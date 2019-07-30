Ingersoll (IR) Share Price Rose While Gotham Asset Management Has Lowered Its Holding by $2.80 Million; Shah Capital Management Position in China Yuchai Intl LTD (CYD) Has Upped as Valuation Declined

Gotham Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Ingersoll (IR) by 9.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gotham Asset Management Llc sold 26,203 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.00% with the market. The hedge fund held 259,678 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.03 million, down from 285,881 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gotham Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ingersoll for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.05% or $2.5 during the last trading session, reaching $124.72. About 332,187 shares traded. Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) has risen 36.07% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.64% the S&P500. Some Historical IR News: 04/04/2018 – Ingersoll Rand Declares Quarterly Dividend; 25/05/2018 – TESLA – JAMES ZHOU STARTED LAST MONTH AS CFO, CHINA; JAMES PREVIOUSLY SERVED AS CFO FOR ASIA PACIFIC AND INDIA FOR INGERSOLL RAND; 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand Sees Exceeding High End of Ranges for 2018 Revenue, EPS; 02/05/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand at Electrical Products Group Conference May 22; 15/05/2018 – RREEF Property Trust Appoints Julianna Ingersoll as President, CEO; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC – QTRLY NET REV FROM CONT OPS $ 3,385 MLN VS $3,001 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand 1Q Adj EPS 70c; 04/04/2018 – lngersoll Rand Declares Quarterly Dividend; 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand 1Q Cont Ops EPS 51c; 04/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand CDS Widens 7 Bps, Most in 3 Years

Shah Capital Management increased its stake in China Yuchai Intl Ltd (CYD) by 1.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shah Capital Management bought 63,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.04% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 3.46M shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.84 million, up from 3.40 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shah Capital Management who had been investing in China Yuchai Intl Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $581.41M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $14.23. About 6,165 shares traded. China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) has declined 27.32% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.75% the S&P500. Some Historical CYD News: 24/05/2018 – SHAH CAPITAL – PROPOSAL INCLUDES THAT CYI BOD SHOULD RETAIN AN INVESTMENT ADVISORY FIRM IMMEDIATELY WITH GOAL TO HAVE IT INCLUDED IN PASSIVE INDICES; 24/05/2018 – SHAH CAPITAL – PROPOSAL SAYS CHINA YUCHAI INTERNATIONAL SHOULD CONSIDER ADDING/CHANGING CURRENT BOD AND TOP MANAGEMENT; 30/05/2018 – China Yuchai Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – China Yuchai 1Q Rev $689.7M; 18/05/2018 – Notice Of Annual General Meeting; 24/05/2018 – SHAH CAPITAL – PROPOSAL SAYS CHINA YUCHAI INTERNATIONAL SHOULD CONSIDER DUAL LISTING IN HONG KONG OR SHENZHEN/SHANGHAI; 24/05/2018 – SHAH CAPITAL – SENT LETTER TO CHINA YUCHAI INTERNATIONAL’S DIRECTORS ON MAY 23 WITH PROPOSALS TO BE DISCUSSED AT UPCOMING JUNE 2018 AGM – SEC FILING; 10/05/2018 – China Yuchai 1Q EPS 94c; 16/04/2018 MTU Yuchai Power Commences Mass Production of MTU S4000 Series Engines; 16/04/2018 – CHINA YUCHAI INTERNATIONAL – UNIT MTU YUCHAI POWER COMMENCED PRODUCTION OF MTU S4000 SERIES ENGINES IN ITS NEW FACILITY IN YULIN CITY, CHINA

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold IR shares while 215 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 182.11 million shares or 2.77% less from 187.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natixis Lp reported 133,365 shares. Smith Asset Mngmt Gp Lp owns 153,970 shares or 0.54% of their US portfolio. Kanawha Capital Limited holds 0.07% or 4,660 shares in its portfolio. Voloridge Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) or 3,498 shares. Legal General Group Public Ltd Co has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Eagle Asset Management reported 0.03% stake. Pnc Fincl Services Gp holds 0.06% or 536,611 shares. First Citizens Financial Bank And Tru accumulated 0.19% or 15,796 shares. Community Bankshares Na holds 1,242 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Security reported 4,050 shares. Signature Est Invest Ltd Liability Com owns 0.34% invested in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) for 36,391 shares. Washington-based Washington Tru Savings Bank has invested 0% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Moreno Evelyn V reported 0.1% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Generation Inv Ltd Liability Partnership invested 2.6% of its portfolio in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Buffington Mohr Mcneal holds 0% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) or 16 shares.