Ingersoll (IR) Holder Santa Barbara Asset Management Cut Its Position by $2.09 Million; Achillion Pharmaceuticals In (ACHN) Market Valuation Rose While Rock Springs Capital Management LP Has Boosted Position

Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Ingersoll (IR) by 1.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc sold 19,578 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.00% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.44M shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $155.02M, down from 1.46M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ingersoll for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $123.9. About 184,641 shares traded. Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) has risen 36.07% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.64% the S&P500. Some Historical IR News: 15/05/2018 – RREEF PROPERTY TRUST, INC. APPOINTS JULIANNA INGERSOLL AS PRESIDENT AND CEO; 19/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND ENTERS $1B SR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT PACT; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC – QTRLY NET REV FROM CONT OPS $ 3,385 MLN VS $3,001 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 02/05/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand at Electrical Products Group Conference May 22; 31/05/2018 – World’s Longest Undersea Tunnel Stays Cool And Reduces Environmental Impact; 06/03/2018 Ingersoll Rand, ConsumerMedical to co-present at Conference Board’s 18th Annual Employee Health Care Conference; 04/04/2018 – lngersoll Rand Declares Quarterly Dividend; 29/05/2018 – Thermo King “Moves Food” to Increase Food Security; 29/05/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 9 Weeks; 31/05/2018 – Eurotunnel: World’s Longest Undersea Tunnel Stays Cool and Reduces Environmental Impact

Rock Springs Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Achillion Pharmaceuticals In (ACHN) by 16.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rock Springs Capital Management Lp bought 375,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.24% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.70 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.99M, up from 2.33M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Achillion Pharmaceuticals In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $382.19 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $0.035 during the last trading session, reaching $2.755. About 82,128 shares traded. Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) has declined 15.04% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500.

Rock Springs Capital Management Lp, which manages about $319.00M and $2.59 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ascendis Pharma A S by 30,000 shares to 213,500 shares, valued at $25.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Guardant Health Inc by 36,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 180,000 shares, and cut its stake in Homology Medicines Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold ACHN shares while 27 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 104.58 million shares or 6.30% more from 98.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag has invested 0% in Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN). Teton holds 10,000 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited reported 0% of its portfolio in Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN). Manufacturers Life Ins The has 91,072 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bankshares Of America Corp De has 477,802 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0% in Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN). Rock Springs Cap Mgmt LP reported 0.31% of its portfolio in Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN). Northern Trust reported 1.62M shares. Geode Capital Limited Liability Corp, Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.75 million shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has 25,000 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt accumulated 317,095 shares. Cwm owns 75 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Gsa Cap Prtnrs Ltd Liability Partnership has 0.05% invested in Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN). Goldman Sachs owns 7.12M shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Doheny Asset Mngmt Ca accumulated 22,000 shares or 0.06% of the stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold IR shares while 215 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 182.11 million shares or 2.77% less from 187.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tudor Investment Et Al stated it has 15,955 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. 56,667 were accumulated by Sg Americas Limited Liability Company. Colonial Advsrs holds 1.07% of its portfolio in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) for 52,072 shares. Moreover, State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 0.06% invested in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Bryn Mawr Tru reported 0.01% stake. Glenmede Trust Na has 0.72% invested in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) for 1.47 million shares. Numerixs Invest Technology Inc stated it has 1,400 shares. Putnam Fl Investment reported 79,987 shares stake. S&Co invested in 0.05% or 3,920 shares. Keybank Association Oh invested in 21,037 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 410,342 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Hsbc Public Ltd Com holds 86,488 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Co has invested 0.03% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). First Citizens Bancorporation Trust Com stated it has 15,796 shares. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag has 1.86M shares.

Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc, which manages about $4.47 billion and $6.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Packaging Corp Amer (NYSE:PKG) by 84,918 shares to 1.80M shares, valued at $178.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 277,926 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.89M shares, and has risen its stake in Sap Se (NYSE:SAP).