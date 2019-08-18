Ingersoll (IR) Shareholder Ing Groep Nv Lowered Its Stake by $807,743; As Overstock.Com (OSTK) Valuation Rose, Swift Run Capital Management Cut Its Stake by $355,520

Swift Run Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Overstock.Com Inc (OSTK) by 61.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swift Run Capital Management Llc sold 22,220 shares as the company’s stock rose 81.47% . The hedge fund held 13,660 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $227,000, down from 35,880 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swift Run Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Overstock.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $639.09 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.90% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $18.11. About 5.93M shares traded or 21.47% up from the average. Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) has declined 37.36% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.36% the S&P500. Some Historical OSTK News: 07/05/2018 – Overstock.com: Ralph Daiuto Becomes Pres of SpeedRoute; 06/04/2018 – Overstock.com CFO Robert Hughes Leaving to Become CFO of Property Rights Venture DeSoto Inc; 22/05/2018 – TZERO – PLANS TO CONTRIBUTE CASH AND LICENSE TZERO’S BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGY FOR OPERATION OF SECURITY TOKEN MARKET; 26/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Overstock.com, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline o; 14/05/2018 – Overstock: tZero Offering Extended Due to Significant Interest as a Result of Asia Roadshow; 08/05/2018 – OVERSTOCK 1Q LOSS/SHR $1.74; 29/03/2018 – Overstock.com stock offering cancelled, source says; shares rise; 09/04/2018 – tZERO Unveils Security Token Trading Software; 12/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by; 02/04/2018 – Overstock.com Terminating Proposed Public Offering

Ing Groep Nv decreased its stake in Ingersoll (IR) by 17.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ing Groep Nv sold 7,549 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 36,069 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.89 million, down from 43,618 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ing Groep Nv who had been investing in Ingersoll for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.48B market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $117.88. About 1.27M shares traded. Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) has risen 27.20% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical IR News: 04/04/2018 – lngersoll Rand Declares Quarterly Dividend; 19/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND – ON APRIL 17, CO, CO’S UNITS, RELATED ARRAGNERS AND BOOKRUNNERS ENTERED INTO NEW $1 BLN SENIOR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC QTRLY BOOKINGS GROWTH UP 14 PERCENT; ORGANIC BOOKINGS UP 9 PERCENT; 13/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Ingersoll-Rand India for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND 1Q NET REV. $3.38B, EST. $3.19B; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS OF $0.51; 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand 1Q Rev $3.38B; 23/05/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand Presenting at UBS Conference Jun 14; 12/04/2018 – lngersoll Rand Achieves 2020 Energy Efficiency Goal and Advances Climate Commitment with Renewable Energy; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 70C, EST. 62C

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold OSTK shares while 33 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 19.45 million shares or 2.51% more from 18.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glenmede Trust Com Na has 24 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset has invested 0.35% in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK). Nomura Inc, Japan-based fund reported 100,000 shares. Twin Tree Mgmt Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK). Moreover, Susquehanna Intl Gru Llp has 0.01% invested in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK). Metropolitan Life Insurance New York has 75,535 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Lee Danner And Bass Inc accumulated 501,645 shares. Gam Ag reported 35,930 shares. Bluecrest Cap Management Ltd, a Guernsey-based fund reported 12,103 shares. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership holds 523,215 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can reported 0% of its portfolio in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK). Moreover, Trellus Mgmt Com Lc has 0.79% invested in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) for 25,000 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Inc Md accumulated 10,690 shares. 35,300 were accumulated by California State Teachers Retirement Systems. New York State Common Retirement Fund has 0% invested in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK).

Since March 27, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $509,035 activity.

Swift Run Capital Management Llc, which manages about $239.73 million and $108.43M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKB) by 8,670 shares to 36,252 shares, valued at $7.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Ing Groep Nv, which manages about $5.88B and $4.62B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ametek Inc New (NYSE:AME) by 6,835 shares to 33,829 shares, valued at $2.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nutrien Ltd by 141,270 shares in the quarter, for a total of 365,440 shares, and has risen its stake in Suncor Energy Inc New (NYSE:SU).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold IR shares while 215 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 182.11 million shares or 2.77% less from 187.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Johnson Financial Grp Inc Inc Inc stated it has 350 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset, Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.78 million shares. Ing Groep Nv invested in 0.08% or 36,069 shares. Avalon Advsr Ltd Liability has invested 0.31% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Lpl Financial Lc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Highstreet Asset Mngmt invested in 0.05% or 8,345 shares. The Ohio-based Private Trust Na has invested 0.04% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Bryn Mawr Tru Company invested in 0.01% or 1,918 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 0% or 3,923 shares. Tudor Investment Et Al has 15,955 shares. Sigma Planning Corp has invested 0.04% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). 43,209 are held by Nomura Asset. Lansdowne (Uk) Ltd Liability Partnership owns 262,918 shares for 0.63% of their portfolio. Texas Yale owns 15,650 shares. Essex Investment Mgmt Co Limited Co holds 2,155 shares.

