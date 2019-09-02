Ingalls & Snyder Has Upped Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN) Holding; Perceptive Advisors Trimmed Its Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) Position

Perceptive Advisors Llc decreased Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NBIX) stake by 18.44% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 849,892 shares as Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NBIX)’s stock rose 29.28%. The Perceptive Advisors Llc holds 3.76 million shares with $331.14 million value, down from 4.61M last quarter. Neurocrine Biosciences Inc now has $9.04B valuation. The stock increased 1.42% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $99.42. About 531,657 shares traded. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) has declined 2.64% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NBIX News: 25/04/2018 – Neurocrine Biosciences Presents New Data Analyses at AAN Annual Meeting Demonstrating INGREZZA® Improved Tardive Dyskinesia Sy; 30/04/2018 – Neurocrine Sees 2018 Operating Expense $395M-$420M; 10/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – FDA REQUIRES EXTENDED TIME FOR REVIEW OF ADDITIONAL INFORMATION IN NEW DRUG APPLICATION; 10/04/2018 – AbbVie: Elagolix Clinical Trial Program Largest Prospective Randomized Endometriosis Trial Conducted to Date; 25/04/2018 – Neurocrine Biosciences Presents New Data Analyses at AAN Annual Meeting Demonstrating INGREZZA® Improved Tardive Dyskinesia Symptoms Across Body Regions; 10/04/2018 – AbbVie Remains Confident in NDA and Continues to Work With FDA to Bring Elagolix to Patients; 08/05/2018 – Neurocrine Biosciences Presents New Quality of Life Data from RE-KINECT, the Largest Real-World Screening Study of Possible Tar; 30/04/2018 – Neurocrine 1Q Rev $71.1M; 25/04/2018 – NEUROCRINE SAYS INGREZZA IMPROVES TARDIVE DYSKINESIA SYMPTOMS; 30/04/2018 – NEUROCRINE BIO 1Q LOSS/SHR 47C, EST. LOSS/SHR 30C

Ingalls & Snyder Llc increased Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN) stake by 18.93% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ingalls & Snyder Llc acquired 4,249 shares as Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN)’s stock declined 15.54%. The Ingalls & Snyder Llc holds 26,693 shares with $3.61M value, up from 22,444 last quarter. Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc now has $22.41 billion valuation. The stock decreased 10.17% or $11.41 during the last trading session, reaching $100.76. About 8.55M shares traded or 303.82% up from the average. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) has declined 13.85% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ALXN News: 20/04/2018 – Alexion: No Compulsory License of Soliris(R) Was Requested or Granted in Brazil; 20/04/2018 – Alexion: Brazil Patent Issue Has No Implications for Intellectual Property Outside Brazil; 15/03/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC – SAFETY PROFILE OF ALXN1210 CONSISTENT WITH THAT SEEN FOR SOLIRIS; 16/04/2018 – Apellis Pharmaceuticals Provides Update on Phase 1b Open Label Study of APL-2 in PNH Patients Not Previously Treated with Eculizumab; 15/03/2018 – Alexion Pharmaceuticals: Regulatory Submissions Planned in the U.S., EU and Japan in the 2H of 2018; 15/05/2018 – Alexion Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 11/04/2018 – Wilson Therapeutics AB: Statement by the Independent Committee of the Board of Directors of Wilson Therapeutics in relation to the public offer from Alexion; 02/04/2018 – ABEONA THERAPEUTICS INC – THIEL MOST RECENTLY SERVED AS EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER OF ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS, INC; 11/04/2018 – Alexion takes its first step in beefing up the pipeline, adding a rare disease drug in $855M cash buyout $ALXN; 20/04/2018 – BRAZIL TO BE ABLE TO PRODUCE GENERIC SOLIRIS: ATTORNEY GENERAL

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold ALXN shares while 137 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 193 raised stakes. 207.90 million shares or 0.54% more from 206.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tt Int has invested 0.37% of its portfolio in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN). Paloma Ptnrs Mngmt Company owns 28,382 shares. Hilton Capital accumulated 0% or 20 shares. Blackrock Incorporated owns 0.1% invested in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) for 16.03 million shares. City Hldgs Communication has 38 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Pdt Prtn Ltd Llc reported 79,500 shares. Lpl Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 37,775 shares. Moreover, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Inc has 0.11% invested in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN). Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 70,489 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio invested 0.1% in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.05% or 23,602 shares. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac holds 1.86% of its portfolio in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) for 61,518 shares. Aperio Group Inc Limited Liability Corp reported 74,395 shares stake. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 8,365 shares. Waddell & Reed Fincl holds 20,100 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Ingalls & Snyder Llc decreased Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) stake by 13,103 shares to 20,123 valued at $3.61M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Hexcel Corp New (NYSE:HXL) stake by 97,758 shares and now owns 1.03 million shares. Ducommun Inc Del (NYSE:DCO) was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has $180 highest and $161 lowest target. $167.50’s average target is 66.24% above currents $100.76 stock price. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had 12 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, March 13, the company rating was maintained by Cowen & Co. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, April 10 by Raymond James. The firm has “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital given on Tuesday, March 19.

Analysts await Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.67 earnings per share, up 28.85% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.52 per share. NBIX’s profit will be $60.95M for 37.10 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.37 actual earnings per share reported by Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 81.08% EPS growth.

Perceptive Advisors Llc increased Cytomx Therapeutics Inc stake by 262,208 shares to 3.17 million valued at $34.12M in 2019Q1. It also upped Regenxbio Inc stake by 500,000 shares and now owns 1.15M shares. Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.45, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold NBIX shares while 71 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 101.77 million shares or 17.27% more from 86.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs holds 534,532 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Strs Ohio has 1,808 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Susquehanna Gru Limited Liability Partnership reported 113,977 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt holds 0.11% or 84,169 shares. Ubs Asset Americas invested in 0% or 410,722 shares. Exane Derivatives has invested 0% in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). Gru One Trading LP holds 0% of its portfolio in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) for 2,856 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board has 0% invested in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). Wells Fargo Mn owns 556,636 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp has invested 0.01% in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). Regions Fin Corporation invested 0% in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). Eventide Asset Management Ltd holds 270,000 shares. The Switzerland-based Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). Neuberger Berman Gp Ltd Liability accumulated 0.01% or 80,284 shares. Perceptive Advsr Limited Liability Company has invested 9.34% in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX).

Among 8 analysts covering Neurocrine (NASDAQ:NBIX), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Neurocrine has $127 highest and $87 lowest target. $108.25’s average target is 8.88% above currents $99.42 stock price. Neurocrine had 15 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, April 22 by JP Morgan. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, July 30 by Piper Jaffray. The stock of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 13 by H.C. Wainwright. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co on Wednesday, March 13 with “Buy”. On Tuesday, March 12 the stock rating was maintained by Leerink Swann with “Hold”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 12 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The company was maintained on Tuesday, July 30 by Credit Suisse.