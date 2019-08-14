Ingalls & Snyder Upped Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) Position By $567,900; Seagate Technology plc (STX) Had 1 Bullish Analysts

Ingalls & Snyder Llc increased Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) stake by 7887.5% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ingalls & Snyder Llc acquired 31,550 shares as Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD)’s stock declined 1.74%. The Ingalls & Snyder Llc holds 31,950 shares with $581,000 value, up from 400 last quarter. Vodafone Group Plc New now has $48.44 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.51% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $18.12. About 3.37M shares traded. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has declined 27.20% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical VOD News: 03/05/2018 – German glass fibre operators lobby against Vodafone-Liberty deal; 27/03/2018 – VODAFONE ZAMBIA TO START VOICE-OVER DATA SERVICES WITHIN 3 MOS; 09/05/2018 – UNITED INTERNET: VODAFONE-LIBERTY DEAL SHOULDN’T BE CLEARED; 09/05/2018 – Fired-Up Deutsche Telekom CEO Lashes Out at Vodafone-Liberty M&A; 26/03/2018 – Daily News (EG): Vodafone tops list of telecom companies in Egypt in 2017 revenue growth; 20/05/2018 – VODAFONE INDIA TAX ARBITRATION HEARING SET FOR FEBRUARY: PTI; 03/05/2018 – Handelsblatt: Vodafone-Unitymedia cable deal sparks opposition; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – ESTIMATED REVENUE SYNERGIES WITH A NET PRESENT VALUE EXCEEDING EUR 1.5 BLN FROM CROSS-SELLING TO COMBINED CUSTOMER BASE; 08/05/2018 – Vodafone nears €18bn deal for chunk of Liberty Global; 08/03/2018 – BOOKING HOLDINGS – BOARD NOMINATED FOR ELECTION TO BOARD AT JUNE ANNUAL MEETING NICK READ, GROUP CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF VODAFONE GROUP PLC

Among 2 analysts covering Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Seagate Technology has $5600 highest and $3700 lowest target. $46.50's average target is 1.46% above currents $45.83 stock price.

Ingalls & Snyder Llc decreased Ford Mtr Co Del (NYSE:F) stake by 48,715 shares to 791,714 valued at $6.95 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced General Mls Inc (NYSE:GIS) stake by 90,793 shares and now owns 33,378 shares. Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold Seagate Technology plc shares while 170 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 230.44 million shares or 11.97% less from 261.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hightower Advsr Ltd Liability Co stated it has 120,607 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Berkshire Asset Mngmt Ltd Com Pa accumulated 7,622 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Neuberger Berman Lc stated it has 12,040 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Sg Americas Ltd has invested 0.04% in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). 1.94 million were reported by Invesco Ltd. British Columbia Corporation stated it has 141,437 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 0.32% stake. Thrivent For Lutherans, Minnesota-based fund reported 11,512 shares. Moreover, Dumont Blake Invest Advisors Limited Liability Co has 0.32% invested in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). Wellington Mngmt Gru Ltd Liability Partnership has 20,503 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 3.59M are owned by Geode Capital Lc. Valueact Lp, a California-based fund reported 29.52 million shares. The California-based Diligent Limited Liability has invested 0.44% in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). Apg Asset Mngmt Nv stated it has 0.25% in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). Twin Tree Mgmt Limited Partnership invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX).

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company has market cap of $12.33 billion. The firm makes and distributes hard disk drives, solid state drives and their related controllers, solid state hybrid drives, and storage subsystems. It has a 6.49 P/E ratio. The Company’s products are used in enterprise servers and storage systems applications; client compute applications, primarily for desktop and mobile computing; and client non-compute applications, including various end user devices, such as portable external storage systems, surveillance systems, network-attached storage, digital video recorders, and gaming consoles.