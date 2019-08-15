Ingersoll (IR) Shareholder Generation Investment Management Llp Has Cut Its Position by $15.17 Million as Stock Rose; Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Holder American Trust Investment Advisors Has Increased Its Holding by $401,506 as Stock Value Rose

American Trust Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 13.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Trust Investment Advisors Llc bought 8,194 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 70,923 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.54 million, up from 62,729 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $77.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $53.78. About 4.72 million shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 06/05/2018 – Mondelēz International to Acquire Tate’s Bake Shop; 29/05/2018 – Realfiction: Realfiction receives order for 49 Dreamoc HD3 displays to be used by global snack company Mondelez; 30/04/2018 – MONDELEZ REPORTS FINAL CASH TENDER OFFER-CONSENT SOLICITATION; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ CALL ENDS; 29/03/2018 – Neuberger Berman Focus Adds Mondelez, Exits Iqvia; 11/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Reports Rapid Growth of Cocoa Life Sustainable Sourcing Program; 20/04/2018 – The Weinberg Capital Group Announces New Board Member For Convenience Valet; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez Backs 2018 Organic Net Rev Growth of 1% to 2%; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q North America Rev Down 1.3%; 07/05/2018 – MONDELEZ – 2048 NOTES TO MATURE ON MAY 7, 2048

Generation Investment Management Llp decreased its stake in Ingersoll (IR) by 4.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Generation Investment Management Llp sold 141,791 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The hedge fund held 3.29M shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $355.41 million, down from 3.43 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Generation Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Ingersoll for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $116.43. About 967,974 shares traded. Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) has risen 27.20% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical IR News: 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC QTRLY ORGANIC REVENUES UP 8 PERCENT; 04/04/2018 – lngersoll Rand Declares Quarterly Dividend; 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand 1Q Adj EPS 70c; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC QTRLY ADJUSTED CONTINUING EPS $0.70; 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand 1Q EPS 48c; 25/05/2018 – TESLA – JAMES ZHOU STARTED LAST MONTH AS CFO, CHINA; JAMES PREVIOUSLY SERVED AS CFO FOR ASIA PACIFIC AND INDIA FOR INGERSOLL RAND; 21/05/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand at Electrical Products Group Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC – QTRLY NET REV FROM CONT OPS $ 3,385 MLN VS $3,001 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 23/04/2018 – lngersoll-Rand PLC expected to post earnings of 62 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 26/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC IR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $111 FROM $109

American Trust Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $185.18 million and $129.92M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in V F Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 4,553 shares to 25,765 shares, valued at $2.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 12,805 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,000 shares, and cut its stake in Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP).

