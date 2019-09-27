Ingalls & Snyder Has Lifted By $11.67 Million Its Citigroup (C) Position; Victory Capital Management Has Decreased By $7.23 Million Its Mercury Genl New (MCY) Holding

Ingalls & Snyder Llc increased Citigroup Inc (C) stake by 86.31% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Ingalls & Snyder Llc acquired 166,726 shares as Citigroup Inc (C)’s stock rose 1.72%. The Ingalls & Snyder Llc holds 359,889 shares with $25.20M value, up from 193,163 last quarter. Citigroup Inc now has $156.12B valuation. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $69.11. About 8.32 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 11/04/2018 – CITIGROUP’S MORSE: SYRIA A MINOR OIL PRODUCER; 01/05/2018 – Thornburg Value Adds CarMax, Cuts Citigroup; 14/05/2018 – Oneok Inc at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference Tomorrow; 22/03/2018 – Citi restricts corporate clients’ gun sales; 05/04/2018 – CITIGROUP HIRES THOMAS STEFFEN TO BOOST ZURICH PRIVATE BANKING; 05/04/2018 – Apple will give $100 billion more back to shareholders because of the tax cut: Citigroup; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q Basel 3 Tier 1 Common Equity Ratio 12.1%; 06/03/2018 – Citi predicts a big rally for Herbalife now the risk of Ackman bashing it is over; 08/05/2018 – KEANE GROUP INC FRAC.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $19 FROM $18; 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP CFO: DIGITAL PLATFORM FOR CONSUMER BANKING IS ESSENTIAL TO MEETING COST-SAVE GOALS

Victory Capital Management Inc decreased Mercury Genl Corp New (MCY) stake by 23.86% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Victory Capital Management Inc sold 116,630 shares as Mercury Genl Corp New (MCY)’s stock rose 3.43%. The Victory Capital Management Inc holds 372,215 shares with $23.26 million value, down from 488,845 last quarter. Mercury Genl Corp New now has $3.07B valuation. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $55.51. About 141,813 shares traded. Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY) has risen 15.50% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.50% the S&P500. Some Historical MCY News: 12/03/2018 Mercury General Volume Jumps More Than Five Times 20 Day Average; 30/04/2018 – Mercury General 1Q Loss/Shr 77c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Mercury General Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MCY); 30/04/2018 – MERCURY GENERAL 1Q NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $861.3M; 30/04/2018 – Mercury General 1Q Loss $42.6M; 02/05/2018 – Mercury General Chief Information Officer Allan Lubitz Resigns; 30/04/2018 – Mercury General 1Q Rev $783.2M; 30/04/2018 – MERCURY GENERAL 1Q OPER EPS 7C, EST. 48C (2 EST.)

Among 3 analysts covering Citigroup (NYSE:C), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Citigroup has $93 highest and $7400 lowest target. $82.75’s average target is 19.74% above currents $69.11 stock price. Citigroup had 7 analyst reports since April 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) on Tuesday, April 16 with “Outperform” rating. As per Tuesday, April 16, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. As per Tuesday, April 16, the company rating was maintained by UBS.

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Bank of America Stock Benefits From Share Buyback Program – Yahoo Finance” on September 23, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Our Startling Prediction, Revisited: New Banking Revolution Based On DLT – Benzinga” published on September 20, 2019, Learnbonds.com published: “Citigroup’s (NYSE:C) CEO: Falling Interest Rates in the US Will Be Positive Overall – LearnBonds” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Citibank August credit-card charge-off rate improves – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Pete Najarian Sees Unusual Activity In ASHR And Citigroup – Benzinga” with publication date: September 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 336 raised stakes. 1.66 billion shares or 6.33% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Salzhauer Michael accumulated 0.5% or 14,743 shares. Wetherby Asset Inc invested 0.37% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Rnc Mgmt Ltd Com invested in 534,398 shares or 2.6% of the stock. Pennsylvania-based Peoples Financial Corp has invested 0.08% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Royal Retail Bank Of Canada reported 8.50 million shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Liability invested 0.11% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Davis Partners Limited Co invested in 400,000 shares or 2.22% of the stock. Utah Retirement, a Utah-based fund reported 440,165 shares. Ferguson Wellman Management Inc reported 0.79% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Proffitt & Goodson stated it has 0% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Gmt invested in 1.33% or 544,035 shares. Quinn Opportunity Prtnrs Limited invested in 370,800 shares or 3.23% of the stock. Rmsincerbeaux Management Limited Liability Corp holds 18,744 shares. 34,850 were reported by Hills Commercial Bank. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt accumulated 0.98% or 113,728 shares.

More notable recent Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is It Smart To Buy Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019, also Twst.com with their article: “Mercury General Corporation: Mercury Insurance Slashes Illinois Auto Insurance Rates – The Wall Street Transcript” published on September 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Mercury General Corporation’s (NYSE:MCY) CEO Paid At A Competitive Rate? – Yahoo Finance” on May 06, 2019. More interesting news about Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Mercury General Corporation’s (NYSE:MCY) 4.1% Dividend Yield Looks Pretty Interesting – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Mercury General Corporation (MCY) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 17 investors sold MCY shares while 61 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 24.38 million shares or 2.62% more from 23.76 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested 0% of its portfolio in Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY). Panagora Asset reported 2,878 shares. Bancorp Of America De owns 38,718 shares. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 4,712 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Lpl Fin Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 19,939 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Dupont Capital Management Corp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY) for 17,247 shares. Macquarie Ltd owns 101,445 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Paloma Ptnrs Mngmt Com holds 0.02% or 17,085 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Deutsche Bank Ag has 0% invested in Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY). Tarbox Family Office, a California-based fund reported 16 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 0% or 53,482 shares. Jefferies Gp Limited Company has invested 0% in Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY). Aperio Gp Ltd holds 0.01% or 24,006 shares in its portfolio. Millennium Management Llc invested in 0% or 1.18 million shares. First LP invested in 13,918 shares or 0% of the stock.