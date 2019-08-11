Ingersoll (IR) Position Held by Robeco Institutional Asset Management; Edgar Lomax Co Position in Bank Of America Com (BAC) Decreased as Stock Value Rose

Robeco Institutional Asset Management increased its stake in Ingersoll (IR) by 21.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robeco Institutional Asset Management bought 58,645 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 329,863 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.61 million, up from 271,218 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management who had been investing in Ingersoll for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $119.39. About 925,596 shares traded. Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) has risen 27.20% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical IR News: 21/05/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand at Electrical Products Group Conference Tomorrow; 04/04/2018 – lngersoll Rand Declares Quarterly Dividend; 30/04/2018 – Ingersoll Rand Employees Worldwide Put Sustainability in Action with Earth Day Network’s Canopy Project; 29/05/2018 – Thermo King “Moves Food” to Increase Food Security

Edgar Lomax Co decreased its stake in Bank Of America Corp Com (BAC) by 16.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgar Lomax Co sold 119,375 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 583,676 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.10 million, down from 703,051 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgar Lomax Co who had been investing in Bank Of America Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $263.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $28.33. About 53.50M shares traded or 8.08% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 14/05/2018 – Intrexon Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 16/03/2018 – Bank of America to Lose Executive Overseeing Europe; 25/04/2018 – Nabriva Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference May 17; 09/05/2018 – FLUOR CORP FLR.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES TO BUY FROM UNDERPERFORM – TRADERS; 03/05/2018 – Invitae to participate in two upcoming investor conferences, the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Heath Care Conference and t; 11/05/2018 – Quorum Health Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17; 29/03/2018 – CORRECTED-BANK OF AMERICA BAC.N MERRILL LYNCH WEALTH MANAGEMENT (NOT INVESTMENT BANK) HIRES SUSAN AXELROD, FORMER FINRA REGULATOR, AS CHIEF SUPERVISORY OFFICER; 15/05/2018 – Alkermes Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Penumbra Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17; 30/05/2018 – BOFA CEO BRIAN MOYNIHAN ENDS COMMENTS AT NYC INVESTOR SUMMIT

Robeco Institutional Asset Management, which manages about $27.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tapestry Inc by 33,688 shares to 64,858 shares, valued at $2.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) by 48,069 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 60,858 shares, and cut its stake in Spire Inc.

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.69 EPS, up 4.55% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.42 billion for 10.26 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.76% negative EPS growth.

Edgar Lomax Co, which manages about $1.38 billion and $1.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Occidental Pete Cp Del Com (NYSE:OXY) by 26,550 shares to 153,153 shares, valued at $10.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in International Business Machine (NYSE:IBM) by 179,775 shares in the quarter, for a total of 288,712 shares, and has risen its stake in United Technologies (NYSE:UTX).

