Ingersoll (IR) Holder Colonial Trust Advisors Has Lifted Holding; Coldstream Capital Management Cut Its W P Carey (WPC) Holding by $1.80 Million; Stock Rose

Coldstream Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in W P Carey Inc (WPC) by 68.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coldstream Capital Management Inc sold 23,040 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.30% . The hedge fund held 10,830 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $848,000, down from 33,870 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc who had been investing in W P Carey Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $88.07. About 504,970 shares traded. W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) has risen 33.84% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.84% the S&P500. Some Historical WPC News: 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY 1Q AFFO/SHR $1.28, EST. $1.32; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey 1Q Net $65.3M; 15/03/2018 W. P. Carey Inc. Increases Quarterly Dividend To $1.015 Per Share; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey Sees FY EPS $5.30-EPS $5.50; 19/03/2018 – W. P. Carey Inc. Appoints Robert J. Flanagan to Board of Directors; 15/03/2018 – W. P. CAREY BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO $1.015/SHR; 03/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Rhode Island Infrastructure Bank’s Series 2018A WPC Revs ‘AAA’; Outlook Stable; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey 1Q FFO $1.28/Shr; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY INC WPC.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $5.30 TO $5.50; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY 1Q NET REV. $190.3M

Colonial Trust Advisors increased its stake in Ingersoll (IR) by 15.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Colonial Trust Advisors bought 6,944 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 52,072 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.62 million, up from 45,128 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors who had been investing in Ingersoll for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $119.39. About 925,596 shares traded. Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) has risen 27.20% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical IR News: 06/03/2018 Ingersoll Rand, ConsumerMedical to co-present at Conference Board’s 18th Annual Employee Health Care Conference; 19/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND ENTERS $1B SR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT PACT; 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand 1Q Cont Ops EPS 51c; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL RAND SEES EXCEEDING HIGH END OF RANGE ON YEAR EPS; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 70C, EST. 62C; 02/05/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand at Electrical Products Group Conference May 22; 21/05/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand at Electrical Products Group Conference Tomorrow; 23/05/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand Presenting at UBS Conference Jun 14; 12/04/2018 – Ingersoll Rand Achieves 2020 Energy Efficiency Goal and Advances Climate Commitment with Renewable Energy; 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand 1Q Adj EPS 70c

Coldstream Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.42B and $1.14 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (ITOT) by 5,597 shares to 168,874 shares, valued at $10.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 7,012 shares in the quarter, for a total of 69,081 shares, and has risen its stake in Dowdupont Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.95, from 3.3 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 30 investors sold WPC shares while 111 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 84.50 million shares or 44.40% less from 152.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Optimum Inv Advsr owns 3,200 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Brown Advisory Inc holds 892,215 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors Incorporated owns 506 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Andra Ap has invested 0.17% in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). 3,260 were reported by Oakbrook Ltd Liability Corp. Boston Family Office Limited Liability Company reported 6,435 shares. 27,417 were reported by Franklin. Ohio-based Strs Ohio has invested 0.08% in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Conestoga Ltd Llc reported 4,850 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Md stated it has 0% of its portfolio in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) for 70 shares. 12,970 are owned by Prudential. Heritage Wealth Advisors has invested 0% in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Personal Capital invested in 4,871 shares or 0% of the stock. Buckingham Asset Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.06% or 6,022 shares in its portfolio.