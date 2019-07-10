Ingersoll (IR) Shareholder Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp Trimmed Its Holding as Stock Value Rose; As Philip Morris International (PM) Share Price Rose, Abner Herrman & Brock Has Decreased Holding

Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp decreased its stake in Ingersoll (IR) by 54.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp sold 313,356 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.00% with the market. The hedge fund held 262,918 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.38M, down from 576,274 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp who had been investing in Ingersoll for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $124.04. About 1.41 million shares traded. Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) has risen 36.07% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.64% the S&P500. Some Historical IR News: 06/03/2018 Ingersoll Rand, ConsumerMedical to co-present at Conference Board’s 18th Annual Employee Health Care Conference; 29/05/2018 – Thermo King “Moves Food” to Increase Food Security; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND 1Q NET REV. $3.38B, EST. $3.19B; 12/04/2018 – Ingersoll Rand Achieves 2020 Energy Efficiency Goal and Advances Climate Commitment with Renewable Energy; 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand 1Q Rev $3.38B; 23/05/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand Presenting at UBS Conference Jun 14; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 70C, EST. 62C; 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand 1Q Adj EPS 70c; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS OF $0.51; 13/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Ingersoll-Rand India for Jan 01 to Mar 31

Abner Herrman & Brock Llc decreased its stake in Philip Morris International (PM) by 34.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Abner Herrman & Brock Llc sold 10,102 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 19,432 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.72M, down from 29,534 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock Llc who had been investing in Philip Morris International for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $123.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $79.44. About 3.43M shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has risen 5.54% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.11% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 30/05/2018 – Tobacco-Free Kids: Sick Joke — Philip Morris Repeats Call for Smoke-Free Future While It Aggressively Markets Cigarettes and Fights Efforts to Reduce Smoking Worldwide; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Fund Adds Intel, Exits Philip Morris, Cuts Apple; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY CIGARETTE SHIPMENT VOLUME OF 164.3 BLN UNITS, DOWN BY 9.3 BLN UNITS OR 5.3%; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES FY EPS $5.25 TO $5.40, SAW $5.20 TO $5.35; 30/05/2018 – Tobacco-Free Kids: Sick Joke — Philip Morris Repeats Call for Smoke-Free Future While It Aggressively Markets Cigarettes and; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Net $1.56B; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – 2018 FY DILUTED EPS FORECAST ASSUMES FULL-YEAR EFFECTIVE TAX RATE OF ABOUT 26%; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Middle East & Africa Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Down 6.5%; 31/05/2018 – Japan Tobacco to cut heated tobacco prices in battle with Philip Morris; 19/04/2018 – Buy Philip Morris Even as People Quit Smoking: Street Wrap

Abner Herrman & Brock Llc, which manages about $1.13B and $648.39M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 6,617 shares to 54,753 shares, valued at $16.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 21,778 shares in the quarter, for a total of 137,183 shares, and has risen its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.33 earnings per share, down 5.67% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.41 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.07B for 14.93 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual earnings per share reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.02% EPS growth.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $211,675 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Martin Currie Ltd invested in 117,077 shares or 0.73% of the stock. Mai Cap Management holds 0.09% or 20,552 shares. The New York-based Gideon Advisors Incorporated has invested 0.33% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Kanawha Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Co stated it has 50,170 shares. London Com Of Virginia has 0.69% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 914,686 shares. Palladium Partners Lc invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Verity & Verity Ltd Company holds 45,054 shares or 0.91% of its portfolio. Brandywine Global Investment Mgmt Ltd Com holds 1.23M shares. 5.11 million are held by Grp. Cambiar Lc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Advsr Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.46% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 290,086 shares. Jacobs Com Ca reported 0.07% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Utd Asset Strategies holds 5,126 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Lc holds 0.02% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) or 922 shares. Kj Harrison Ptnrs holds 0.09% or 3,000 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold IR shares while 215 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 182.11 million shares or 2.77% less from 187.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gateway Inv Advisers Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.04% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Conning has invested 0.02% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Boothbay Fund Management Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.03% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Aqr Capital Ltd Liability Corp has 0.07% invested in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Td Asset Management holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) for 1.13 million shares. Parsons Cap Mgmt Inc Ri stated it has 0.09% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Bradley Foster Sargent Ct invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Element Cap Management Lc reported 7,761 shares. Manchester Capital Mgmt Ltd Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) for 1,713 shares. Gamco Invsts Incorporated Et Al holds 6,800 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 1832 Asset Management Lp holds 0% or 200 shares in its portfolio. Los Angeles Capital Management And Equity Research owns 168,359 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Trexquant Invest LP owns 19,620 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund has invested 0.08% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Salem Counselors has invested 0.23% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR).

