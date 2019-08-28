Ingalls & Snyder Lowered Its Position in Credit Accep Mich (CACC) by $1.19 Million; Schaller Investment Group Lowered Republic First Bancorp (FRBK) Holding by $1.31 Million

Ingalls & Snyder Llc decreased its stake in Credit Accep Corp Mich (CACC) by 3.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ingalls & Snyder Llc sold 2,633 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.40% . The institutional investor held 66,714 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.15M, down from 69,347 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ingalls & Snyder Llc who had been investing in Credit Accep Corp Mich for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.54B market cap company. The stock increased 1.66% or $7.44 during the last trading session, reaching $454.29. About 89,956 shares traded or 1.01% up from the average. Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) has risen 27.26% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.26% the S&P500.

Schaller Investment Group Inc decreased its stake in Republic First Bancorp Inc (FRBK) by 6.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schaller Investment Group Inc sold 261,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.35% . The hedge fund held 3.54M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.57M, down from 3.80 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schaller Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Republic First Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $237.73 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.32% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $4.04. About 127,166 shares traded. Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) has declined 44.05% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.05% the S&P500. Some Historical FRBK News: 01/05/2018 – Republic Bank Hires Regional Vice President for Bucks County Market; 23/04/2018 – Republic First Bancorp Book Value Per Common Share Increased to $3.99 as of March 31; 23/04/2018 – Republic First Bancorp: Total Deposits Up by 23%, to $2.1B; 24/05/2018 – Republic First Bancorp Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Republic First Bancorp Total Assets Were $2.5 Billion as of March 31; 23/04/2018 – DJ Republic First Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FRBK); 23/04/2018 – Republic First Bancorp 1Q EPS 3c; 02/04/2018 Republic First Bancorp Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Republic First Bancorp: Total Assets Up by 26% to $2.5B; 11/05/2018 – Spruce House Investment Mgmt LLC Exits Republic First Bancorp

Since April 26, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $175,422 activity. WILDSTEIN HARRIS bought 5,000 shares worth $24,850. Shares for $24,342 were bought by Flocco Theodore J JR. 10,000 shares were bought by MADONNA HARRY, worth $51,017. Shares for $24,167 were bought by Spevak Barry on Wednesday, May 15. $14,026 worth of Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) was bought by Jacobs Lisa R..

More notable recent Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Stocks That Fell Through 52-Week Lows Wednesday – Benzinga” on August 07, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Republic Bank set to enter New York City this summer – Philadelphia Business Journal” published on February 19, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Republic Bank Hires Joseph Tredinnick as Market President – GlobeNewswire” on January 09, 2019. More interesting news about Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “7 Stocks Under $7 to Invest in Now – Investorplace.com” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks that Reached Yearly Lows Thursday Morning – Benzinga” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 6 investors sold FRBK shares while 20 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 27.95 million shares or 0.72% more from 27.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 102,064 are owned by Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt Inc. Fincl Architects owns 0.04% invested in Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) for 4,000 shares. 460,937 are owned by Basswood Management Ltd Liability. Moreover, Wellington Group Llp has 0% invested in Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) for 3.82 million shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has invested 0% in Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK). Provise Mgmt Group Limited Com has 12,684 shares. Parametric Port Associate accumulated 38,696 shares or 0% of the stock. First Tru Advsrs LP invested in 50,437 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Palisades Hudson Asset Limited Partnership has 0.09% invested in Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) for 27,972 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System invested in 20,116 shares. 268,233 were reported by Renaissance Ltd Com. Jefferies Group reported 13,336 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Lc holds 0.01% or 177,038 shares. Ameritas Invest Prtn Inc holds 4,071 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Trexquant Inv LP has invested 0% in Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK).

Ingalls & Snyder Llc, which manages about $3.07 billion and $2.10 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL) by 417,717 shares to 430,617 shares, valued at $22.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tapestry Inc by 47,827 shares in the quarter, for a total of 306,765 shares, and has risen its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS).