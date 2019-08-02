Ingersoll (IR) Holder Generation Investment Management Llp Cut Its Stake as Shares Rose; Piedmont Investment Advisors Stake in Trex Co Com (TREX) Lowered by $648,857

Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Trex Co Inc Com (TREX) by 76.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc sold 10,637 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.20% . The institutional investor held 3,351 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $206,000, down from 13,988 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Trex Co Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.53% or $1.97 during the last trading session, reaching $79.74. About 519,015 shares traded. Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) has risen 27.52% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.52% the S&P500. Some Historical TREX News: 15/03/2018 – Trex Gives the Gift of Green to One Lucky Winner; 23/03/2018 – Trex Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – Trex Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 07/05/2018 – TREX 1Q EPS $1.25; 07/05/2018 – Trex Co 1Q EPS $1.25; 16/05/2018 – Trex Company Announces June 2018 Investor Conference Schedule; 12/03/2018 – Trex Company Marketing Scheduled By FBR for Mar. 19-20; 19/04/2018 – DJ Trex Company Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TREX); 04/05/2018 – Trex Company Announces Plastic Film Recycling Challenge Winners; 15/05/2018 – Ivy Investment Management Company Buys 1.5% Position in Trex

Generation Investment Management Llp decreased its stake in Ingersoll (IR) by 4.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Generation Investment Management Llp analyzed 141,791 shares as the company's stock rose 1.32% . The hedge fund held 3.29 million shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $355.41 million, down from 3.43 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Generation Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Ingersoll for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $29.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $121.15. About 872,001 shares traded. Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) has risen 27.20% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.20% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold IR shares while 215 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 182.11 million shares or 2.77% less from 187.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The North Carolina-based Holderness Invests has invested 0.46% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Cornerstone Advisors holds 0.14% or 18,000 shares in its portfolio. California-based First Quadrant LP Ca has invested 0.02% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Delta Asset Mgmt Limited Tn reported 0% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Fort Point Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 2,089 shares. Swiss Bancorp has 819,958 shares. Virginia Retirement System Et Al owns 64,000 shares. Westfield Cap Mngmt Lp has invested 1.16% of its portfolio in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Moreover, Picton Mahoney Asset Management has 1.01% invested in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) for 123,230 shares. Guardian Capital LP has invested 0.01% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Barclays Plc holds 365,007 shares. Kings Point Cap Management accumulated 163 shares or 0% of the stock. Caprock Inc stated it has 2,274 shares. Korea-based Korea Corp has invested 0.08% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Federated Investors Inc Pa reported 1.24 million shares or 0.33% of all its holdings.

Generation Investment Management Llp, which manages about $13.68 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW) by 6.83 million shares to 20.92M shares, valued at $894.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 51,290 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.34M shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.73 billion and $2.47B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Biogen Inc Com (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 6,966 shares to 23,763 shares, valued at $5.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visa Inc Com Cl A Stk (NYSE:V) by 27,026 shares in the quarter, for a total of 224,446 shares, and has risen its stake in Public Storage Com (NYSE:PSA).

