Ingersoll (IR) Shareholder Eventide Asset Management Has Lifted Its Position by $1.76 Million; Tygh Capital Management Increased Its Clean Harbors (CLH) Holding by $5.66 Million

Eventide Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Ingersoll (IR) by 233.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eventide Asset Management Llc bought 14,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 20,000 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.53M, up from 6,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eventide Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ingersoll for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $123.56. About 849,423 shares traded. Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) has risen 27.20% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical IR News: 15/05/2018 – RREEF PROPERTY TRUST, INC. APPOINTS JULIANNA INGERSOLL AS PRESIDENT AND CEO; 15/05/2018 – RREEF Property Trust Appoints Julianna Ingersoll as President, CEO; 04/04/2018 – Ingersoll Rand Declares Quarterly Dividend; 25/05/2018 – TESLA – JAMES ZHOU STARTED LAST MONTH AS CFO, CHINA; JAMES PREVIOUSLY SERVED AS CFO FOR ASIA PACIFIC AND INDIA FOR INGERSOLL RAND; 13/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Ingersoll-Rand India for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND 1Q NET REV. $3.38B, EST. $3.19B; 29/05/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 9 Weeks; 19/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND – ON APRIL 17, CO, CO’S UNITS, RELATED ARRAGNERS AND BOOKRUNNERS ENTERED INTO NEW $1 BLN SENIOR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT; 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand 1Q Adj EPS 70c; 23/04/2018 – lngersoll-Rand PLC expected to post earnings of 62 cents a share – Earnings Preview

Tygh Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Clean Harbors Inc (CLH) by 59.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tygh Capital Management Inc bought 79,767 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.75% . The institutional investor held 214,819 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.27 million, up from 135,052 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Clean Harbors Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $76.21. About 130,389 shares traded. Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) has risen 38.97% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.97% the S&P500. Some Historical CLH News: 02/05/2018 – CLEAN HARBORS 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 12C, EST. LOSS/SHR 16C; 29/03/2018 Texas Emissions: 281308 – CLEAN HARBORS DEER PARK; 02/05/2018 – CLEAN HARBORS REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJ. EBITDA GUIDANCE; 02/05/2018 – Clean Harbors 1Q Adjusted EBITDA $88.3M

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 35 investors sold CLH shares while 85 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 49.15 million shares or 1.57% less from 49.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Maryland-based Fort Ltd Partnership has invested 0.01% in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH). Group holds 99,346 shares. Ashfield Ptnrs owns 6,356 shares. Green Square Cap Ltd Liability Company, a Tennessee-based fund reported 4,798 shares. Prudential Financial Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) for 32,212 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp owns 179,198 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Manchester Capital Management Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% of its portfolio in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH). Ny State Common Retirement Fund, a New York-based fund reported 238,942 shares. Bb&T Secs Ltd reported 13,782 shares. Howe & Rusling, a New York-based fund reported 3,279 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund, a Oregon-based fund reported 20,736 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Ltd Liability Company reported 44,822 shares. Columbus Circle Invsts accumulated 1% or 525,708 shares. First Personal Fincl has invested 0.01% in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH). The Connecticut-based Aqr Capital Lc has invested 0.09% in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH).

Tygh Capital Management Inc, which manages about $521.11M and $588.72 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Viavi Solutions Inc by 170,822 shares to 454,790 shares, valued at $6.04 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Strategic Education Inc by 4,411 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 80,939 shares, and cut its stake in Kinsale Capital Group Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 41 investors sold IR shares while 244 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 176 raised stakes. 182.25 million shares or 0.07% more from 182.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Bancorporation reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Auxier Asset Management stated it has 10,400 shares. Brown Advisory Limited Company reported 3,308 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Cambridge Inv Rech Advsrs Incorporated invested in 0.02% or 13,759 shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) Sa reported 18,247 shares. Engineers Gate Manager LP invested in 31,830 shares or 0.22% of the stock. River & Mercantile Asset Llp stated it has 2,155 shares. Bragg Advsrs Incorporated holds 0.51% or 32,362 shares in its portfolio. Kentucky Retirement System Insurance Fund has invested 0.13% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). 7,042 are owned by Acg Wealth. United Financial Advisers Limited Liability Co holds 10,611 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Fiduciary Trust stated it has 6,556 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.12% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Ameriprise Incorporated has invested 0.35% of its portfolio in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Gam Ag has 0.13% invested in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR).

