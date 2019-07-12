Ingersoll (IR) Position Held by Nli International Inc; Beck Mack & Oliver Has Cut Stake in Conocophillips Com (COP) by $648,252

Nli International Inc increased its stake in Ingersoll (IR) by 144.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nli International Inc bought 62,930 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.00% with the market. The institutional investor held 106,350 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.48 million, up from 43,420 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nli International Inc who had been investing in Ingersoll for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $124.55. About 1.36M shares traded. Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) has risen 36.07% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.64% the S&P500. Some Historical IR News: 29/05/2018 – Thermo King “Moves Food” to Increase Food Security; 15/05/2018 – RREEF Property Trust Appoints Julianna Ingersoll as President, CEO; 06/03/2018 Ingersoll Rand, ConsumerMedical to co-present at Conference Board’s 18th Annual Employee Health Care Conference; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC QTRLY ADJUSTED CONTINUING EPS $0.70; 29/05/2018 – Thermo King “Moves Food” to Increase Food Security; 13/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Ingersoll-Rand India for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 21/05/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand at Electrical Products Group Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND ENTERS $1B SR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT PACT; 13/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Ingersoll-Rand India for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 19/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND – ON APRIL 17, CO, CO’S UNITS, RELATED ARRAGNERS AND BOOKRUNNERS ENTERED INTO NEW $1 BLN SENIOR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc decreased its stake in Conocophillips Com (COP) by 10% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beck Mack & Oliver Llc sold 9,822 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.47% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 88,398 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.90 million, down from 98,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver Llc who had been investing in Conocophillips Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $61.46. About 4.02M shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 10.85% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.28% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 23/05/2018 – Lee Saks: COURT IN ARUBA LIFTS CONOCOPHILLIPS SEIZURES AFFECTING TWO CITGO PETROLEUM CRUDE, FUEL CARGOES – SOURCE: RTRS. #OOTT; 31/05/2018 – Shell: Kaikias Co-owned by BP (23%), Exxon Mobil (16%), and ConocoPhillips (16%); 11/05/2018 – PDVSA retrenches in Caribbean as Conoco seizures weigh on operations; 06/03/2018 CERAWEEK – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE RYAN LANCE SAYS SHAREHOLDERS ARE ‘FRUSTRATED’ WITH THE E&P INDUSTRY; 21/04/2018 – DJ ConocoPhillips, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COP); 08/05/2018 – CONOCO-PDVSA DISPUTE RISKS LEAVING ISLA REFINERY WITHOUT ENOUGH CRUDE TO OPERATE- PRIME MINISTER; 11/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SAYS UNITED KINGDOM JOB CUTS ARE DUE TO CESSATION OF SOUTHERN NORTH SEA PRODUCTION; 25/04/2018 – INSIGHT-Chevron evacuates Venezuela executives following staff arrests; 16/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips Announces Successful Results of 2018 Winter Exploration and Appraisal Program in Alaska; 12/05/2018 – Conoco authorized to seize $636 mln in Venezuela PDVSA assets -Curacao court

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold IR shares while 215 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 182.11 million shares or 2.77% less from 187.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston Prtn, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 150,579 shares. Moreover, Nuveen Asset Llc has 0.02% invested in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) for 28,917 shares. Century Companies holds 1.17M shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Farmers stated it has 49,683 shares. Moreover, Smithfield Com has 0.03% invested in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) for 2,970 shares. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag holds 0.12% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) or 1.86 million shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.03% or 13,236 shares in its portfolio. Barometer Capital Mgmt holds 0.05% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) or 4,100 shares. Gamble Jones Counsel invested in 3,000 shares. River Road Asset Ltd owns 2,419 shares. Moreover, Bb&T has 0.08% invested in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) for 43,226 shares. Boston Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 2,188 shares. Cambridge Investment Research Advsrs reported 14,443 shares stake. Parametric Associates Lc invested in 0.07% or 784,528 shares. Gamco Investors Et Al stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR).

Nli International Inc, which manages about $9.21B and $1.25B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3,650 shares to 24,470 shares, valued at $43.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 38,590 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 536,660 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc, which manages about $5.32 billion and $2.80 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Matador Res Co Com (NYSE:MTDR) by 58,909 shares to 4.16 million shares, valued at $80.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Us Bancorp Del Com (NYSE:USB) by 6,310 shares in the quarter, for a total of 367,214 shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A (NYSE:V).

Analysts await ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) to report earnings on July, 30 before the open. They expect $1.11 earnings per share, up 1.83% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.09 per share. COP’s profit will be $1.28 billion for 13.84 P/E if the $1.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual earnings per share reported by ConocoPhillips for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold COP shares while 474 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 344 raised stakes. 780.75 million shares or 2.69% less from 802.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eagleclaw Capital Managment Ltd holds 0.11% or 3,682 shares in its portfolio. Valley Advisers invested in 0.01% or 305 shares. Cls Invs Ltd invested in 4,084 shares. Texas-based Fayez Sarofim Comm has invested 0.9% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). World Asset holds 83,133 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. First City Cap Management has 0.26% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Schulhoff &, a Ohio-based fund reported 4,298 shares. 25,677 were reported by Brown Brothers Harriman &. Df Dent And Company has 0.01% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 9,420 shares. Buckingham Asset Lc holds 10,166 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Allstate Corporation has 0.14% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 80,500 shares. 303,686 were accumulated by Weiss Multi. Arete Wealth Advisors Limited Liability Co owns 10,807 shares. Salem Cap Mgmt holds 0.14% or 4,000 shares in its portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 0.19% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).