Ingersoll (IR) Shareholder Heritage Wealth Advisors Has Upped Stake; Mastercard (MA) Holder Jennison Associates Cut Its Stake

Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Ingersoll (IR) by 4.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought 184 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 3,956 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $501.11M, up from 3,772 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Ingersoll for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $122.87. About 375,316 shares traded. Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) has risen 27.20% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical IR News: 30/04/2018 – Ingersoll Rand Employees Worldwide Put Sustainability in Action with Earth Day Network’s Canopy Project; 31/05/2018 – World’s Longest Undersea Tunnel Stays Cool And Reduces Environmental Impact; 06/03/2018 Ingersoll Rand, ConsumerMedical to co-present at Conference Board’s 18th Annual Employee Health Care Conference; 23/04/2018 – lngersoll-Rand PLC expected to post earnings of 62 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 13/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Ingersoll-Rand India for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 31/05/2018 – Eurotunnel: World’s Longest Undersea Tunnel Stays Cool and Reduces Environmental Impact; 12/04/2018 – lngersoll Rand Achieves 2020 Energy Efficiency Goal and Advances Climate Commitment with Renewable Energy; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC QTRLY BOOKINGS GROWTH UP 14 PERCENT; ORGANIC BOOKINGS UP 9 PERCENT; 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand 1Q Rev $3.38B; 11/05/2018 – Ingersoll Rand Names Richard E. Daudelin as Treasurer

Jennison Associates Llc decreased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (MA) by 6.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jennison Associates Llc sold 908,561 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 13.86 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.67B, down from 14.76M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jennison Associates Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $271.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $3.2 during the last trading session, reaching $267.92. About 1.94 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 05/04/2018 – MASTERCARD NAMES GILBERTO CALDART PRESIDENT, INTL; 19/03/2018 – MasterCard eyes cryptocurrency collaboration; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard: Charges Related to Interchange Rates in Europe; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Cash and Cash Equivalents $6.89 Billion; 26/04/2018 – Mastercard Offers Exclusive Pre-Sale to MLB All-Star Game in Washington, D.C; 26/04/2018 – IFC and Mastercard Expand Partnership to Drive Greater Financial Inclusion in Emerging Markets; 04/04/2018 – Barclays Launches Premier Global Travel Card That Rewards Cardmember Loyalty: Barclays Arrival® Premier World Elite Mastercard; 30/05/2018 – MASTERCARD CFO MARTINA HUND-MEJEAN COMMENTS AT CONFERENCE; 21/03/2018 – EQUIFAX INC – EQUIFAX BOARD NOW CONSISTS OF 12 DIRECTORS, ALL OF WHOM ARE INDEPENDENT; 05/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – GILBERTO CALDART APPOINTED PRESIDENT, INTERNATIONAL

Jennison Associates Llc, which manages about $100.00 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 46,480 shares to 202,483 shares, valued at $25.00 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Natera Inc by 869,420 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.43M shares, and has risen its stake in Acadia Healthcare Company In (NASDAQ:ACHC).

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.02 EPS, up 13.48% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.78 per share. MA’s profit will be $2.05 billion for 33.16 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual EPS reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.88% EPS growth.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 8 insider sales for $42.91 million activity. $468,603 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) shares were bought by DAVIS RICHARD K. 1,500 shares were bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon, worth $413,560 on Wednesday, July 31.

Heritage Wealth Advisors, which manages about $402.51M and $652.34B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Teva Pharm Inds Ltd Adrf (NYSE:TEVA) by 130 shares to 10 shares, valued at $92,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Carnival Corp New (NYSE:CCL) by 84 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 359 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Us Consumer Goods (IYK).