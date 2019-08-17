Ingalls & Snyder Has Lifted Delta Air Lines Del (DAL) Holding by $21.30 Million as Market Value Rose; Pdf Solutions (PDFS) Shareholder Harber Asset Management Boosted Holding by $1.60 Million

Ingalls & Snyder Llc increased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL) by 3238.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ingalls & Snyder Llc bought 417,717 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.75% . The institutional investor held 430,617 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.24 million, up from 12,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ingalls & Snyder Llc who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.63% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $58.04. About 3.69 million shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 05/04/2018 – Delta Says Several Hundred Thousand Customers Affected by Breach; 12/04/2018 – Delta, the nation’s second-largest airline, posts record revenues as it faced strong demand, particularly for trans-Atlantic routes; 03/04/2018 – GP Bullhound’s Joakim Dal Says Spotify’s Direct Listing Is a Sign of the Times (Video); 29/03/2018 – Pennsylvania judge delivers blow to Buckeye effort to reverse Laurel Pipeline; 13/03/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES – MARCH-QTR REVENUE AND DEMAND REMAINS SOLID WITH IMPROVEMENTS IN BOTH LEISURE AND BUSINESS; 17/05/2018 – $AVAV staffers allegedly transported live bombs on a commercial Delta Airlines $DAL flight in 2015; 03/04/2018 – DELTA MARCH CAPACITY UP 3%; 03/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC – MARCH TOTAL SYSTEM LOAD FACTOR 86.9% VS 85.8% IN MARCH 2017; 30/05/2018 – DELTA: CONFIDENT IN STRENGTH OF ECONOMY, TRAVEL DEMAND GLOBALLY; 05/04/2018 – WTTE FOX 28: #BREAKING: Hazmat is responding to @columbusairport after a bag was found leaking a substance in the @Delta

Harber Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Pdf Solutions Inc (PDFS) by 23.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harber Asset Management Llc bought 133,188 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.99% . The hedge fund held 689,574 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.52 million, up from 556,386 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harber Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Pdf Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $372.93 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $11.5. About 43,177 shares traded. PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) has risen 27.63% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.63% the S&P500. Some Historical PDFS News: 14/05/2018 – Granahan Investment Management Exits Position in PDF Solutions; 07/03/2018 Foxit Launches PDF Compressor for Linux; 08/05/2018 – PDF Solutions Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Northland for May. 15; 08/05/2018 – PDF Solutions 1Q Adj EPS 7c; 08/05/2018 – PDF Solutions 1Q Loss/Shr 1c; 19/04/2018 – DJ PDF Solutions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PDFS); 15/05/2018 – Ivy Investment Management Exits Position in PDF Solutions; 09/05/2018 – PDF Solutions Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Northland for May. 16; 08/05/2018 – PDF SOLUTIONS 1Q ADJ EPS 7C, EST. 10C

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.56 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 8 investors sold PDFS shares while 26 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 23.12 million shares or 4.50% less from 24.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans holds 21,189 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Sg Americas Limited Company holds 0% or 10,712 shares. Citadel Advsrs Lc has 14,159 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 5,777 shares. Tower Rech Capital Ltd Llc (Trc) owns 614 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 16,653 were reported by Millennium Ltd Llc. Manufacturers Life Insurance The holds 0% or 10,816 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS). Price T Rowe Md owns 2.96M shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Ltd invested in 793 shares. Moreover, Invesco Limited has 0% invested in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS). Needham Investment Management Ltd Com holds 1.30 million shares. Vanguard Gru invested in 1.91M shares. Great West Life Assurance Co Can has 0% invested in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS). Arizona State Retirement owns 42,818 shares.

Harber Asset Management Llc, which manages about $351.37 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (NYSE:EPD) by 65,551 shares to 260,761 shares, valued at $7.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 30,758 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 148,494 shares, and cut its stake in Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 75 investors sold DAL shares while 258 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 533.71 million shares or 6.20% less from 568.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP accumulated 127,432 shares or 0.01% of the stock. National Asset Management Incorporated accumulated 5,505 shares. Pathstone Family Office Lc holds 0% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) or 21 shares. Johnson Invest Counsel Inc stated it has 5,238 shares. 1.04M are held by California State Teachers Retirement. Inr Advisory Ltd Liability holds 10 shares. Pennsylvania-based Brandywine Mngmt Lc has invested 0.81% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Deltec Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.49% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Hartford Investment Mgmt invested in 111,851 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Beach Investment Counsel Inc Pa has invested 1.29% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Moreover, Cap Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.03% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). State Teachers Retirement Sys invested in 970,433 shares or 0.13% of the stock. 125,000 were reported by Arrowgrass Capital Partners (Us) Limited Partnership. Burney Com owns 0.05% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 15,349 shares. Boston Private Wealth Limited Com holds 0.09% or 41,669 shares.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $265.56 million activity.

Ingalls & Snyder Llc, which manages about $3.07B and $2.10B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 5,224 shares to 303,286 shares, valued at $25.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Williams Cos Inc Del (NYSE:WMB) by 85,850 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.76 million shares, and cut its stake in Gran Tierra Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:GTE).