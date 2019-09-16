Ingersoll (IR) Holding Increased by Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc; Albemarle (ALB) Holder American Trust Investment Advisors Raised Position by $1.72 Million as Share Price Declined

Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Ingersoll (IR) by 52.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc bought 9,320 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 27,150 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.44M, up from 17,830 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Ingersoll for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $124.1. About 583,138 shares traded. Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) has risen 27.20% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical IR News: 31/05/2018 – World’s Longest Undersea Tunnel Stays Cool And Reduces Environmental Impact; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC QTRLY ADJUSTED CONTINUING EPS $0.70; 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand 1Q Bookings Rose 14 %, Organic Bookings Rose 9%; 06/03/2018 Ingersoll Rand, ConsumerMedical to co-present at Conference Board’s 18th Annual Employee Health Care Conference; 04/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand CDS Widens 7 Bps, Most in 3 Years; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 70C, EST. 62C; 19/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND – ON APRIL 17, CO, CO’S UNITS, RELATED ARRAGNERS AND BOOKRUNNERS ENTERED INTO NEW $1 BLN SENIOR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT; 13/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Ingersoll-Rand India for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand 1Q Rev $3.38B; 25/05/2018 – TESLA – JAMES ZHOU STARTED LAST MONTH AS CFO, CHINA; JAMES PREVIOUSLY SERVED AS CFO FOR ASIA PACIFIC AND INDIA FOR INGERSOLL RAND

American Trust Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Albemarle Corp (ALB) by 606.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Trust Investment Advisors Llc bought 24,565 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.50% . The institutional investor held 28,617 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.02 million, up from 4,052 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Albemarle Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $69.12. About 680,761 shares traded. Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) has declined 21.06% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.06% the S&P500. Some Historical ALB News: 10/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE CONTINUES TO SEE OVERALL 2018 LITHIUM PRICING RISING OVER 2017 BY HIGH SINGLE DIGITS ON PERCENTAGE BASIS – PRESIDENT JOHN MITCHELL; 20/03/2018 – New Super Fast Charging Lithium Battery Unveiled Upping the Stakes for Li-on Market; 10/05/2018 – ALB: LITHIUM SUPPLY AGREEMENTS GETTING LONGER, UP TO 10 YEARS; 09/05/2018 – Albemarle Short-Interest Ratio Rises 64% to 9 Days; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Upgrades Albemarle Corp.’s IDR to ‘BBB’/’F2’; 19/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: Albemarle Corporation in South Haven Named a MIOSHA Star Site a Second Time for Exemplary Worker Safety; 22/04/2018 – DJ Albemarle Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ALB); 19/04/2018 – ALBEMARLE: FORCE MAJEURE DUE TO SHORTAGE OF KEY RAW MATERIALS; 10/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE EXECUTIVES COMMENT ON 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 16/04/2018 – Albemarle Corporation Announces Appointment of Dr. Glen Merfeld, Chief Technology Officer for Lithium Business

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 36 investors sold ALB shares while 127 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 167 raised stakes. 92.98 million shares or 0.95% more from 92.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Shine Advisory holds 416 shares. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Ltd Co holds 206,617 shares. Iridian Asset Limited Liability Corporation Ct holds 1.47 million shares. Commonwealth Fincl Bank Of Aus reported 0% in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). 96,032 are held by Prudential Financial. Norinchukin Bank The holds 14,913 shares. Ameritas Prtn Inc has invested 0.05% in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 24,416 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.01% or 9,896 shares. Advsr Incorporated Ok has invested 0.23% in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Federated Inc Pa stated it has 0.02% in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Vanguard Grp owns 12.74 million shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. British Columbia Mngmt stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Howe Rusling accumulated 39,864 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life has invested 0.4% in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB).

Since May 13, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $70,850 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 41 investors sold IR shares while 244 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 176 raised stakes. 182.25 million shares or 0.07% more from 182.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 10,004 were accumulated by Amica Mutual Insur. Lpl Finance Limited Liability holds 57,553 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Profund Ltd Llc holds 0.03% or 4,739 shares in its portfolio. Thrivent For Lutherans invested in 719,249 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Barometer Cap Inc reported 4,160 shares stake. Verition Fund Management Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 9,255 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Brown Advisory Securities Ltd Liability Company reported 0.11% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). 39,133 were accumulated by Endurance Wealth Mngmt Incorporated. First Comml Bank holds 5,950 shares. Eventide Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 20,000 shares. Andra Ap reported 53,600 shares. Motco has invested 0% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Invesco invested in 4.52 million shares. Pillar Pacific Lc holds 0.02% or 1,700 shares in its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement holds 12,100 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio.

