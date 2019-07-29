Ingalls & Snyder Lowered Nu Skin Enterprises (Call) (NUS) Position By $2.25 Million; Harmonic Inc. (HLIT) Covered By 3 Bulls

Ingalls & Snyder Llc decreased Nu Skin Enterprises Inc (Call) (NUS) stake by 99.39% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ingalls & Snyder Llc sold 48,833 shares as Nu Skin Enterprises Inc (Call) (NUS)’s stock declined 23.08%. The Ingalls & Snyder Llc holds 300 shares with $14,000 value, down from 49,133 last quarter. Nu Skin Enterprises Inc (Call) now has $2.27B valuation. The stock increased 3.83% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $40.9. About 486,630 shares traded. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) has declined 31.08% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.51% the S&P500. Some Historical NUS News: 26/04/2018 – NU SKIN ENTERPRISES INC QTRLY REV $616.2 MLN, UP 24%; 26/04/2018 – Nu Skin Sees 2Q Rev $630M-$650M; 13/04/2018 Nu Skin Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – NU SKIN 1Q EPS 64C, EST. 71C; 26/04/2018 – NU SKIN ENTERPRISES INC NUS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.61 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – NU SKIN 1Q REV. $616.2M, EST. $563.8M; 25/05/2018 – Nu Skin Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 30; 26/04/2018 – Nu Skin Sees FY18 EPS $3.45-EPS $3.65; 26/04/2018 – NU SKIN ENTERPRISES INC NUS.N SEES FY REVENUE $2.51 BLN TO $2.56 BLN; 22/04/2018 – DJ Nu Skin Enterprises Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NUS)

Among 3 analysts covering Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Harmonic had 7 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Buy” rating and $7 target in Monday, March 25 report. The stock of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) earned “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Friday, June 14. As per Wednesday, February 20, the company rating was initiated by Stifel Nicolaus. See Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) latest ratings:

14/06/2019 Broker: Raymond James Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Outperform New Target: $6.7500 Upgrade

10/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

27/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

31/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

25/03/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Rating: Buy New Target: $7 Maintain

20/02/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Rating: Buy New Target: $7 Initiate

14/02/2019 Broker: Needham Rating: Buy New Target: $7 Initiates Coverage On

More notable recent Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Nu Skin Enterprises Cuts Guidance, Shares Fall 20% – Benzinga” on July 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Kind Of Investor Owns Most Of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Ladenburg Thalmann likes Aurora Cannabis in premarket analyst action – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “What Caused The Opening Gap In Nu Skin? – Benzinga” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 17, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold NUS shares while 63 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 39.94 million shares or 1.30% less from 40.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oakbrook holds 6,250 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Connecticut-based Tudor Investment Et Al has invested 0.12% in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS). Cadence Capital Management Limited Liability Co, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 18,589 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.02% in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) or 22,147 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 0.03% invested in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) for 37,589 shares. Gemmer Asset Management Limited Co holds 0% in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) or 106 shares. Mason Street Advsr Lc, Wisconsin-based fund reported 29,439 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 9,505 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Utd Services Automobile Association accumulated 14,171 shares or 0% of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bancshares holds 0% in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) or 17 shares. Metropolitan Life Ny has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS). Principal Financial Group holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) for 245,235 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Llc stated it has 0.05% in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS). Sensato Invsts Ltd Liability Company holds 9,600 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Qs Investors Ltd Co invested in 16,769 shares.

Ingalls & Snyder Llc increased Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALXN) stake by 4,249 shares to 26,693 valued at $3.61 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) stake by 9,996 shares and now owns 200,189 shares. Transocean Ltd (NYSE:RIG) was raised too.

Analysts await Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) to report earnings on August, 6 after the close. They expect $0.83 EPS, down 23.15% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.08 per share. NUS’s profit will be $46.05 million for 12.32 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual EPS reported by Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.79% EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering Nu Skin (NYSE:NUS), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Nu Skin had 11 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Friday, March 1 by Bank of America. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) rating on Monday, March 25. Stifel Nicolaus has “Sell” rating and $43 target. Jefferies maintained Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) on Wednesday, February 13 with “Buy” rating. DA Davidson maintained the shares of NUS in report on Monday, March 25 with “Buy” rating. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of NUS in report on Wednesday, March 20 with “Hold” rating. Jefferies maintained Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) rating on Wednesday, March 6. Jefferies has “Hold” rating and $70 target.

More notable recent Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Worry About Harmonic Inc.’s (NASDAQ:HLIT) CEO Pay Cheque? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Here’s Why Momentum Investors Will Love Harmonic (HLIT) – Nasdaq” published on July 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Bull Of The Day: Harmonic (HLIT) – Nasdaq” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Harmonic +4.5% on Comcast license deal – Seeking Alpha” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Harmonic (HLIT) and Enphase Energy (ENPH) Are Aggressive Growth Stocks – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.79 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.87 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 11 investors sold Harmonic Inc. shares while 27 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 75.14 million shares or 4.61% more from 71.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1.07 million are held by Geode Capital Limited Liability. Tiaa Cref Invest Management Limited Com owns 461,249 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 0% of its portfolio in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT). Magnetar Fincl Limited Co has 0% invested in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT). Jpmorgan Chase & Communication invested in 57,391 shares or 0% of the stock. Prudential Financial has invested 0% in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT). National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can invested in 3 shares. Bancshares Of America De owns 51,936 shares. Citigroup holds 55,703 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Axa holds 281,946 shares. Piedmont Invest Advsrs Incorporated has 22,241 shares. Herald Inv Ltd holds 0.69% of its portfolio in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) for 500,000 shares. Lyon Street Capital Ltd, a California-based fund reported 71,323 shares. White Pine Capital Ltd Liability Corp holds 156,600 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Voya Management Ltd Com reported 34,597 shares.