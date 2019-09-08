Ingalls & Snyder Has Increased Its Holding in United Technologies (UTX) by $576,512; Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Position Maintained by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 28.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd bought 134,316 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 603,511 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $84.37 million, up from 469,195 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $337.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $128.21. About 6.76 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 28/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Gets Different Verdicts in Baby Powder Cases; 20/03/2018 – Johnson and Johnson CFO Dominic Caruso to retire in September, to be replaced by Joseph Wolk; 26/04/2018 – J&J REPORTS DIV BOOST OF 7.1% TO 90C/SHR, EST. 88C; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor New Insights Adds GE, Exits J&J; 20/03/2018 – J&J – DOMINIC J. CARUSO TO RETIRE AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 16/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson is courting health-conscious millennial moms by relaunching its baby shampoo; 07/05/2018 – REG-Genmab Announces U.S. FDA Approval of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) in Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 17/04/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Canadian Adds Telus, Cuts J&J; 30/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Introduces Artificial-Intelligence Powered Virtual Assistant for Contact Lenses; 08/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: Darzalex Is the First Monoclonal Antibody Approved for Newly Diagnosed Patients With Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma

Ingalls & Snyder Llc increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 4.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ingalls & Snyder Llc bought 4,504 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 113,027 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.57 million, up from 108,523 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ingalls & Snyder Llc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $112.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $133.69. About 1.56M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 12/04/2018 – UTC Aerospace Systems to Provide GKN Aerospace’s Fokker Business With Long-Term On-Site Support; 08/03/2018 – United Technologies Doesn’t Need to Lose Weight — Heard on the Street; 15/05/2018 – Ackman Makes Pitch to Break United Technologies Into Three Parts; 24/04/2018 – UTX CEO STILL SEES ROCKWELL COLLINS DEAL CLOSE MID-2018; 01/05/2018 – Mission Ready: UTC Aerospace Systems To Support United States Special Operations Command’s Mid-Endurance UAS Program; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies: About $9B of Investment Will Go Toward R&D; 23/05/2018 – United Tech to invest $15 billion in U.S. over next five years; 09/05/2018 – RadioResource: UTC Asks Energy Regulator to Meet with FCC on Spectrum Policies; 04/05/2018 – Hedge fund Third Point pushes United Tech to break up; 04/05/2018 – UNITED TECH HOLDER THIRD POINT CALLS FOR CO. TO SPLIT INTO 3

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $26.75 billion and $15.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in National Grid Tranco Plc by 68,900 shares to 19,900 shares, valued at $1.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Check Point Software Tech (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 59,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,400 shares, and cut its stake in 58.Com Inc (NYSE:WUBA).

