Ingersoll (IR) Shareholder Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company Has Lowered Position; Institute For Wealth Management Has Upped Its Holding in Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) by $382,958 as Valuation Declined

Institute For Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) by 107.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Institute For Wealth Management Llc bought 4,453 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.21% . The institutional investor held 8,584 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $739,000, up from 4,131 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Institute For Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industries N for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.43B market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $87.79. About 2.03 million shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 23.30% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 30/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Names Jacinth Smiley As Chief Accounting Officer — MarketWatch; 28/03/2018 – A SCHULMAN INC – IN LIGHT OF PENDING MERGER, COMPANY HAS SUSPENDED ITS FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE; 10/04/2018 – AIR LIQUIDE AIRP.PA – CONSTRUCTION OF LYONDELLBASELL’S NEW PO/TBA PLANT EXPECTED TO BEGIN IN H2 2018 AND BE COMPLETED IN 2021; 18/04/2018 – A. Schulman Sets June 14, 2018 Special Meeting for Vote on Merger Agreement with LyondellBasell; 21/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Bayport Complex Receives Prestigious Safety Award; 27/04/2018 – LyondellBasell Raises Dividend to $1; 26/03/2018 – LYONDELL HOUSTON REFINERY LARGE CRUDE UNIT RESTARTED; SMALL CRUDE UNIT RESTARTING; 22/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Announces Unconditional Antitrust Clearance From Chinese State Admin of Market Regulation; 10/04/2018 – AIR LIQUIDE IN PACT LYONDELLBASELL FOR PETROCHEMICAL PLANT; 24/05/2018 – BRASKEM SAYS ODEBRECHT REITERATED ITS INTENTION OF MAINTAINING PRESENCE IN PETROCHEMICAL SECTOR – FILING

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in Ingersoll (IR) by 20.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company sold 3,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 13,200 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.67 million, down from 16,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Ingersoll for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $123.88. About 352,235 shares traded. Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) has risen 27.20% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical IR News: 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand 1Q EPS 48c; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC QTRLY ORGANIC REVENUES UP 8 PERCENT; 04/04/2018 – Ingersoll Rand Declares Quarterly Dividend; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC – WORKING CAPITAL / REVENUE ON TRACK FOR 2018; 12/04/2018 – lngersoll Rand Achieves 2020 Energy Efficiency Goal and Advances Climate Commitment with Renewable Energy; 23/05/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand Presenting at UBS Conference Jun 14; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS OF $0.51; 11/05/2018 – lngersoll Rand Names Richard E. Daudelin as Treasurer; 29/05/2018 – Thermo King “Moves Food” to Increase Food Security; 29/05/2018 – Thermo King “Moves Food” to Increase Food Security

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company, which manages about $684.19M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 833 shares to 8,341 shares, valued at $3.06M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 8,026 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,368 shares, and has risen its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 41 investors sold IR shares while 244 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 176 raised stakes. 182.25 million shares or 0.07% more from 182.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hartford Fincl Mngmt stated it has 0.07% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Moreover, Yhb Invest Advsr has 0.08% invested in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). First Hawaiian Comml Bank, a Hawaii-based fund reported 9,590 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holdg holds 0.28% or 271,595 shares in its portfolio. Quantum Cap Mngmt owns 2,055 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Highstreet Asset Management owns 8,345 shares. Lmr Llp reported 0.1% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). 2,955 are owned by Smithfield Trust. Ls Inv Ltd Liability, Michigan-based fund reported 6,759 shares. Nippon Life Global Americas stated it has 114,810 shares. Capital Investment Ltd Liability reported 3,830 shares. Fruth Inv holds 23,844 shares or 1.21% of its portfolio. Aperio Grp Limited Liability Com has 0.1% invested in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Strs Ohio stated it has 0.39% of its portfolio in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Gabelli Funds Llc accumulated 77,000 shares.

Analysts await Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.92 earnings per share, up 9.71% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.75 per share. IR’s profit will be $463.83 million for 16.13 P/E if the $1.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.09 actual earnings per share reported by Ingersoll-Rand Plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.13% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 49 investors sold LYB shares while 241 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 215 raised stakes. 243.04 million shares or 2.05% less from 248.14 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jacobs Levy Equity Incorporated reported 0.13% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). 37,199 were reported by Freestone Capital Lc. Wells Fargo & Company Mn reported 1.78M shares stake. Moody Savings Bank Division owns 34,653 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Horizon Invests Ltd Company invested 0.01% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Renaissance Limited Liability has 0% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Bluefin Trading Ltd Liability Company invested in 3,500 shares. Wisconsin-based Johnson Financial Group Inc has invested 0.21% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Meritage Port Mngmt owns 26,707 shares. The Florida-based Cumberland Advsrs Incorporated has invested 0.29% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Wesbanco Comml Bank reported 0.01% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Northern Tru holds 0.1% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) or 4.73 million shares. The United Kingdom-based River And Mercantile Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Principal Finance Grp Inc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 545,332 shares. Hourglass Cap reported 71,310 shares.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $57.54 million activity. AI INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS LLC bought $57.04M worth of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) on Thursday, August 29.

Institute For Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $311.71 million and $451.78M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) by 9,658 shares to 50,365 shares, valued at $2.14 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 99.99M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,500 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO).

