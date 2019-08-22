Ingalls & Snyder Increased Its Holding in Transocean LTD (RIG) as Shares Declined; Viking Fund Management Holding in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) Has Boosted as Market Valuation Rose

Ingalls & Snyder Llc increased its stake in Transocean Ltd (RIG) by 27.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ingalls & Snyder Llc bought 56,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.42% . The institutional investor held 262,808 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.29M, up from 206,108 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ingalls & Snyder Llc who had been investing in Transocean Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $4.55. About 10.35 million shares traded. Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) has declined 54.56% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.56% the S&P500. Some Historical RIG News: 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 18/04/2018 – Transocean Ltd. Provides Quarterly Fleet Status Report; 08/03/2018 TRANSOCEAN GETS APPROVAL OF SUPPLEMENTAL PROSPECTUS; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SEES DOUBLING OF OFFSHORE PROJECT SANCTIONING IN ’19; 09/05/2018 – Transocean Acquires Interest in Harsh Environment Newbuild Semisubmersible; 18/04/2018 – TRANSOCEAN LTD – AS OF APRIL 18, CONTRACT BACKLOG IS $12.5 BLN; 11/04/2018 – Fitch Withdraws Transocean’s Ratings; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SAYS TRYING TO ADVANCE M&A TALKS FOR SOME RIGS; 09/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN PAY $500M; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SEES 2018 CAPEX AT $175 MLN; ’19 AT $200 MLN

Viking Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) by 64.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Viking Fund Management Llc bought 11,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 28,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.35M, up from 17,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Viking Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $200.65B market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $45.54. About 5.55M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 09/04/2018 – TPI Completes Debt Refinancing with a New $150 million, 5-Year Revolving Credit Facility; 21/05/2018 – Wells Fargo’s Jacobsen Sympathizes With Fed’s Dovish View (Video); 09/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – U.S. watchdog seeks record fine against Wells Fargo for abuses; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO CFO JOHN SHREWSBERRY SPEAKS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 15/03/2018 – WELLS FARGO IS SAID TO FACE SANCTIONS FOR AUTO INSURANCE: RTRS; 14/05/2018 – For some consumers taken advantage of by Wells Fargo, today is the last day to decline a slice of a big class-action settlement pie; 19/04/2018 – KFSM: Source: Wells Fargo Will Be Fined $1 Billion; 06/03/2018 – Catholic nuns push Wells Fargo to identify `root causes’ of scandals; 12/04/2018 – Tower International at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 20/04/2018 – FOX 5 Atlanta: #BREAKING: NEW YORK (AP) — Wells Fargo hit with $1 billion fine for auto loan and mortgage abuses. #fox5atl

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.26, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 33 investors sold RIG shares while 102 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 390.95 million shares or 0.14% less from 391.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo Mn owns 679,229 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Lowe Brockenbrough Co Inc reported 15,000 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Manufacturers Life Insur The has 0.01% invested in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) for 977,134 shares. 22,975 are owned by Corecommodity Mngmt Llc. Financial Advisers Ltd Com reported 10,866 shares stake. F&V Capital Mgmt Lc reported 507,435 shares. Quinn Opportunity Prns Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Symphony Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.99% invested in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) for 444,434 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company has invested 0% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Nordea Invest Management owns 98,000 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund invested in 0.03% or 202,617 shares. Van Eck Associate Corp holds 0.31% of its portfolio in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) for 7.23 million shares. Sheffield Asset Management Ltd Liability reported 2.55% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Nomura Hldgs Inc holds 1.68M shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. American Mgmt accumulated 316 shares or 0% of the stock.

Ingalls & Snyder Llc, which manages about $3.07 billion and $2.10B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLK) by 13,379 shares to 29,813 shares, valued at $2.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Air Lease Corp (Call) (NYSE:AL) by 76,892 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,000 shares, and cut its stake in Tribune Media Co.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 796,551 shares. Nippon Life Glob Invsts Americas Incorporated invested in 292,490 shares. Oak Associate Oh invested 0.37% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Wade G W And invested in 202,528 shares. 6,177 were accumulated by Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Va. Ohio-based Tru Of Toledo Na Oh has invested 0.59% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Parthenon Llc has 5,029 shares. Mengis Cap Management accumulated 0.37% or 13,708 shares. Victory Mngmt Inc reported 895,084 shares. Jupiter Asset Mgmt Limited holds 0.02% or 10,468 shares. Exane Derivatives holds 8,737 shares. Mraz Amerine & holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 16,053 shares. Vontobel Asset Inc has 1.12% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 2.80 million shares. Omers Administration Corporation reported 5.94 million shares. Fulton Comml Bank Na has invested 0.07% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).