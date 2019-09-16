Ingersoll (IR) Shareholder Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Has Upped Position; Soros Fund Management Stake in M & T Bk (MTB) Trimmed as Valuation Declined

Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Ingersoll (IR) by 1.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp bought 3,818 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 204,657 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.45M, up from 200,839 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp who had been investing in Ingersoll for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $124.32. About 1.07M shares traded. Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) has risen 27.20% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical IR News: 19/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC SAYS NEW REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT HAS A TERM OF FIVE YEARS – SEC FILING; 31/05/2018 – World’s Longest Undersea Tunnel Stays Cool And Reduces Environmental Impact; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC QTRLY ADJUSTED CONTINUING EPS $0.70; 19/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND ENTERS $1B SR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT PACT; 02/05/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand at Electrical Products Group Conference May 22; 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand 1Q Bookings Rose 14 %, Organic Bookings Rose 9%; 29/05/2018 – Thermo King “Moves Food” to Increase Food Security; 19/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND – ON APRIL 17, CO, CO’S UNITS, RELATED ARRAGNERS AND BOOKRUNNERS ENTERED INTO NEW $1 BLN SENIOR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT; 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand 1Q Adj EPS 70c; 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand 1Q EPS 48c

Soros Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in M & T Bk Corp (MTB) by 7.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Soros Fund Management Llc sold 7,917 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.16% . The hedge fund held 99,325 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.89M, down from 107,242 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Soros Fund Management Llc who had been investing in M & T Bk Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.18B market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $158.44. About 612,191 shares traded. M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) has declined 6.49% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.49% the S&P500. Some Historical MTB News: 21/05/2018 – M&T Bank Corporation Elects Kevin J. Pearson to Board of Directors; 16/04/2018 – M&T BANK – DURING RECENT QTR, INCREASED RESERVE FOR LITIGATION MATTERS BY $135 MLN TO REFLECT STATUS OF PRE-EXISTING LITIGATION; 24/04/2018 – IEC ELECTRONICS – EFFECTIVE AS OF APRIL 20, CO AND M&T BANK ENTERED INTO FIFTH AMENDMENT TO FIFTH AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT FACILITY AGREEMENT; 16/04/2018 – M&T BANK CORP – PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES WAS $43 MLN IN INITIAL 2018 QUARTER, COMPARED WITH $55 MLN IN CORRESPONDING 2017 QUARTER; 16/04/2018 – M&T BANK – NET CHARGE-OFFS OF LOANS WERE $41 MLN DURING RECENT QUARTER, VS $43 MLN IN FIRST QUARTER OF 2017; 16/04/2018 – M&T Bank 1Q Net Interest Income $980M; 16/04/2018 – M&T Bank Sets Aside $135 Million for Litigation — Earnings Review; 23/04/2018 – BHARAT FINANCIAL REITERATES AIM TO GROW LOAN PORTFOLIO 45% M/T; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Core Equity Exits M&T, Cuts Qualcomm; 21/03/2018 – M&T Bank Increases Prime Lending Rate From 4.50% to 4.75%

Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp, which manages about $29.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Baidu Inc.(Adr) (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 105,531 shares to 347,849 shares, valued at $40.82 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) by 12,575 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 185,256 shares, and cut its stake in Waste Connections.

Analysts await M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $3.61 EPS, up 1.40% or $0.05 from last year’s $3.56 per share. MTB’s profit will be $482.53M for 10.97 P/E if the $3.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.34 actual EPS reported by M&T Bank Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.08% EPS growth.

Soros Fund Management Llc, which manages about $4.27B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Altaba Inc by 110,851 shares to 2.46 million shares, valued at $170.51M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 80,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 115,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Bgc Partners Inc (NASDAQ:BGCP).