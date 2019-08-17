Ingalls & Snyder Has Boosted By $647,920 Its Amazon Com (AMZN) Holding; Highland Capital Management LP Decreased By $3.60 Million Its Bluerock Residential Grw Rei (BRG) Position

Ingalls & Snyder Llc increased Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) stake by 21.09% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ingalls & Snyder Llc acquired 364 shares as Amazon Com Inc (AMZN)’s stock declined 2.34%. The Ingalls & Snyder Llc holds 2,090 shares with $3.72 million value, up from 1,726 last quarter. Amazon Com Inc now has $886.71B valuation. The stock increased 0.93% or $16.45 during the last trading session, reaching $1792.57. About 3.05M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 27/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC – AMENDED AGREEMENT AMENDS MAY 20, 2016 AGREEMENT TO INCREASE BORROWING CAPACITY UNDER UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY TO $7.0 BLN; 28/03/2018 – Oh Look, It’s Amazon’s Turn to Lead the Tech Rout: Markets Live; 13/04/2018 – “Gold rush” for Wi-Fi on board planes spurs innovation; 29/03/2018 – Dealbook: Trump Attacks Amazon Again: DealBook Briefing; 19/03/2018 – Amazon Fashion Unveils New Photo Studio in Tokyo with Mame Kurogouchi Show; 06/03/2018 – Amazonas Florestal Ltd; 04/04/2018 – Amazon strengthens DC defences; 17/04/2018 – Brad Haynes: SCOOP: Amazon in talks with airline Azul for Brazil deliveries. Great reporting by @G_Slattery. The latest in a; 27/04/2018 – Markets Now: Dow Drops 77 Points Because It Has an Amazon Problem — Barron’s Blog; 26/04/2018 – Amazon Closes In on Top Market-Value Spot — Barron’s Blog

Highland Capital Management Lp decreased Bluerock Residential Grw Rei (BRG) stake by 56.39% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Highland Capital Management Lp sold 359,571 shares as Bluerock Residential Grw Rei (BRG)’s stock rose 6.22%. The Highland Capital Management Lp holds 278,032 shares with $3.00 million value, down from 637,603 last quarter. Bluerock Residential Grw Rei now has $277.01M valuation. The stock increased 1.31% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $12.37. About 80,195 shares traded. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEMKT:BRG) has risen 30.71% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.71% the S&P500. Some Historical BRG News: 08/05/2018 – Bluerock Res Growth REIT 1Q Adj FFO/Share 18 Cents; 08/05/2018 – BLUEROCK RESIDENTIAL GROWTH REIT INC BRG.A SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $0.65 TO $0.70; 08/05/2018 – Bluerock Res Growth REIT 1Q Rev $41.9M; 19/03/2018 – BLUEROCK DIAMONDSPLC BRD PLACING, SUBSCRIPTION RAISES APPROX; 17/04/2018 – BlueRock Therapeutics Establishes R&D Site in New York City and Formalizes Collaboration with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center; 08/05/2018 – Bluerock Res Growth REIT Backs 2018 Adj FFO/Share 65c-70c; 08/05/2018 – BLUEROCK RESIDENTIAL GROWTH REIT INC QTRLY SAME STORE REVENUE AND NOI INCREASED 5.4% AND 3.5% RESPECTIVELY, AS COMPARED TO PRIOR YEAR PERIOD; 17/05/2018 – BRG FILES FOR OFFERING OF UP TO $2.5B SECURITIES; 15/03/2018 – Bluerock Value Exchange Sells North Carolina DST (1031-Exchange) Investment Property; 17/04/2018 – BlueRock Therapeutics Establishes R&D Site in New York City and Formalizes Collaboration with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer C

Among 11 analysts covering Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amazon has $2450 highest and $1965 lowest target. $2198.75’s average target is 22.66% above currents $1792.57 stock price. Amazon had 20 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Buy” rating and $2200 target in Thursday, February 28 report. M Partners reinitiated the shares of AMZN in report on Friday, August 2 with “Buy” rating. On Tuesday, March 19 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy”. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) earned “Buy” rating by DA Davidson on Thursday, March 21. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) earned “Buy” rating by Evercore on Monday, March 4. The firm has “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo given on Monday, March 18. The company was maintained on Monday, March 11 by UBS. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) earned “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, June 21. Cowen & Co maintained the shares of AMZN in report on Tuesday, March 26 with “Buy” rating. KeyBanc Capital Markets upgraded the shares of AMZN in report on Friday, March 15 to “Overweight” rating.

Ingalls & Snyder Llc decreased Ford Mtr Co Del (NYSE:F) stake by 48,715 shares to 791,714 valued at $6.95M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Paypal Hldgs Inc stake by 15,023 shares and now owns 192,770 shares. Amerco (NASDAQ:UHAL) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lee Danner & Bass Incorporated reported 1.68% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Murphy Mngmt Incorporated invested 2.51% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Institute For Wealth Management Ltd Llc holds 1.8% or 4,642 shares in its portfolio. Bahl And Gaynor, a Ohio-based fund reported 1,150 shares. Massachusetts Fin Svcs Co Ma stated it has 1.21% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Prudential Public Limited Company has 1.12% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Pitcairn stated it has 7,233 shares or 1.4% of all its holdings. The Washington-based Fisher Asset Ltd Liability has invested 3.33% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). America First Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 25 shares. Jbf Inc, Colorado-based fund reported 14,000 shares. Amer Tx holds 2.72% or 29,070 shares in its portfolio. Foundry Ptnrs holds 456 shares. Moreover, Baystate Wealth Management Limited Com has 0.18% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 721 shares. State Farm Mutual Automobile Comm owns 25,270 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Dorsey Wright & Associate has 0.63% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

