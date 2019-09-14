Ingalls & Snyder Trimmed Its Oracle (ORCL) Position by $7.77 Million; Stock Rose; Endo Int (Call) (ENDP) Holder Ubs Oconnor Has Boosted Stake

Ingalls & Snyder Llc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 33.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ingalls & Snyder Llc sold 138,736 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 277,088 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.79M, down from 415,824 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ingalls & Snyder Llc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $179.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $53.75. About 14.40M shares traded or 0.64% up from the average. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 21/03/2018 – Oracle Signs Agreement with Midwestern Higher Education Compact; 30/04/2018 – Oracle Buys Software Company Focused On Student Loans — MarketWatch; 19/03/2018 – Oracle 3Q Hardware Systems Rev $994M; 12/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Oracle Financial Services Software for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 20/03/2018 – Oracle Tanks, Look For More Downside; 03/04/2018 – ORCL: Trump to dine with Oracle co-CEO Catz Tuesday, Bloomberg r; 27/03/2018 – Oracle wins key round in long-running Google fight; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE’S SAFRA CATZ: OPERATING MARGINS WILL CONTINUE TO EXPAND; 10/04/2018 – Oracle Makes it Easier for Brands to Keep their Best Customers Happy; 07/03/2018 – Gates has been the richest person in the world for 18 of the past 24 years. The Oracle of Omaha, Warren Buffett, took the third spot on the list with a net worth of $84 billion

Ubs Oconnor Llc increased its stake in Endo Int (Call) (ENDP) by 1000% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ubs Oconnor Llc bought 1.00M shares as the company’s stock declined 58.29% . The hedge fund held 1.10M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $260.00M, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ubs Oconnor Llc who had been investing in Endo Int (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $878.40 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.02% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $3.88. About 5.46M shares traded. Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) has declined 73.93% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 73.93% the S&P500. Some Historical ENDP News: 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Endo May Benefit, Industry Production Up This Quarter; 08/05/2018 – ENDO INTERNATIONAL PLC – QTRLY REPORTED NET LOSS OF $505 MLN DRIVEN BY PRE-TAX, NON-CASH ASSET IMPAIRMENT CHARGES OF $448 MLN; 17/05/2018 – Olympus Expands Its Endoscope Reprocessing Portfolio to Include ChanlDry Drying Cabinet, Endo SafeStack Transport Cart and Visu; 07/05/2018 – LANNETT – EXPECT TO BEGIN LAUNCHING PRODUCTS, AFTER TRANSFER ACTIVITIES ARE COMPLETED, REGULATORY FILINGS MADE, ESTIMATED TO BE IN H2 2019; 17/04/2018 – Endo Revenue May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 8th Straight Drop; 08/05/2018 – ENDO INTERNATIONAL PLC – COMPANY AFFIRMS 2018 FULL-YEAR REVENUES, ADJUSTED EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EPS GUIDANCE; 26/04/2018 – ENDO TO ACQUIRE SOMERSET THERAPEUTICS AND BUSINESS OF AFFILIATE WINTAC LIMITED; 08/05/2018 – Endo International 1Q Rev $700.5M; 07/05/2018 – LANNETT – ACQUIRED 23 APPROVED AND ONE PENDING DRUG PRODUCT APPLICATIONS FROM UNIT OF ENDO FOR UPFRONT PAYMENT PLUS FUTURE MILESTONE PAYMENTS; 13/04/2018 – Patient-Reported Outcomes Data on SUBLOCADE™ (Buprenorphine Extended-Release) Injection to be Presented as Late-Breaker at American Society of Addiction Medicine (ASAM) 49th Annual Conference

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.68 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 49 investors sold ORCL shares while 569 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 1.70 billion shares or 2.77% less from 1.75 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Td Asset reported 0.28% stake. Davenport Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 160,341 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Personal Advsr Corp has invested 0.04% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Bowling Mngmt Ltd Liability Company owns 1.09% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 116,736 shares. Gamble Jones Counsel holds 0.11% or 21,853 shares in its portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) stated it has 0.18% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Moreover, Blume Cap Mgmt has 2.64% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Hotchkis And Wiley Cap Mgmt Ltd holds 2.24% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 10.26 million shares. James Invest Rech Incorporated has invested 0% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Capital Fund Mngmt Sa holds 0.11% or 205,192 shares in its portfolio. Peoples Fincl Corp has invested 0.64% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Savant Capital Ltd Liability invested in 0.14% or 17,829 shares. Cape Cod Five Cents National Bank & Trust invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Bernzott Advisors invested 1.17% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan accumulated 0.82% or 80,000 shares.

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 earnings per share, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40 billion for 18.66 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) Earns Among The Best Returns In Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “What to Watch When Oracle Releases Earnings – 24/7 Wall St.” published on September 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Oracle: The 21% Yield Won’t Last – Seeking Alpha” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “These 2 Stocks Got Crushed by the Market Today — Are They Now Buys? – Motley Fool” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Oracle Corporation (ORCL) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Ingalls & Snyder Llc, which manages about $3.07 billion and $2.08 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNCE) by 180,400 shares to 1.36 million shares, valued at $16.31 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nu Skin Enterprises Inc (NYSE:NUS) by 52,192 shares in the quarter, for a total of 52,492 shares, and has risen its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL).

Ubs Oconnor Llc, which manages about $12.67B and $3846.09B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Iterum T by 450 shares to 88,689 shares, valued at $610.00M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Electron (NASDAQ:EA) by 110,985 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,571 shares, and cut its stake in Servicen (NYSE:NOW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.41, from 0.85 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 28 investors sold ENDP shares while 49 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 213.50 million shares or 2.78% more from 207.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag has invested 0% of its portfolio in Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP). Victory holds 1.26 million shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Gsa Capital Prtnrs Ltd Liability Partnership invested 0% of its portfolio in Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP). Wellington Mgmt Grp Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0% or 134,783 shares in its portfolio. 90,370 are held by Stifel Fincl Corporation. Macquarie Gp reported 59,100 shares stake. 958,309 are owned by Panagora Asset. Cim Inv Mangement stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP). Walleye Trading Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) for 61,544 shares. Moreover, Voloridge Invest Mgmt has 0.05% invested in Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) for 399,059 shares. Northern Trust Corporation reported 0% in Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP). Shelton Cap stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP). Tci Wealth Advisors invested in 0.02% or 8,210 shares. Quantitative Invest Limited Liability has invested 0.1% in Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP). Moreover, Parametric Portfolio Assoc Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) for 282,959 shares.