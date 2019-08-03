Ingalls & Snyder Has Lifted Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) Holding; Highland Capital Management LP Has Upped Its Microsoft (MSFT) Stake

Highland Capital Management Lp increased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 29.17% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Highland Capital Management Lp acquired 14,000 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock rose 6.56%. The Highland Capital Management Lp holds 62,000 shares with $7.31 million value, up from 48,000 last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $ valuation. The stock decreased 0.84% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $136.9. About 30.79M shares traded or 26.59% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 30/05/2018 – Ziften Enters Germany with Microsoft Azure-Powered Endpoint Security Solution; Partners with Microsoft Windows Defender ATP Reseller sepago; 11/04/2018 – Solver’s BI360 Delivers Advanced Reporting and Budgeting for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY WINDOWS COMMERCIAL PRODUCTS AND CLOUD SERVICES REVENUE INCREASED 21% (UP 17% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY); 07/05/2018 – Recode Daily: Expect AI-in-everything at this week’s Microsoft and Google developer conferences; 14/05/2018 – SS&C to Speak at 46th Annual JP Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 01/05/2018 – Motherboard: FTC Gives Sony, Microsoft, and Nintendo 30 Days to Get Rid of Illegal Warranty-Void-if-Removed Stickers; 29/05/2018 – Over the past 12 months, Microsoft has surged 40%, more than five times Alphabet’s gain, and has again become the more valuable of the two; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft earnings press release available on Investor Relations website; 26/03/2018 – Vology Recognized for Deep Technical Expertise on 2018 CRN Tech Elite 250; 17/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – British gaming firm launches world’s first online game co-created by players

Ingalls & Snyder Llc increased Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) stake by 7887.5% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ingalls & Snyder Llc acquired 31,550 shares as Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD)’s stock declined 1.74%. The Ingalls & Snyder Llc holds 31,950 shares with $581,000 value, up from 400 last quarter. Vodafone Group Plc New now has $49.39B valuation. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $18.32. About 4.74M shares traded or 4.81% up from the average. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has declined 27.20% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical VOD News: 15/05/2018 – Vodafone Group FY 2018 Adjusted Ebitda Up 11.8% Organically; 09/05/2018 – EMBARGOED-Fuse takes Fidelity funding to expand its bite-sized learning system; 26/04/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – VODAFONE AND ESL ANNOUNCE INTERNATIONAL ESPORTS PARTNERSHIP; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns B2 rating to Tele Columbus’ amended loan and new notes; outlook positive; 26/04/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – VODAFONE HAS BECOME A PREMIUM PARTNER OF ESL, WORLD’S LARGEST ESPORTS COMPANY, AND WILL SPONSOR ESL’S FLAGSHIP EVENT SERIES: INTEL® EXTREME MASTERS, ESL ONE AND ESL PRO…; 14/05/2018 – Mint: Idea Vodafone may face conflict of interest in telecom tower deal; 15/05/2018 – CENTRICA PLC – MARGHERITA DELLA VALLE, NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, APPOINTED AS DIRECTOR AND CFO OF VODAFONE GROUP PLC, WITH EFFECT FROM 27 JULY 2018; 15/05/2018 – Permanent Digital Revolution Faces Vodafone’s New Boss–Heard on the Street; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – VODAFONE WILL BECOME EUROPE’S LEADING NEXT GENERATION NETWORK OWNER, SERVING LARGEST NUMBER OF MOBILE CUSTOMERS AND HOUSEHOLDS ACROSS EU.”; 20/04/2018 – Vodafone Pulls Brand From Three African Nations After Pact Ended

Ingalls & Snyder Llc decreased Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) stake by 4,986 shares to 100,884 valued at $12.36 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Hexcel Corp New (NYSE:HXL) stake by 97,758 shares and now owns 1.03M shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Call) (NYSE:GS) was reduced too.

Among 2 analysts covering Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Vodafone Group had 10 analyst reports since February 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Wednesday, February 6. The rating was maintained by Argus Research on Wednesday, March 13 with “Buy”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Accuvest Glob holds 14,880 shares or 0.95% of its portfolio. Optimum Invest Advsr holds 1.61% or 41,540 shares. Confluence Inv Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.16M shares. 41,971 were reported by Cambridge Advsrs. Chilton Investment Communication Ltd Liability Com invested 5.44% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv holds 4.84 million shares. Weybosset Rech Limited Liability Co owns 3,550 shares. West Oak Ltd Llc holds 0.8% or 10,800 shares. Prescott Gp Cap Mgmt Limited Co owns 6,000 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Commonwealth National Bank & Trust Of has 0.54% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 476,910 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Mgmt Llc holds 18,319 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Llc accumulated 71,191 shares. Pnc Financial Serv Gp Inc has invested 1.57% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cls Invests Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.02% or 5,540 shares. First Fiduciary Inv Counsel holds 196,281 shares or 4.28% of its portfolio.

Among 17 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 15 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Microsoft had 29 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, March 22 by Credit Suisse. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of MSFT in report on Friday, July 19 with “Outperform” rating. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy” on Friday, July 19. BMO Capital Markets maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Friday, July 19 with “Outperform” rating. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) rating on Friday, July 19. Stifel Nicolaus has “Buy” rating and $15500 target. The rating was maintained by Nomura on Thursday, April 25 with “Buy”. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $141 target in Wednesday, April 17 report. Raymond James maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) rating on Friday, July 19. Raymond James has “Strong Buy” rating and $16300 target. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, June 19 report. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, April 25 report.

