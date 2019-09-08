Ingersoll (IR) Holding Maintained by Atlanta Capital Group; Exchange Capital Management Has Decreased Its Verizon Communications (VZ) Position by $1.39 Million as Market Value Declined

Exchange Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 77.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Exchange Capital Management Inc sold 23,490 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 6,805 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $402,000, down from 30,295 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $242.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $59.06. About 8.50 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 22/03/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS RENEWS PACT TO POWER VERIZON CLOUD; 24/04/2018 – Verizon: 2018 Capital Spending Includes Commercial Launch of 5G; 24/04/2018 – Wearable Electronics Drive Verizon Subscriber Sign-Ups; 13/04/2018 – VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS INC REPORTS 9.3 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN HELIOS AND MATHESON ANALYTICS INC AS OF APRIL 4, 2018 – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – Verizon begins 2018 with strong momentum; 14/05/2018 – Peter Kafka: CBS says Redstone blocked a potential buyer for making an offer for CBS. Source says would-be buyer was Verizon,; 09/04/2018 – Opengear Earns Verizon Wireless Certification for ACM7000-LMV Resilience Gateway; 11/05/2018 – Verizon to repurchase debt securities; 06/03/2018 – 3/6/18: Verizon declares quarterly dividend; 08/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Verizon Business – 03/08/2018 01:15 PM

Atlanta Capital Group increased its stake in Ingersoll (IR) by 28.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Group bought 3,174 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 14,392 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.55M, up from 11,218 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Group who had been investing in Ingersoll for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $121.6. About 920,049 shares traded. Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) has risen 27.20% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical IR News: 12/04/2018 – lngersoll Rand Achieves 2020 Energy Efficiency Goal and Advances Climate Commitment with Renewable Energy; 26/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC IR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $111 FROM $109; 29/05/2018 – Thermo King “Moves Food” to Increase Food Security; 13/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Ingersoll-Rand India for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 11/05/2018 – Ingersoll Rand Names Richard E. Daudelin as Treasurer; 31/05/2018 – World’s Longest Undersea Tunnel Stays Cool And Reduces Environmental Impact; 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand 1Q Adj EPS 70c; 23/05/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand Presenting at UBS Conference Jun 14; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC QTRLY ADJUSTED CONTINUING EPS $0.70; 04/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand CDS Widens 7 Bps, Most in 3 Years

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 1.64% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.22 per share. VZ’s profit will be $5.09 billion for 11.91 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual earnings per share reported by Verizon Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.81% EPS growth.

Exchange Capital Management Inc, which manages about $312.48 million and $356.46M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Currency Hedged Msci Eafe (HEFA) by 89,631 shares to 243,970 shares, valued at $7.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Medtronic Inc (NYSE:MDT) by 10,106 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,669 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Atlanta Capital Group, which manages about $1.02 billion and $746.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4,590 shares to 126,993 shares, valued at $24.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Columbia Etf Tr Ii by 10,280 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 107,651 shares, and cut its stake in Goldman Sachs Etf Tr.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold IR shares while 215 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 182.11 million shares or 2.77% less from 187.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

