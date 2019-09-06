Ingalls & Snyder Maintains Stake in Goldman Sachs Group (GS); Smith A O (Put) (AOS) Stock Declined While Credit Suisse Ag Has Decreased Stake

Credit Suisse Ag decreased its stake in Smith A O Corp (Put) (AOS) by 90.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Suisse Ag sold 231,140 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.43% . The institutional investor held 25,000 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33M, down from 256,140 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Suisse Ag who had been investing in Smith A O Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.85% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $47.62. About 1.07M shares traded. A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) has declined 22.52% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.52% the S&P500. Some Historical AOS News: 05/04/2018 – AO Smith Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – A.O. Smith to Become Primary Water Treatment Brand at Lowe’s; 05/04/2018 – A. O. Smith to hold first quarter conference call on April 25; 19/03/2018 – A. O. Smith names Karge president-North America water treatment; 16/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH – HAS BEEN SELECTED AS PRIMARY SUPPLIER OF RESIDENTIAL WATER TREATMENT PRODUCTS FOR ALL LOWE’S U.S. HOME IMPROVEMENT STORES; 25/04/2018 – A.O. Smith 1Q Adj EPS 60c; 25/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP AOS.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.55 TO $2.61; 25/04/2018 – AO Smith 1Q Adj EPS 60c; 09/04/2018 – A. O. Smith declares quarterly dividend; 16/04/2018 – A.O. Smith Sees Minimal Impact to 2018 EPS Due to Start-Up Costs

Ingalls & Snyder Llc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 12.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ingalls & Snyder Llc bought 12,148 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 112,509 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.60 million, up from 100,361 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ingalls & Snyder Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $74.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.64% or $5.32 during the last trading session, reaching $207.05. About 2.20M shares traded or 1.36% up from the average. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 10/05/2018 – Universal Display at Goldman Sachs TechNet Conference May 23; 09/03/2018 – In December, Goldman Sachs echoed Phelps’ sentiment, saying that while it was “pro-risk” in equities this year, the investment bank’s top strategists expected time was “running out for Goldilocks.”; 09/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein is reportedly prepping his exit; 22/05/2018 – DOVER CORP. ENTERED PACT WITH GOLDMAN FOR $700M STK BUYBACK; 18/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein is likely to step down in December, The New York Times’ @katekelly reports. Full story:; 30/04/2018 – Marcus, the bank’s consumer lending business, accounts for $1 billion of Goldman’s plan to grow revenue by $5 billion, Goldman Sachs president and COO David Solomon said Monday on CNBC’s “Squawk Alley” from the Milken Institute Global Conference; 16/03/2018 – ZUORA INC SAYS GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC, MORGAN STANLEY, ALLEN & COMPANY LLC ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 01/04/2018 – Tigermed-backed Frontage Laboratories hires Goldman Sachs, BoAML for 3Q Hong Kong IPO; 18/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P., Affiliates Report Stake In Real Industry; 08/03/2018 – KOMERCNI BANKA BKOM.PR : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO CZK 1075 FROM CZK 1050

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold AOS shares while 114 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 111.34 million shares or 2.93% less from 114.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lord Abbett And Ltd Llc holds 0.16% or 880,383 shares. Tompkins Financial Corporation has invested 0% in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). First Hawaiian National Bank & Trust reported 21,877 shares. Eaton Vance Management accumulated 0.19% or 1.53 million shares. Old Comml Bank In owns 5,129 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 417,303 are owned by Dupont Mngmt Corp. Oak Ridge Investments invested 0.91% in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). 69 were accumulated by Earnest Prns Limited Liability. Panagora Asset has 0% invested in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). 736,348 are owned by Anchor Cap Advisors Ltd. Groesbeck Investment Mgmt Corp Nj accumulated 4,261 shares. Aperio Gru Ltd Llc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). California-based Miracle Mile Advsrs Ltd Co has invested 0.04% in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt holds 4,703 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cim Ltd Liability owns 11,660 shares.

Analysts await A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.54 earnings per share, down 11.48% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.61 per share. AOS’s profit will be $88.78M for 22.05 P/E if the $0.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual earnings per share reported by A. O. Smith Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.48% negative EPS growth.

Credit Suisse Ag, which manages about $41.97B and $109.61 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ptc Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) by 146,096 shares to 855,203 shares, valued at $78.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Erie Indty Co (NASDAQ:ERIE) by 9,919 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,504 shares, and has risen its stake in Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. James Inv Incorporated has 0.07% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Moreover, Pnc Financial Services has 0.05% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 284,312 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board holds 0.2% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) or 548,850 shares. Csat Invest Advisory Ltd Partnership accumulated 13,955 shares or 1.35% of the stock. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund reported 99,482 shares. Matthew 25 Management invested 12.64% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Evercore Wealth Management Llc holds 0.02% or 2,500 shares. World Asset Mgmt reported 24,553 shares. The New York-based Kings Point Capital Mngmt has invested 0.02% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Paloma Ptnrs Mgmt Comm has 12,675 shares. Stonebridge Cap Advsrs Ltd invested 0.67% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Nottingham Inc has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Hillhouse Capital Management Limited invested 0.43% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). 251,297 were accumulated by Gateway Investment Advisers Llc. Chou Associate Mgmt Incorporated invested 4.06% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).