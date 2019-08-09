Ingalls & Snyder Has Lowered Its Air Lease (Call) (AL) Stake; Point72 Asset Management LP Lowered 21Vianet Group (VNET) Holding By $660,247

Point72 Asset Management Lp decreased 21Vianet Group Inc (VNET) stake by 74.18% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Point72 Asset Management Lp sold 94,321 shares as 21Vianet Group Inc (VNET)’s stock declined 4.91%. The Point72 Asset Management Lp holds 32,829 shares with $261,000 value, down from 127,150 last quarter. 21Vianet Group Inc now has $1.53 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $7.09. About 140,367 shares traded. 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) has declined 22.69% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.69% the S&P500. Some Historical VNET News: 12/04/2018 – 21VIANET SAYS CO-CEO STEVE ZHANG TO RESIGN; 14/03/2018 – 21Vianet and Microsoft Reinforce Long-term Cooperation on Cloud Services in China; 17/05/2018 – 21Vianet Sees 2Q Rev CNY810M-CNY830M; 12/04/2018 – 21Vianet Group, Inc. Filed Its Annual Report on Form 20-F; 12/03/2018 – 21Vianet 4Q Rev RMB765.8M, or About $117.7; 12/03/2018 – 21VIANET 4Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 48 RMB CENTS; 12/03/2018 – 21Vianet Sees 2018 Revm RMB3.25B-RMB3.35; 17/05/2018 – 21Vianet 1Q EPS 1c; 12/04/2018 – 21Vianet: Shiqi Wang to Continue to Serve as CEO; 14/03/2018 – 21VIANET & MICROSOFT REINFORCE LONG-TERM COOPERATION ON CLOUD

Ingalls & Snyder Llc decreased Air Lease Corp (Call) (AL) stake by 98.72% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ingalls & Snyder Llc sold 76,892 shares as Air Lease Corp (Call) (AL)’s stock rose 7.43%. The Ingalls & Snyder Llc holds 1,000 shares with $34,000 value, down from 77,892 last quarter. Air Lease Corp (Call) now has $4.50B valuation. The stock increased 3.80% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $40.17. About 742,209 shares traded. Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) has declined 3.40% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AL News: 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE TARGETING AIRCRAFT SALES FOR 2H 2018: PLUEGER; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE: BOEING’S PROPOSED 797 ISN’T AFFECTING A321NEO DEMAND; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP BEGINS QUARTERLY EARNINGS WEBCAST; 03/04/2018 – Boeing: Order Raises Air Lease’s Total 737 MAX Orders to 138; 15/05/2018 – Air Lease Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – AIR LEASE FLEET INCL. 253 OWNED, 49 MANAGED CRAFT AT MARCH 31; 03/04/2018 – BOEING, AIR LEASE 737 MAX ORDER VALUED AT $936.8M; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE WOULD CONSIDER ASSET PURCHASES FROM OTHER LESSORS; 03/05/2018 – AIR LEASE – EXTENDED MATURITY DATE OF SUBSTANTIAL MAJORITY OF REVOLVING COMMITMENTS FROM MAY 5, 2021 TO MAY 5, 2022; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE SEES AIRCRAFT IN SHORT SUPPLY OVER NEXT 3-4 YEARS

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 30 investors sold AL shares while 83 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 91.21 million shares or 1.18% more from 90.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gradient Investments Limited invested in 0% or 159 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & holds 0% or 1,493 shares. Underhill Invest Management Ltd Company holds 9.31% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) for 512,475 shares. Oppenheimer And Communications holds 0.11% or 122,726 shares in its portfolio. Northern Corporation holds 0.01% or 1.29M shares. Moreover, Polaris Llc has 0.12% invested in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Wellington Shields Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.04% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Aperio Group Inc Ltd reported 337,276 shares. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag has invested 0% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Buffington Mohr Mcneal holds 132,930 shares or 1.47% of its portfolio. New York-based Hudson Bay Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.04% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Bb&T Corp accumulated 20,296 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Howe Rusling owns 126 shares. 28,106 are owned by Schroder Mngmt Group. 9,659 are owned by Raymond James Na.

Ingalls & Snyder Llc increased Transocean Ltd (NYSE:RIG) stake by 56,700 shares to 262,808 valued at $2.29 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) stake by 364 shares and now owns 2,090 shares. Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) was raised too.

Among 2 analysts covering Air Lease (NYSE:AL), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Air Lease has $52 highest and $39 lowest target. $45.50’s average target is 13.27% above currents $40.17 stock price. Air Lease had 3 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) rating on Monday, February 25. Citigroup has “Hold” rating and $39 target.

Point72 Asset Management Lp increased Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF) stake by 35,000 shares to 65,000 valued at $1.67 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Albireo Pharma Inc stake by 169,795 shares and now owns 183,495 shares. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc was raised too.

Analysts await 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) to report earnings on August, 15. They expect $-0.02 EPS, down 100.00% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.01 per share. After $0.01 actual EPS reported by 21Vianet Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -300.00% negative EPS growth.