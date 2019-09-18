Ingalls & Snyder Has Lifted Position in Alliance Data Systems (ADS) by $1.89 Million as Shares Rose; Maplelane Capital Has Trimmed Take (TTWO) Stake by $24.29 Million as Share Price Rose

Maplelane Capital Llc decreased its stake in Take (TTWO) by 81.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maplelane Capital Llc sold 214,999 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.70% . The hedge fund held 50,001 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.68 million, down from 265,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maplelane Capital Llc who had been investing in Take for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.24% or $2.93 during the last trading session, reaching $127.98. About 415,941 shares traded. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has risen 8.32% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical TTWO News: 13/03/2018 – Kerbal Space Program: Making History Expansion Now Available; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive 4Q Net $90.9M; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Sees 1Q Net $62M-Net $74M; 29/03/2018 – Global Digital Games Market 2014-2017 & 2017-2022: Market is Expected to Reach $272 Billion – Major Companies are Activision Blizzard, EA, Take-Two Interactive and Ubisoft – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/05/2018 – CORRECT: TAKE-TWO 4Q ADJ EPS ABOUT 71C; ADJ REV. MISSES EST; 18/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC. APPOINTS PAUL VIERA TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE SEES FISCAL YR ENDING MARCH 31, 2019 GAAP NET REVENUE TO RANGE FROM $2.50 BLN TO $2.60 BLN; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE INC TTWO.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $2.5 BLN TO $2.6 BLN; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Macy’s goes for two quarters of sales growth in a row; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Sees FY Rev $2.5B-$2.6B

Ingalls & Snyder Llc increased its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp (ADS) by 67.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ingalls & Snyder Llc bought 13,510 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.22% . The institutional investor held 33,591 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.71M, up from 20,081 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ingalls & Snyder Llc who had been investing in Alliance Data Systems Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $129.98. About 183,678 shares traded. Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) has declined 30.28% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ADS News: 22/05/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS – EXPANDED RELATIONSHIP WITH SIGNET JEWELERS; CONVERSANT & EPSILON TO PROVIDE DIGITAL MARKETING CAPABILITIES, DATA SERVICES; 19/03/2018 – Acxiom divest draws sponsor attention –; 16/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems March Delinquency Rate 5.3; 29/03/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP – NEITHER EPSILON NOR ANY OF ITS AFFILIATES HAS ANY “MATERIAL RELATIONSHIP” WITH ANY SOCIAL MEDIA PLATFORM; 29/03/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS – REAFFIRMING FINANCIAL GUIDANCE PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED; 16/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems March Net Charge-Offs As Percentage of Avg Receivables 6.3%; 09/05/2018 – Uss Investment Management Exits Position in Alliance Data; 15/05/2018 – Alliance Data Systems April Delinquency Rate 5.3%; 15/05/2018 – Alliance Data Provides Card Services Performance Update for April 2018; 29/03/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA REAFFIRMING FINL GUIDANCE PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED

Ingalls & Snyder Llc, which manages about $3.07B and $2.08B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,091 shares to 33,238 shares, valued at $12.10 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 6,892 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,126 shares, and cut its stake in Gran Tierra Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:GTE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 61 investors sold ADS shares while 128 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 118 raised stakes. 42.95 million shares or 5.81% less from 45.59 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Id holds 0.05% or 4,150 shares in its portfolio. Cibc Asset Management Inc, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 4,607 shares. 250,144 were reported by Cryder Partners Llp. Goldman Sachs Gru owns 0.01% invested in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) for 320,180 shares. Commonwealth Bankshares Of stated it has 8,970 shares. Regentatlantic Cap Lc reported 1,786 shares. The Germany-based Deutsche Financial Bank Ag has invested 0.03% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Tradewinds Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 26 shares. Alberta Investment Mgmt reported 54,400 shares stake. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt stated it has 0.04% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Meeder Asset Management holds 4,368 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Macquarie Gru Limited stated it has 700 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Strs Ohio holds 0% of its portfolio in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) for 636 shares. Cwm Ltd stated it has 0% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Ing Groep Nv accumulated 6,738 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

Maplelane Capital Llc, which manages about $1.68B and $4.72B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cott Corp Que (NYSE:COT) by 100,000 shares to 1.70M shares, valued at $22.70M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sea Ltd by 548,251 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.60M shares, and has risen its stake in Hormel Foods Corp (Put) (NYSE:HRL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 36 investors sold TTWO shares while 153 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 98.29 million shares or 0.94% less from 99.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fifth Third National Bank & Trust stated it has 544 shares. The Oregon-based Peregrine Asset Advisers has invested 3.56% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Wells Fargo & Comm Mn holds 0.04% or 1.10M shares in its portfolio. Highbridge Capital Ltd holds 6,300 shares. Tensile Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 4.61% or 310,000 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Sys stated it has 127,837 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. First Mercantile Co owns 0.12% invested in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) for 10,033 shares. Moore Capital Mngmt LP holds 0.23% or 85,000 shares in its portfolio. Geode Cap Lc accumulated 1.65 million shares. Csat Inv Advisory LP owns 560 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Amp Cap Ltd owns 28,711 shares. Proshare Advsr owns 99,334 shares. Saturna has 0.03% invested in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) for 7,650 shares. Shelton Mngmt accumulated 10,922 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO).