Ingalls & Snyder Trimmed Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) Holding By $941,184; Nathans Famous (NATH)’s Sentiment Is 1.42

Ingalls & Snyder Llc decreased Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) stake by 20.31% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ingalls & Snyder Llc analyzed 13,072 shares as Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH)'s stock declined 20.36%. The Ingalls & Snyder Llc holds 51,279 shares with $3.72 million value, down from 64,351 last quarter. Cognizant Technology Solutio now has $36.55 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $64.2. About 2.92 million shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 22.75% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.18% the S&P500.

NathanÂ’s Famous, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates in the foodservice industry. The company has market cap of $336.46 million. The firm owns and franchises restaurants under the name NathanÂ’s Famous brand name, as well as sells products bearing the NathanÂ’s Famous trademarks through various channels of distribution. It has a 15.38 P/E ratio. It also has license agreements for the manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of NathanÂ’s Famous branded hot dogs, sausages, and corned beef products in refrigerated consumer packages to be resold through retail channels, such as supermarkets, groceries, mass merchandisers, and club stores; and other NathanÂ’s Famous branded refrigerated meat products in consumer packages to be resold through retail channels.

Teton Advisors Inc. holds 1.51% of its portfolio in Nathan's Famous, Inc. for 222,634 shares. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. owns 55,050 shares or 0.4% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Pacific Global Investment Management Co has 0.27% invested in the company for 17,927 shares. The New York-based Gamco Investors Inc. Et Al has invested 0.13% in the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc., a Minnesota-based fund reported 22,500 shares.

Among 8 analysts covering Cognizant Tech Solns (NASDAQ:CTSH), 2 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Cognizant Tech Solns had 15 analyst reports since January 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, May 3 by Goldman Sachs. JP Morgan downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) rating on Friday, May 3. JP Morgan has “Underweight” rating and $6500 target. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, April 16 by Wells Fargo. The stock has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, February 7. The rating was downgraded by Morgan Stanley on Monday, April 29 to “Underweight”. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Friday, January 25 by Bernstein. The company was maintained on Sunday, March 10 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, April 25. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, March 20 report. The stock of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) earned “Neutral” rating by UBS on Tuesday, May 7.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold CTSH shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 305 raised stakes. 483.05 million shares or 0.21% more from 482.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Horseman Cap Mgmt has 0.25% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Smith Salley & Assoc holds 122,918 shares or 1.43% of its portfolio. Logan holds 1.1% or 247,504 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co, Massachusetts-based fund reported 4,595 shares. Gotham Asset Ltd holds 0.02% or 21,888 shares in its portfolio. Millennium Management Limited Liability Co has invested 0.13% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Compton Ri reported 0.36% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Quantbot Technologies Limited Partnership stated it has 0.12% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Auxier Asset Management reported 37,998 shares stake. Moreover, Gsa Ptnrs Ltd Liability Partnership has 0.08% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Stack Financial Mgmt has 191,281 shares. Baystate Wealth Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 983 shares. Franklin Resource invested in 13.63M shares or 0.53% of the stock. Citigroup Inc reported 880,646 shares. Asset Mngmt One has invested 0.11% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Analysts await Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.93 earnings per share, down 15.45% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.1 per share. CTSH’s profit will be $529.43M for 17.26 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.20% EPS growth.

Ingalls & Snyder Llc increased Sensata Technologies Hldng P stake by 105,309 shares to 149,122 valued at $6.71M in 2019Q1. It also upped Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) stake by 16,191 shares and now owns 193,163 shares. Corcept Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CORT) was raised too.

Since January 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 6 sales for $898,716 activity. Middleton Sean also sold $48,650 worth of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) shares. Kandiah Gajakarnan Vibushanan sold 168 shares worth $11,429. Telesmanic Robert sold $54,470 worth of stock or 838 shares. Humphries Brian also bought $1.16M worth of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) on Thursday, May 23.