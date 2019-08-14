Ingersoll (IR) Share Price Rose While Korea Investment Has Trimmed Its Holding; As Lululemon Athletica (LULU) Market Valuation Rose, Dana Investment Advisors Has Raised Its Position by $1.42 Million

Dana Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc (LULU) by 5.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dana Investment Advisors Inc bought 8,683 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.78% . The institutional investor held 163,460 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.79 million, up from 154,777 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Lululemon Athletica Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $179.59. About 1.69 million shares traded. Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) has risen 60.80% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LULU News: 22/03/2018 – Lululemon Earnings: No CEO, but Investors Aren’t Complaining — Barrons.com; 27/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: LULU, RH, SONC, NKE & more; 07/05/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC LULU.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $104 FROM $96; 14/05/2018 – Bluemountain Adds Lululemon, Exits Changyou.com: 13F; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC LULU.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.00 TO $3.08; 27/03/2018 – Lululemon Sales, Profits Rise as CEO Search Continues; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON HAS TALKED WITH SEVERAL CEO CANDIDATES; 29/05/2018 – Lululemon Earnings: Is It ‘Set up for Success?’ — Barrons.com; 27/03/2018 – Lululemon Gets a Boost From E-Commerce; 28/03/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC LULU.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $72

Korea Investment Corp decreased its stake in Ingersoll (IR) by 28.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Korea Investment Corp sold 64,888 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 163,605 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.66 million, down from 228,493 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Korea Investment Corp who had been investing in Ingersoll for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.11% or $2.48 during the last trading session, reaching $120.22. About 1.12M shares traded. Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) has risen 27.20% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical IR News: 02/05/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand at Electrical Products Group Conference May 22; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC QTRLY ADJUSTED CONTINUING EPS $0.70; 06/03/2018 Ingersoll Rand, ConsumerMedical to co-present at Conference Board’s 18th Annual Employee Health Care Conference; 25/05/2018 – TESLA – JAMES ZHOU STARTED LAST MONTH AS CFO, CHINA; JAMES PREVIOUSLY SERVED AS CFO FOR ASIA PACIFIC AND INDIA FOR INGERSOLL RAND; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND 1Q NET REV. $3.38B, EST. $3.19B; 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand 1Q Net $120.4M; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC QTRLY BOOKINGS GROWTH UP 14 PERCENT; ORGANIC BOOKINGS UP 9 PERCENT; 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand 1Q Bookings Rose 14 %, Organic Bookings Rose 9%; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS OF $0.51; 29/05/2018 – Thermo King “Moves Food” to Increase Food Security

Korea Investment Corp, which manages about $22.22B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 423,781 shares to 1.46 million shares, valued at $63.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Avalonbay Cmntys Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 43,347 shares in the quarter, for a total of 179,849 shares, and has risen its stake in Discover Finl Svcs (NYSE:DFS).

Dana Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $4.48B and $2.12 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 28,729 shares to 23,001 shares, valued at $4.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Broadridge Finl Solutions In (NYSE:BR) by 34,969 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 103,306 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

