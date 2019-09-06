Ingalls & Snyder Has Cut Position in Gray Television (GTN) by $300,405; Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Market Value Rose While Glovista Investments Has Cut Its Stake by $453,440

Ingalls & Snyder Llc decreased its stake in Gray Television Inc (GTN) by 14.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ingalls & Snyder Llc sold 14,305 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.56% . The institutional investor held 85,733 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.83M, down from 100,038 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ingalls & Snyder Llc who had been investing in Gray Television Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.54B market cap company. The stock increased 3.06% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $15.16. About 739,518 shares traded. Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) has risen 17.55% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.55% the S&P500. Some Historical GTN News: 08/05/2018 – Gray Television Presenting at Gamco Conference Jun 7; 25/04/2018 – Gray Television stations win 19 regional Edward R. Murrow Awards Plus two of three NABEF Service to America Television Awards; 01/05/2018 – GRAY AGREES TO BUY KDLT-TV IN SIOUX FALLS, SD; 01/05/2018 – Gray Agrees To Acquire KDLT-TV In Sioux Falls, South Dakota; 08/05/2018 – Gray Television 1Q Rev $226.3M; 08/05/2018 – GRAY TELEVISION INC – ANTICIPATE RETRANSMISSION REVENUE, NET OF RETRANSMISSION EXPENSE, ABOUT $178.5 MLN TO $180.0 MLN FOR CALENDAR YEAR 2018; 19/04/2018 DJ Gray Television Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GTN.A); 08/05/2018 – GRAY TV 1Q EPS 22C; 10/05/2018 – Strong Industry Veterans Join Gray To Lead At WOWT In Omaha And KOSA In Odessa-Midland; 20/04/2018 – DJ Gray Television Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GTN)

Glovista Investments Llc decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 49.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glovista Investments Llc sold 4,360 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 4,437 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $462,000, down from 8,797 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glovista Investments Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $307.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $122.76. About 7.20M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 05/03/2018 – Illusive Networks Named Winner in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®; 22/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE INCREASES MAX. TENDER AMOUNT; 13/03/2018 – Procter & Gamble Resolves Crest Whitestrips Patent Infringement Dispute With Ranir; 19/03/2018 – New Documentary Raises Global Water Crisis Awareness As 844 Million People Still Lack Access to Clean Drinking Water; 29/05/2018 – PLUG POWER SAYS PROCTER & GAMBLE IS LEADING INVESTIGATION AT LOUISIANA PLANT ACCIDENT; 24/05/2018 – Swiffer Tackles the Hairiest Home Situations for Pet Owners Because Shed Happens; 04/05/2018 – Cramer Remix: Why Apple is a better version of Procter & Gamble; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER IN TALKS WITH P&G ON CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 19/04/2018 – P&G SEES FY CORE EPS GROWTH +5% TO +8%; 07/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Pg Electroplast Ltd. – Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended March 2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.10B for 24.75 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.

Glovista Investments Llc, which manages about $940.85M and $318.62M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VGIT) by 6,100 shares to 13,815 shares, valued at $891,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $204,935 activity. Shares for $20,137 were bought by Howell Robin Robinson on Tuesday, August 13. $111,525 worth of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) was bought by ROBINSON HARRIETT J on Monday, August 12.

Analysts await Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.25 earnings per share, down 64.29% or $0.45 from last year’s $0.7 per share. GTN’s profit will be $25.38M for 15.16 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual earnings per share reported by Gray Television, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.35% negative EPS growth.