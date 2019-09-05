Ingersoll (IR) Market Valuation Rose While Beutel Goodman & Co LTD Boosted by $1.45 Million Its Holding; Accredited Investors Has Increased Its Position in Us Bancorp Del (USB) by $1.26 Million

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd increased its stake in Ingersoll (IR) by 1.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd bought 18,107 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 1.15M shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $92.55 million, up from 1.13M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd who had been investing in Ingersoll for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $119.39. About 937,910 shares traded. Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) has risen 27.20% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical IR News: 13/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Ingersoll-Rand India for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 23/05/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand Presenting at UBS Conference Jun 14; 11/05/2018 – lngersoll Rand Names Richard E. Daudelin as Treasurer; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC – QTRLY NET REV FROM CONT OPS $ 3,385 MLN VS $3,001 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 06/03/2018 Ingersoll Rand, ConsumerMedical to co-present at Conference Board’s 18th Annual Employee Health Care Conference; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC QTRLY ADJUSTED CONTINUING EPS $0.70; 26/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC IR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $111 FROM $109; 19/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC SAYS NEW REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT HAS A TERM OF FIVE YEARS – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand 1Q Cont Ops EPS 51c; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC QTRLY ORGANIC REVENUES UP 8 PERCENT

Accredited Investors Inc increased its stake in Us Bancorp Del (USB) by 264.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Accredited Investors Inc bought 26,351 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.61% . The institutional investor held 36,304 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.75 million, up from 9,953 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Accredited Investors Inc who had been investing in Us Bancorp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.67B market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $52.46. About 3.03 million shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has risen 7.87% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.87% the S&P500. Some Historical USB News: 18/04/2018 – U.S. BANCORP 1Q PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES $341M, EST. $351.9M; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $3.17B; 23/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp to Speak at the Bernstein Annual Strategic Decisions Conference; 22/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – US BANCORP VICE CHAIRMAN-CHIEF RISK OFFICER TO RETIRE; 26/04/2018 – Lundin Mining Announces Offer to Purchase Notes Pursuant to Asset Sale Covenant; 23/04/2018 – DJ US Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (USB); 19/03/2018 – U.S. BANCORP – BOARD DECLARED REGULAR QTRLY DIVIDEND OF $0.30 PER COMMON SHARE, PAYABLE APRIL 16; 14/05/2018 – Moody’s confirms ratings on 65 tranches in 33 structured note transactions; 16/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold USB shares while 420 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 354 raised stakes. 1.15 billion shares or 1.52% less from 1.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Accredited Investors Inc, which manages about $1.38 billion and $496.67 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Inc (IEMG) by 27,512 shares to 313,448 shares, valued at $16.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 1,619 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 142,298 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (AAXJ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold IR shares while 215 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 182.11 million shares or 2.77% less from 187.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd, which manages about $36.47B and $13.32 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cdn Natl Railway (NYSE:CNI) by 100,693 shares to 4.49M shares, valued at $401.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bce Inc (NYSE:BCE) by 7,571 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,110 shares, and cut its stake in Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO).