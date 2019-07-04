Ingersoll (IR) Shareholder Piedmont Investment Advisors Has Trimmed Its Stake as Share Value Rose; Abbott Labs (ABT) Valuation Rose While Beacon Financial Group Has Cut Position

Beacon Financial Group decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 41.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beacon Financial Group sold 7,953 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,318 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $905,000, down from 19,271 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beacon Financial Group who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $151.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $85.64. About 2.25 million shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 23.36% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 23/03/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES’ ALERE TO PAY $33.2 MILLION TO RESOLVE U.S. JUSTICE DEPARTMENT PROBE; 29/03/2018 – Cardiovascular: Abbott Initiates Trial to Evaluate Improved Survival And Outcomes with the CardioMEMS Monitor; 18/04/2018 – Abbott’s quarterly profit, sales beat Street estimates; 02/05/2018 – ABBOTT’S XIENCE SIERRA GETS NATIONAL REIMBURSEMENT IN JAPAN; 28/03/2018 – Abbott invests in diabetes care start-up; 28/03/2018 – Abbott and Bigfoot previously agreed to integrate Abbott’s new continuous glucose monitor, FreeStyle Libre, with Bigfoot’s insulin delivery systems; 28/03/2018 – ASAHI Receives CTO lndication for Corsair and Coronary Guide Wires; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – QTRLY TOTAL VASCULAR SALES $739 MLN VS $703 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 23/05/2018 – ABBOTT CITES TENDYNE DEVICE FOR MITRAL VALVE REPLACEMENT; 20/04/2018 – Mercer County: FRIENDS, NATURE CENTER TO HOST RECEPTION FOR `EXPLORING THE ABBOTT MARSHLANDS’ EXHIBIT

Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Ingersoll (IR) by 84.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc sold 74,895 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.00% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,676 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.48 million, down from 88,571 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ingersoll for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $125.55. About 1.18M shares traded. Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) has risen 36.07% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.64% the S&P500. Some Historical IR News: 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand 1Q Bookings Rose 14 %, Organic Bookings Rose 9%; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS OF $0.51; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC QTRLY BOOKINGS GROWTH UP 14 PERCENT; ORGANIC BOOKINGS UP 9 PERCENT; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC – WORKING CAPITAL / REVENUE ON TRACK FOR 2018; 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand 1Q Net $120.4M; 25/05/2018 – TESLA – JAMES ZHOU STARTED LAST MONTH AS CFO, CHINA; JAMES PREVIOUSLY SERVED AS CFO FOR ASIA PACIFIC AND INDIA FOR INGERSOLL RAND; 19/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC SAYS NEW REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT HAS A TERM OF FIVE YEARS – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand 1Q Cont Ops EPS 51c; 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand 1Q Rev $3.38B; 02/05/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand at Electrical Products Group Conference May 22

Analysts await Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $2.05 EPS, up 10.81% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.85 per share. IR’s profit will be $494.37M for 15.31 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by Ingersoll-Rand Plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 130.34% EPS growth.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 1 sale for $12.17 million activity. Contreras Jaime had sold 177,457 shares worth $12.42M.

Analysts await Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report earnings on July, 17 before the open. They expect $0.80 earnings per share, up 9.59% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.73 per share. ABT’s profit will be $1.41 billion for 26.76 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by Abbott Laboratories for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.98% EPS growth.