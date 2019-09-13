Ingersoll (IR) Holder Trillium Asset Management Has Lifted Position; Diamondrock Hospitality Co (DRH) Holder Hg Vora Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Position by $10.00 Million

Trillium Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Ingersoll (IR) by 29.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trillium Asset Management Llc bought 53,147 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 236,289 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.93 million, up from 183,142 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trillium Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ingersoll for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $123.5. About 989,753 shares traded. Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) has risen 27.20% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical IR News: 19/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND ENTERS $1B SR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT PACT; 31/05/2018 – Eurotunnel: World’s Longest Undersea Tunnel Stays Cool and Reduces Environmental Impact; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 70C, EST. 62C; 29/05/2018 – Thermo King “Moves Food” to Increase Food Security; 13/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Ingersoll-Rand India for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC – QTRLY NET REV FROM CONT OPS $ 3,385 MLN VS $3,001 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 29/05/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 9 Weeks; 25/05/2018 – TESLA – JAMES ZHOU STARTED LAST MONTH AS CFO, CHINA; JAMES PREVIOUSLY SERVED AS CFO FOR ASIA PACIFIC AND INDIA FOR INGERSOLL RAND; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC – WORKING CAPITAL / REVENUE ON TRACK FOR 2018; 12/04/2018 – lngersoll Rand Achieves 2020 Energy Efficiency Goal and Advances Climate Commitment with Renewable Energy

Hg Vora Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Diamondrock Hospitality Co (DRH) by 12.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hg Vora Capital Management Llc sold 1.00 million shares as the company’s stock declined 7.87% . The hedge fund held 6.75M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $69.80M, down from 7.75 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hg Vora Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Diamondrock Hospitality Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.98% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $9.88. About 2.59 million shares traded or 54.69% up from the average. DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) has declined 14.08% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DRH News: 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY SEES FY AFFO/SHR $1.01 TO $1.05; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY CO DRH.N – COMPANY EXPECTS TO SPEND APPROXIMATELY $135 MLN FOR CAPITAL IMPROVEMENTS IN 2018; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY BOOSTS YR FORECAST; 03/05/2018 – Diamondrock 1Q Rev $181M; 19/03/2018 – DiamondRock Announces First Quarter Dividend Of $0.125 Per Share; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY 1Q AFFO/SHR 17C, EST. 14C; 12/03/2018 – DIAMONDROCK NAMES JAY JOHNSON NEW EVP & CFO; 03/05/2018 – Diamondrock 1Q Net $4.3M; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY 1Q AFFO/SHR 17C; 12/03/2018 – Diamondrock Announces Promotion of Briony Quinn to Senior Vice President and Treasurer

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.30, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 11 investors sold DRH shares while 67 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 202.19 million shares or 2.63% less from 207.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 138,180 shares. Lsv Asset Mngmt reported 0.08% stake. Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability invested in 7,219 shares or 0% of the stock. 90,775 were accumulated by Eii Management. Aqr Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.01% in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH). Sei Invs, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 224,070 shares. Swiss State Bank has 0% invested in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) for 374,800 shares. Numerixs Investment has 0.07% invested in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) for 23,200 shares. Jefferies Grp Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH). Moreover, Legal & General Public Ltd Liability Company has 0.01% invested in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH). Moreover, Signaturefd Ltd Company has 0% invested in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) for 97 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 0.01% or 240,364 shares. Moreover, Sector Pension Invest Board has 0.04% invested in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH). First Quadrant LP Ca reported 72,548 shares stake. Macquarie Group Limited holds 89,700 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Analysts await DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.26 EPS, down 3.70% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.27 per share. DRH’s profit will be $51.03 million for 9.50 P/E if the $0.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual EPS reported by DiamondRock Hospitality Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.75% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 41 investors sold IR shares while 244 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 176 raised stakes. 182.25 million shares or 0.07% more from 182.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Aureus Asset Lc has 0.03% invested in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Tru Of Vermont accumulated 293 shares or 0% of the stock. Nuwave Inv Management Limited Com accumulated 3,001 shares or 0.4% of the stock. New York-based Bancorporation Of Mellon Corporation has invested 0.14% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability has 77,000 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.09% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) or 44,464 shares. Parametric Port Assocs Limited Liability Co invested in 912,796 shares. Endurance Wealth accumulated 39,133 shares. Rothschild Comm Asset Mgmt Us invested in 513,733 shares or 0.69% of the stock. Lpl Financial Llc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Bellecapital Intl Ltd owns 2,415 shares. Holderness owns 8,285 shares or 0.48% of their US portfolio. Lowe Brockenbrough And Company reported 0.95% of its portfolio in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). S&Co has invested 0.05% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.12% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR).