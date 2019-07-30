Ingersoll (IR) Holding Increased by Alyeska Investment Group Lp; As Jones Lang Lasalle (JLL) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Vulcan Value Partners Cut Holding

Vulcan Value Partners Llc decreased its stake in Jones Lang Lasalle Inc (JLL) by 21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vulcan Value Partners Llc sold 194,040 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.80% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 730,107 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $112.57M, down from 924,147 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vulcan Value Partners Llc who had been investing in Jones Lang Lasalle Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $142.8. About 417,999 shares traded or 0.98% up from the average. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) has declined 19.62% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.05% the S&P500. Some Historical JLL News: 08/05/2018 – Jones Lang Lasalle 1Q EPS 88c; 27/03/2018 – LaSalle St. Investment Advisors Adds Ocean Park’s Strategies to Salt Creek Investors Platform; 02/04/2018 – JLL earns ENERGY STAR® honor for seventh straight year; 21/05/2018 – BLACKSTONE DEAL IS SAID TO VALUE LASALLE AT $33.50 A SHARE; 06/03/2018 – JLL a Top Company for Executive Women for third straight year; 30/05/2018 – LASALLE MAKES DOUBLE PURCHASE FROM AVIVA INVESTORS; 12/04/2018 – MOVES-LaSalle Investment appoints Philip Nell as head of real returns funds; 13/03/2018 – HNA GROUP- FORMS STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH JLL; JLL WILL SERVE AS HNA’S STRATEGIC PARTNER IN CO’S GLOBAL PORTFOLIO; 14/03/2018 – EXELON RESTARTS LASALLE 1 REACTOR IN ILL. TO 1%, NRC REPORTS; 05/04/2018 – JLL crowns innovation champions in 15th annual Da Vinci awards

Alyeska Investment Group Lp increased its stake in Ingersoll (IR) by 7.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alyeska Investment Group Lp bought 73,345 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.00% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.02 million shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $110.62 million, up from 951,427 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alyeska Investment Group Lp who had been investing in Ingersoll for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $122.22. About 1.26M shares traded. Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) has risen 36.07% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.64% the S&P500. Some Historical IR News: 19/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC SAYS NEW REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT HAS A TERM OF FIVE YEARS – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND – ON APRIL 17, CO, CO’S UNITS, RELATED ARRAGNERS AND BOOKRUNNERS ENTERED INTO NEW $1 BLN SENIOR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT; 13/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Ingersoll-Rand India for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 70C, EST. 62C; 17/05/2018 – Mitsubishi Electric Trane HVAC Now Serving Ductless Customers; 26/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC IR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $111 FROM $109; 29/05/2018 – Thermo King “Moves Food” to Increase Food Security; 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand 1Q Net $120.4M; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS OF $0.51; 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand 1Q Cont Ops EPS 51c

More notable recent Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Impressed By Ingersoll-Rand Plc’s (NYSE:IR) ROE? – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Q2 Earnings Preview For Ingersoll-Rand – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Ingersoll-rand Plc (IR) Chairman and CEO Michael W Lamach Sold $18.3 million of Shares – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Ingersoll-Rand Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 29, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Morgan Stanley’s Takeaways From Ingersoll-Gardner Denver M&A Reports – Benzinga” with publication date: April 29, 2019.

Alyeska Investment Group Lp, which manages about $3.14B and $7.17B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Take (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 382,295 shares to 175,417 shares, valued at $16.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Signature Bk New York N Y (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 10,908 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 139,869 shares, and cut its stake in Axis Capital Holdings Ltd (NYSE:AXS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold IR shares while 215 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 182.11 million shares or 2.77% less from 187.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, L S Advsr has 0.78% invested in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) for 53,425 shares. Essex Invest Lc invested in 0.03% or 2,155 shares. Heritage Wealth Advsr stated it has 3,772 shares or 0% of all its holdings. New England Private Wealth Ltd Liability Com reported 3,018 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% of its portfolio in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) for 67,294 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) Sa owns 17,625 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Asset Mngmt One Com stated it has 121,545 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. The Ohio-based Carnegie Capital Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.04% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Profund Llc has 0.03% invested in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Capital Fund Management stated it has 0.05% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Picton Mahoney Asset accumulated 123,230 shares. 79,987 were accumulated by Putnam Fl Invest Mgmt. Birch Hill Inv Advsrs Limited Liability Company reported 36,680 shares. Leavell Inv Mgmt Inc has 0.22% invested in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) for 18,429 shares. Weiss Multi has invested 0.25% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR).

More notable recent Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL) Stock Undervalued Right Now? – Yahoo Finance” on April 26, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “JLL to Accelerate Growth in Capital Markets Business Through Acquisition of HFF – PRNewswire” published on March 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Mega-Industrial Project Proposed South Of Atlanta – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Use Debt To Deliver Its ROE Of 12%? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 11, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 20 investors sold JLL shares while 92 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 40.69 million shares or 11.83% less from 46.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. United Services Automobile Association stated it has 0.02% in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL). Profund Limited Liability Co invested in 0.05% or 6,310 shares. American International Group reported 0.06% stake. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada has 0% invested in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) for 3,755 shares. Campbell & Inv Adviser Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.43% in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL). Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt reported 0.01% stake. Moreover, First Republic Investment has 0% invested in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) for 1,978 shares. Fort Washington Inv Oh accumulated 818,754 shares. Shine Advisory Services reported 0.08% in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL). Eaton Vance Mngmt holds 13,414 shares. Fin Corp has invested 0% in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL). 45,477 were accumulated by Invesco. Australia-based Commonwealth Bancorporation Of has invested 0% in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL). Wells Fargo And Co Mn accumulated 81,271 shares. Generation Invest Mngmt Llp holds 4.28 million shares.