Ingalls & Snyder Has Trimmed Stake in Goldman Sachs Group (Call) (GS) as Stock Price Rose; Rent A Ctr New (RCII) Shareholder Greenwich Wealth Management Has Cut Holding by $668,100 as Share Price Rose

Ingalls & Snyder Llc decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Call) (GS) by 95.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ingalls & Snyder Llc sold 95,361 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $960,000, down from 100,361 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ingalls & Snyder Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $76.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $207.9. About 1.33 million shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 19.48% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 05/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs Moves Commodity Sales Team Into Investment Bank; 09/03/2018 – Looking at Goldman’s history of executives, it’s also possible Solomon and Schwartz could lead the bank together after Blankfein leaves, said CFRA bank analyst Ken Leon; 18/04/2018 – Goldman and Morgan Stanley Investors Fret Over Capital Returns; 05/04/2018 – Adam Goldman: EXCLUSIVE: Robert Mercer backed a secretive group that worked with Facebook, Google to target anti-Muslim ads at; 03/05/2018 – EX-GOLDMAN SACHS PROGRAMMER’S CONVICTION UPHELD BY N.Y. COURT; 02/04/2018 – Julio Borges accused Goldman of “making a quick buck off the suffering Venezuelan people” by helping to prop up the regime of Nicolas Maduro; 17/04/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS QTRLY NET REV $10.04 BLN VS. $8.03 BLN REPORTED LAST YR; 16/04/2018 – International Paper CFO to Speak at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference May 16, 2018; 30/05/2018 – Ex-Goldman Sachs Banker Sues Federal Reserve Over Lifetime Ban; 04/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs Estimates Upper End of Reasonably Possible Aggregate Legal Loss of About $1.5 Bln in Excess of Aggregate Reserves as of March-End – Filing

Greenwich Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Rent A Ctr Inc New (RCII) by 46.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwich Wealth Management Llc sold 33,405 shares as the company’s stock rose 36.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 38,057 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $794,000, down from 71,462 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Rent A Ctr Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $27.43. About 953,946 shares traded. Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) has risen 144.78% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 140.35% the S&P500. Some Historical RCII News: 03/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER – TERM OF EMPLOYMENT AGREEMENT WITH CEO FADEL AUTOMATICALLY RENEWS FOR SUCCESSIVE ONE YEAR RENEWAL PERIODS; 07/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER INC – REDUCING CORPORATE HEADCOUNT BY APPROXIMATELY 250 POSITIONS; 14/05/2018 – Alta Fundamental Advisers Buys New 1% Position in Rent-A-Center; 07/03/2018 – Rent-A-Center to Reduce Headcount by About 250 Positions; 07/03/2018 – Rent-A-Center o Reduce Headcount by About 250 Positions; 19/03/2018 – S&P REVISES RENT-A-CENTER INC. TO RATING ‘CCC+’ FROM ‘B-‘; OUTLOOK ‘NEGATIVE’; 03/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER IS SAID TO HAVE RECEIVED BIDS: THE STREET; 19/03/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades Rent-A-Center To ‘CCC+’; Outlook Negative; 07/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER INC – REVIEW OF STRATEGIC AND FINANCIAL ALTERNATIVES REMAINS ONGOING; EVALUATING PROPOSALS; 07/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER: REVIEW OF STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES REMAINS ONGOING

More notable recent The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Should You Buy Bank of America After Dividend and Buyback Boost? – Investorplace.com” on June 28, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Goldman Sachs (GS) to buyback $7 billion in stock, increased dividend from $0.85 to $1.25 per share – StreetInsider.com” published on June 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Top 5 Things to Know in the Market on Friday – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “3 Top Bank Stocks to Buy Right Now – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Are Analysts Expecting From The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) In The Years Ahead? – Yahoo! Finance News” with publication date: January 19, 2019.

Ingalls & Snyder Llc, which manages about $3.07 billion and $2.10 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 95,887 shares to 102,987 shares, valued at $4.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 15,286 shares in the quarter, for a total of 94,850 shares, and has risen its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS).

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $5.22 EPS, down 12.71% or $0.76 from last year’s $5.98 per share. GS’s profit will be $1.91 billion for 9.96 P/E if the $5.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.71 actual EPS reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.58% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $0.56 EPS, up 19.15% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.47 per share. RCII’s profit will be $30.28M for 12.25 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.59 actual EPS reported by Rent-A-Center, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.08% negative EPS growth.

