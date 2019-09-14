Ingalls & Snyder Lifted Stake in Canadian Nat Res LTD (CNQ) by $50.52 Million as Market Value Declined; United Insurance Holdings (UIHC) Stock Declined While Stadium Capital Management Has Trimmed by $1.96 Million Its Stake

Ingalls & Snyder Llc increased its stake in Canadian Nat Res Ltd (CNQ) by 6677.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ingalls & Snyder Llc bought 1.94 million shares as the company’s stock declined 12.65% . The institutional investor held 1.97M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $53.19M, up from 29,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ingalls & Snyder Llc who had been investing in Canadian Nat Res Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $25.34. About 2.55M shares traded. Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) has declined 30.68% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.68% the S&P500. Some Historical CNQ News: 03/05/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES STARTS FIRST-QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL; 07/05/2018 – Shell to sell stake in Canadian Natural for about $3.3 bln -Globe and Mail; 13/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD CNQ.TO : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$59 FROM C$54; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Natural 1Q EPS C$0.47; 09/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES MINISTER CARR SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Natural 1Q Net C$583M; 12/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD CNQ.TO : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$44 FROM C$43; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Natural’s Annual 2018 Capital Expenditures Are Targeted to Be Approximately C$4.3 Billion; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Natural Funds 1Q Funds Flow From Operations C$2.33B; 14/03/2018 Canadian Natural Resources Limited Announces Intention to Institute a Normal Course Issuer Bid

Stadium Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in United Insurance Holdings Corp (UIHC) by 82.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stadium Capital Management Llc sold 140,302 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.70% . The hedge fund held 30,663 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $437,000, down from 170,965 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stadium Capital Management Llc who had been investing in United Insurance Holdings Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $600.05M market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $13.88. About 81,319 shares traded. United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) has declined 44.95% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.95% the S&P500. Some Historical UIHC News: 10/05/2018 – United Insurance Holdings: Reinsurance Pacts Provided More Frequency and Severity Protection; 10/05/2018 – United Insurance Holdings: Total Cost of 2018-2019 Catastrophe Reinsurance Program Is About $374M; 10/05/2018 – United Insurance Holdings: Reinsurance Pacts Provide Sufficient Coverage for Approximately a Single 1-in-400 Year Event; 31/05/2018 – OMAN UNITED INSURANCE SAYS WITH REGARDS TO INSURED’S PROPERTIES, RECEIVING CLAIMS NOTIFICATIONS FROM IN & AROUND SALALAH REGION; 10/05/2018 – United Insurance Holdings Enters Reinsurance Agreements With Private Reinsurers and Florida State Board of Administratio; 08/05/2018 – UNITED INSURANCE HOLDINGS CORP QTRLY CORE INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE OF $0.40; 08/05/2018 – United Insurance 1Q EPS 20c; 31/05/2018 – OMAN UNITED INSURANCE – UPDATES ON IMPACT OF CYCLONE MEKUNU, SAYS THERE ARE NO DAMAGES TO COMPANY’S OWN PROPERTIES; 20/04/2018 – United Insurance: Chief Information Officer Andrew Swenson Steps Down; 16/03/2018 UNITED INSURANCE HOLDINGS CORP FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING

More notable recent Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Canadian Natural Resources Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on May 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Devon Disappoints: Canadian Asset Sale At Low End Of Expectations – Seeking Alpha” published on May 29, 2019, Fool.ca published: “5 Investing Rules You Can Follow to Get Rich – The Motley Fool Canada” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Canadian Natural Resources: A Free Cash Flow Generation Machine – Seeking Alpha” published on March 27, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “This $9750 Income Stream Will Only Get Bigger in 2020 – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: August 18, 2019.

Ingalls & Snyder Llc, which manages about $3.07 billion and $2.08 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5,561 shares to 352,833 shares, valued at $47.27M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson Ctls Intl Plc by 9,911 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 241,712 shares, and cut its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL).

Analysts await United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.15 EPS, up 142.86% or $0.50 from last year’s $-0.35 per share. UIHC’s profit will be $6.48 million for 23.13 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.08 actual EPS reported by United Insurance Holdings Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -287.50% EPS growth.

Since March 27, 2019, it had 12 buys, and 0 sales for $687,242 activity. $35,250 worth of United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) shares were bought by Maroney Patrick. DiFrancesco Paul F had bought 1,702 shares worth $19,964 on Friday, August 16. $3,554 worth of stock was bought by Whittemore Kent G on Tuesday, August 6. 25,000 shares valued at $343,250 were bought by POITEVINT ALEC II on Tuesday, May 21. Menon Deepak also bought $9,193 worth of United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) shares. MARTZ BRAD also bought $22,155 worth of United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) shares.

Stadium Capital Management Llc, which manages about $639.76M and $216.63M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ames National Corp (NASDAQ:ATLO) by 16,881 shares to 73,736 shares, valued at $2.00 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Crh Medical Corp by 598,591 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.26 million shares, and has risen its stake in Weight Watchers International Inc (NYSE:WTW).

More notable recent United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Reven Housing REIT leads financial gainers, Hexindai and Mmtec among losers – Seeking Alpha” on September 03, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “United Insurance Holdings Corp. Announces Renewal of Catastrophe Reinsurance Programs – Business Wire” published on June 04, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “United Insurance Holdings Corp. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.06 Per Share – Business Wire” on February 20, 2019. More interesting news about United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “United Insurance Holdings Corp. (UIHC) CEO John Forney on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “United Insurance Holdings Corp. Previews Q1-2019 Catastrophe Losses – Business Wire” with publication date: April 18, 2019.