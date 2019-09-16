Ingalls & Snyder Has Increased By $655,776 Its Bank New York Mellon (BK) Stake; Rbs Partners LP Trimmed Autonation (AN) Holding By $3.56 Million

Ingalls & Snyder Llc increased Bank New York Mellon Corp (BK) stake by 155.09% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Ingalls & Snyder Llc acquired 14,904 shares as Bank New York Mellon Corp (BK)’s stock declined 5.08%. The Ingalls & Snyder Llc holds 24,514 shares with $1.08 million value, up from 9,610 last quarter. Bank New York Mellon Corp now has $44.21 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.27% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $46.9. About 2.98 million shares traded. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) has declined 12.23% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.23% the S&P500. Some Historical BK News: 23/03/2018 – 34YW: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 13/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns P-1 to LIPA’s Electric System Revenue Notes Series 2015 GR-4, GR-5 and GR-6; and affirms P-1 on Series 2015 GR-2; 13/03/2018 – BNY Mellon Continues to Take Long-Term View (Video); 19/04/2018 – BNY Mellon profit rises 29 pct; 12/04/2018 – 37ZO: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 05/03/2018 – MOVES-BNY Mellon asset management arm names new consultant relations head; 03/04/2018 – AS23: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 19/04/2018 – DJ Bank of New York Mellon Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BK); 24/05/2018 – 43GA: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 13/03/2018 – CRUIKSHANK SAYS BNY MELLON CONTINUES TO TAKE LONG-TERM VIEW

Rbs Partners Lp decreased Autonation Inc (AN) stake by 2.4% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Rbs Partners Lp sold 86,798 shares as Autonation Inc (AN)’s stock rose 18.76%. The Rbs Partners Lp holds 3.53M shares with $147.89 million value, down from 3.61M last quarter. Autonation Inc now has $4.48 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.24% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $50.28. About 687,776 shares traded. AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) has risen 2.25% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.25% the S&P500. Some Historical AN News: 23/03/2018 – BREAKING: Wayne Huizenga, founder of Blockbuster Video, Waste Management, and AutoNation, has died at the age of 80; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation Reports Record First Quarter EPS; 20/04/2018 – Dr. Jacqueline A. Travisano Elected to AutoNation’s Board of Directors; 01/05/2018 – AUTONATION 1Q EPS CONT OPS $1.01; 01/05/2018 – Some question the wisdom of this move, but AutoNation CEO Mike Jackson is not worried; 23/03/2018 – WAYNE HUIZENGA, FOUNDER OF BLOCKBUSTER VIDEO, WASTE MANAGEMENT, AND AUTONATION, HAS DIED AT THE AGE OF 80 – CNBC; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q Rev $5.26B; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q Same-Store Revenue Rose 3%; 15/05/2018 – Harris Associates LP Exits Position in AutoNation; 15/05/2018 – AutoNation May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 14th Straight Gain

Ingalls & Snyder Llc decreased Anadarko Pete Corp (NYSE:APC) stake by 5,658 shares to 10,607 valued at $748,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL) stake by 52,212 shares and now owns 57,997 shares. United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) was reduced too.

Among 5 analysts covering Bank Of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Bank Of New York Mellon has $53 highest and $4400 lowest target. $47.67’s average target is 1.64% above currents $46.9 stock price. Bank Of New York Mellon had 14 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, April 18 the stock rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Neutral”. JP Morgan maintained The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) rating on Tuesday, July 9. JP Morgan has “Underweight” rating and $4900 target. Wood upgraded the shares of BK in report on Thursday, July 18 to “Market Perform” rating. The company was maintained on Wednesday, August 21 by Deutsche Bank. The stock of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) earned “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research on Thursday, July 18. On Tuesday, June 18 the stock rating was downgraded by Deutsche Bank to “Hold”. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, June 26 by UBS. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, June 5 with “Overweight”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.79 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 71 investors sold BK shares while 316 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 761.00 million shares or 3.55% less from 789.00 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Portland Global Ltd Liability Com has 59,775 shares for 0.88% of their portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) reported 5,715 shares. Pennsylvania-based Sageworth Trust Company has invested 0.03% in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Cubic Asset Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.72% of its portfolio in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Arrowstreet Cap Partnership has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Shelton Cap Mngmt stated it has 11,926 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Liability Co has 0.26% invested in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) for 17,129 shares. 24,309 were accumulated by Karpas Strategies Limited Co. Ally reported 49,140 shares. Td Asset Mgmt has invested 0.02% in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Public Sector Pension Board, Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 115,009 shares. Lenox Wealth Mgmt invested in 638 shares. The Massachusetts-based Baystate Wealth Mgmt Lc has invested 0% in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Moreover, Finance Services Corp has 0% invested in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). 44,114 are held by Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh.

Analysts await AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, down 8.87% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.24 per share. AN’s profit will be $100.66M for 11.12 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual earnings per share reported by AutoNation, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.83% negative EPS growth.

