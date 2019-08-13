Ingalls & Snyder Increased Its Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Position; Shorts at SCAPA GROUP PLC ORDINARY SHARES (SXGAF) Raised By 89.24%

SCAPA GROUP PLC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:SXGAF) had an increase of 89.24% in short interest. SXGAF’s SI was 242,800 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 89.24% from 128,300 shares previously. It closed at $2.315 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 13, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Ingalls & Snyder Llc increased Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) stake by 5.26% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ingalls & Snyder Llc acquired 9,996 shares as Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY)’s stock declined 4.66%. The Ingalls & Snyder Llc holds 200,189 shares with $9.55 million value, up from 190,193 last quarter. Bristol Myers Squibb Co now has $76.08B valuation. The stock decreased 1.71% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $46.51. About 9.39M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 27/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS: FDA ACCEPTS APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO PLUS YERVOY; 11/05/2018 – eFFECTOR Initiates Randomized Dosing in Phase 2 Checkpoint Combination Trial of eFT508 and Avelumab in Colorectal Cancer; 16/04/2018 – U.S. FDA OKS OPDIVO® (NIVOLUMAB) + YERVOY® (IPILIMUMAB); 16/04/2018 – Merck, Bristol-Myers immunotherapies impress in key lung cancer trials; 28/03/2018 – lmmunovaccine Announces Initiation of Patient Dosing in lnvestigator-Sponsored Phase 2 Clinical Trial of Its Lead Candidate DPX-Survivac Used in Combination with Pembrolizumab in Patients with DLBCL; 02/05/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS & FLATIRON EXPAND PACT WITH A THREE-YEAR PACT; 05/04/2018 – Mike Bristol Joins Symphony RetailAI as Vice President Personalized Marketing; 27/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Tue, 3/27/2018, 8:00 PM; 27/03/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) ACCEPTS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) PLUS YERVOY (IPILIMUMAB) FOR PREVIOUSLY TREATED PATIENTS WITH MSI-H OR DMMR METASTATIC…; 26/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB GETS POSITIVE CHMP OPINION RECOMMENDING AP

Ingalls & Snyder Llc decreased Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) stake by 7,187 shares to 358,394 valued at $42.27 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Nu Skin Enterprises Inc (Call) (NYSE:NUS) stake by 48,833 shares and now owns 300 shares. Novo (NYSE:NVO) was reduced too.

Among 5 analysts covering Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Bristol-Myers Squibb had 14 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, February 28. Barclays Capital upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) on Friday, May 3 to “Overweight” rating. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, June 13 by UBS. On Wednesday, April 17 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform”. The stock of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by Bank of America.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 442,564 were accumulated by Dnb Asset Management As. Enterprise Fincl Svcs Corporation has invested 0.31% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Palladium Prtn Lc holds 51,680 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. West Oak Limited Co has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). London Of Virginia owns 880,916 shares or 0.36% of their US portfolio. Assetmark accumulated 2,846 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Spc has 0.06% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Washington Trust holds 11,727 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Buckingham Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0.11% or 19,034 shares in its portfolio. Private Trust Com Na stated it has 0.39% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Nomura Asset Mgmt holds 489,398 shares. Tudor Inv Corp Et Al holds 0.51% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 260,856 shares. 29,517 are held by Citizens Northern. 11,510 were reported by Field & Main Natl Bank. Heritage Investors Mgmt Corporation holds 0.29% or 103,655 shares in its portfolio.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $728,360 activity. 5,000 shares were bought by Samuels Theodore R. II, worth $236,440 on Thursday, May 16. BERTOLINI ROBERT J had bought 11,000 shares worth $491,920.