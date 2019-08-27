Ingersoll (IR) Shareholder Exane Derivatives Has Decreased Its Holding by $1.10 Billion; Shareholder Mastrapasqua Asset Management Has Boosted Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) Holding

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) by 15596.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc bought 77,981 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.52% . The institutional investor held 78,481 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.94 million, up from 500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $99.19. About 1.01 million shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has risen 9.03% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 20/03/2018 – MOFCOM REVIEW OF NXPI/QUALCOMM REMAINS ON TRACK: REORG RESEARCH; 13/04/2018 – U.S.-China Trade Tensions Blamed for Delays; 18/05/2018 – NXP Semiconductors spikes more than 3.5% after Dow Jones quotes a Beijing official as saying: “The Qualcomm/NXP deal is looking more optimistic now”; 13/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – TENDER OFFER IS NOW SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON APRIL 20, 2018; 18/04/2018 – Qualcomm’s $44 Billion Purchase of NXP Has ‘Hard to Resolve’ Issues: China; 06/04/2018 – Could China Scuttle Qualcomm’s $44 Billion NXP Deal? — Heard on the Street; 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM SAYS CO’S UNIT, NXP TO AMEND SOME RESTRICTIONS IN AGREEMENT INCLUDING NXP’S ABILITY TO UNDERTAKE ACQUISITIONS, SETTLE LITIGATION – SEC FILING; 25/05/2018 – NXP/Qualcomm cleared to talk with China; 09/03/2018 – REG-Effnet announces expanded license agreement with NXP for 5G technology; 14/05/2018 – WHITE HOUSE SAYS ZTE ISSUE HAS BEEN RAISED AT MANY LEVELS BY THE CHINESE GOVERNMENT

Exane Derivatives decreased its stake in Ingersoll (IR) by 99.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Exane Derivatives sold 10,163 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 11 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.19 million, down from 10,174 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Exane Derivatives who had been investing in Ingersoll for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $116.3. About 540,014 shares traded. Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) has risen 27.20% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical IR News: 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC – WORKING CAPITAL / REVENUE ON TRACK FOR 2018; 21/05/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand at Electrical Products Group Conference Tomorrow; 04/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand CDS Widens 7 Bps, Most in 3 Years; 29/05/2018 – Thermo King “Moves Food” to Increase Food Security; 15/05/2018 – RREEF PROPERTY TRUST, INC. APPOINTS JULIANNA INGERSOLL AS PRESIDENT AND CEO; 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand 1Q Adj EPS 70c; 30/04/2018 – Ingersoll Rand Employees Worldwide Put Sustainability in Action with Earth Day Network’s Canopy Project; 29/05/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 9 Weeks; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL RAND SEES EXCEEDING HIGH END OF RANGE ON YEAR EPS; 11/05/2018 – lngersoll Rand Names Richard E. Daudelin as Treasurer

More notable recent NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Semiconductor Stocks’ Q2 Earnings on Jul 29: NXPI, AMKR, RMBS – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why NXP Semiconductors Shares Gained 18.8% in January – Nasdaq” published on February 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 13, 2019 – Nasdaq” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “NXP Semiconductors to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences – GlobeNewswire” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Monday Option Activity: WDC, DY, NXPI – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold IR shares while 215 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 182.11 million shares or 2.77% less from 187.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Security holds 4,050 shares. Mcf Advsrs Ltd holds 0.01% or 500 shares. 16,894 are owned by Baker Avenue Asset Mgmt Lp. Advisors Asset Management stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.1% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). 2,000 are held by Capital Wealth Planning Ltd Co. 9,795 were accumulated by Gam Ag. Willingdon Wealth Mgmt stated it has 0% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Heritage Wealth Advsr invested 0% of its portfolio in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Prudential Fin owns 186,215 shares. 3,498 are owned by Voloridge Investment Ltd Liability. Mariner Ltd Llc holds 3,155 shares. 1,427 were reported by Amica Retiree Trust. Franklin Resources has invested 0.06% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Leavell Inv Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.22% or 18,429 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Ingersoll-Rand PLC (IR) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Ingersoll-Rand Plc (IR) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Ingersoll-Rand Plc’s (NYSE:IR) 1.8% Dividend Yield Looks Pretty Interesting – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Think About Buying Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) Now? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Morgan Stanley’s Takeaways From Ingersoll-Gardner Denver M&A Reports – Benzinga” with publication date: April 29, 2019.