLAND’S INC KIRK.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $0.50 TO $0.60; 05/04/2018 – KIRKLAND’S INC – MICHAEL B. CAIRNES, EVP AND COO, WILL SERVE AS ACTING CEO

Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Ingersoll (IR) by 1.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc sold 19,578 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.00% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.44 million shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $155.02M, down from 1.46 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ingersoll for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $122.58. About 1.40M shares traded. Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) has risen 36.07% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.64% the S&P500. Some Historical IR News: 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC – WORKING CAPITAL / REVENUE ON TRACK FOR 2018; 04/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand CDS Widens 7 Bps, Most in 3 Years; 19/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC SAYS NEW REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT HAS A TERM OF FIVE YEARS – SEC FILING; 13/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Ingersoll-Rand India for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand 1Q Net $120.4M; 25/05/2018 – TESLA – JAMES ZHOU STARTED LAST MONTH AS CFO, CHINA; JAMES PREVIOUSLY SERVED AS CFO FOR ASIA PACIFIC AND INDIA FOR INGERSOLL RAND; 15/05/2018 – RREEF PROPERTY TRUST, INC. APPOINTS JULIANNA INGERSOLL AS PRESIDENT AND CEO; 02/05/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand at Electrical Products Group Conference May 22; 21/05/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand at Electrical Products Group Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand 1Q Rev $3.38B

Since June 10, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $340,218 activity. 42,918 shares valued at $101,218 were bought by Woodward Steven C on Monday, June 10.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $5.67B and $4.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rbb Bancorp by 72,878 shares to 60,424 shares, valued at $1.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in J. Alexander’s Holdings Inc by 38,269 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 86,351 shares, and cut its stake in Css Industries Inc (NYSE:CSS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold KIRK shares while 30 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 13.27 million shares or 2.12% less from 13.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Public Ltd Liability holds 73,292 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans stated it has 11,339 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Adams Asset Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company, Texas-based fund reported 112,376 shares. Moreover, California State Teachers Retirement has 0% invested in Kirkland's, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) for 24,103 shares. Laurion Capital Limited Partnership has 0% invested in Kirkland's, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) for 15,063 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has 44,988 shares for 0% of their portfolio. First Advsrs Lp holds 27,085 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Pub Sector Pension Invest Board holds 0% or 13,750 shares in its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Ltd has 162,709 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Tower Research Capital Ltd Liability Corp (Trc) has 0% invested in Kirkland's, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK). State Street reported 392,782 shares. Signia Lc holds 5.27% or 619,029 shares in its portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue, a Alaska-based fund reported 5,006 shares. National Bank Of America De holds 0% of its portfolio in Kirkland's, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) for 9,991 shares. 25,436 were reported by Aqr Limited Liability.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold IR shares while 215 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 182.11 million shares or 2.77% less from 187.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Michigan-based Comerica National Bank has invested 0.05% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Regentatlantic Capital Limited Liability Com accumulated 0.04% or 4,861 shares. Compton Capital Mngmt Ri accumulated 6,660 shares. Cape Cod Five Cents State Bank owns 3,520 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Finemark Financial Bank And Trust has 0.44% invested in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Lansdowne Partners (Uk) Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.63% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) or 262,918 shares. Apg Asset Nv stated it has 0.22% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Fort Lp has invested 0.5% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Flippin Bruce & Porter Incorporated has 0.49% invested in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Barometer Incorporated owns 4,100 shares. 52,961 were reported by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. Piedmont Inv Advisors accumulated 13,676 shares. Argyle Capital Management accumulated 0.12% or 3,000 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt invested 0.3% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Fin reported 0% of its portfolio in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR).

