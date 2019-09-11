Ingersoll (IR) Holder Adage Capital Partners Gp Has Upped Its Position; Edgemoor Investment Advisors Boosted Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Position by $725,270 as Stock Declined

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 18.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc bought 3,985 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 25,345 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.62M, up from 21,360 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $458.51B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $176.07. About 5.06M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 13/04/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Alibaba Pictures Group Ltd; 16/04/2018 – XIAN INTERNATIONAL MEDICAL INVESTMENT SAYS ITS HOSPITAL UNIT SIGNS FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH ALIBABA CHINA’S HEALTH TECHNOLOGY AFFILIATE; 15/05/2018 – POINTSTATE ADDED LRCX, BABA, LOW, DE, FCAU IN 1Q: 13F; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q Revenue From Cloud Computing $699M, Up 103%; 07/03/2018 – WANDISCO PLC WAND.L – TO BE EMBEDDED AS A STANDARD COMPONENT IN SELECTED ALIBABA CLOUD SOLUTIONS; 12/03/2018 – OFO RAISES $866M IN FUNDING ROUND LED BY ALIBABA; 18/04/2018 – Oath Hires Former Alibaba Group Executive as Pres & COO; 04/05/2018 – ADRs End Higher; Alibaba Rises; 28/03/2018 – E-commerce Firm Alibaba Weighs Listing in Mainland China Reports Kangyo Yokohama Securities; 29/05/2018 – ZTO to Hold Conference Call on May 29, 2018 to Discuss Strategic Investment by Alibaba and Cainiao

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc increased its stake in Ingersoll (IR) by 35.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc bought 151,233 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The hedge fund held 582,963 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $62.93M, up from 431,730 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc who had been investing in Ingersoll for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.58B market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $122.96. About 651,325 shares traded. Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) has risen 27.20% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical IR News: 19/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC SAYS NEW REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT HAS A TERM OF FIVE YEARS – SEC FILING; 29/05/2018 – Thermo King “Moves Food” to Increase Food Security; 23/05/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand Presenting at UBS Conference Jun 14; 21/05/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand at Electrical Products Group Conference Tomorrow; 11/05/2018 – lngersoll Rand Names Richard E. Daudelin as Treasurer; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND 1Q NET REV. $3.38B, EST. $3.19B; 19/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND – ON APRIL 17, CO, CO’S UNITS, RELATED ARRAGNERS AND BOOKRUNNERS ENTERED INTO NEW $1 BLN SENIOR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT; 19/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND ENTERS $1B SR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT PACT; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC – WORKING CAPITAL / REVENUE ON TRACK FOR 2018; 29/05/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 9 Weeks

