Ingalls & Snyder Holding in Goldman Sachs Group (Call) (GS) Lowered by $18.31 Million; General Mills (GIS) Shareholder Ar Asset Management Lifted Stake by $790,500

Ingalls & Snyder Llc decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Call) (GS) by 95.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ingalls & Snyder Llc sold 95,361 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 5,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $960,000, down from 100,361 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ingalls & Snyder Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $200.81. About 852,807 shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 13/03/2018 – SocGen in exclusive talks to buy Commerzbank’s EMC unit -Handelsblatt; 25/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs clinches crown as ldeal Employer in global financial space; 07/03/2018 – Independent: Goldman Sachs puts London staff on notice to relocate to Frankfurt by June; 30/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma plc to Participate in the Goldman Sachs 39th Annual Global Healthcare Conference; 15/04/2018 – Partners Group, Charlesbank near deal for Hearthside Food; 15/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs Adds Americold Realty Trust, Exits TransUnion: 13F; 15/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS SAYS “COMMITTED” TO HAVING WOMEN REPRESENT 50 PCT OF GLOBAL TALENT OVER TIME; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs 1Q Underwriting Rev $1.21 Billion; 10/05/2018 – US Lighting Group Confirms Goldman Sachs Presentation Date; 14/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs thinks interest rates could jump because of a strange occurrence in the economy

Ar Asset Management Inc increased its stake in General Mills Inc. (GIS) by 39.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ar Asset Management Inc bought 15,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 54,500 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.82 million, up from 39,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ar Asset Management Inc who had been investing in General Mills Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $54.68. About 1.42M shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – THIRD-QUARTER NET SALES FOR CONVENIENCE STORES & FOODSERVICE SEGMENT INCREASED 3 PERCENT TO $460 MLN; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – FULL-YEAR FISCAL 2018 ORGANIC NET SALES ARE EXPECTED TO BE IN LINE WITH LAST YEAR, WHICH IS UNCHANGED FROM PREVIOUS GUIDANCE; 09/05/2018 – Kraft Heinz seeks buzz for big brands as rivals’ valuations come down; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Hit by Higher Food, Shipping Costs — 3rd Update; 09/05/2018 – General Mills Elects Maria Sastre to Bd of Directors; 21/03/2018 – General Mills 3Q Gross Margin 32.3%; 19/04/2018 – General Mills Reports Progress on Global Responsibility Commitments and Investments; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Venezuela seizes Kellogg plant; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – QTRLY NET SALES FOR GENERAL MILLS’ NORTH AMERICA RETAIL SEGMENT TOTALED $2.52 BLN, UP 1 PERCENT FROM PRIOR YEAR; 20/04/2018 – DJ General Mills Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GIS)

Ar Asset Management Inc, which manages about $494.99M and $267.09M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cola European Partners Pl by 14,000 shares to 13,000 shares, valued at $673,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.62, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold GIS shares while 284 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 337 raised stakes. 404.12 million shares or 1.87% more from 396.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,580 were accumulated by Trust Department Mb Fin National Bank N A. Princeton Port Strategies Group Inc Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.06% or 4,450 shares. Tradewinds Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 676 shares stake. Sfmg Lc holds 4,278 shares. Leavell Investment Mgmt reported 0.19% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Franklin Inc holds 0.01% or 506,013 shares. 37,395 were reported by Fulton Retail Bank Na. Tarbox Family Office Inc owns 0% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 176 shares. Bartlett & Ltd Llc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Moreover, Psagot Inv House Limited has 0.09% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Greylin Investment Mangement reported 1.73% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Stevens Capital LP stated it has 231,145 shares or 0.51% of all its holdings. Parkside Bancorporation, Missouri-based fund reported 4,889 shares. Fruth Inv Mngmt invested 0.64% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Pitcairn Company accumulated 0.03% or 4,963 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based D E Shaw And has invested 0.01% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Delaware-based Lau Associates has invested 0.98% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Cannell Peter B reported 0.02% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Factory Mutual Insurance reported 404,900 shares. Capstone Inv Advisors Limited Liability Company invested 0.03% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Clearbridge Llc holds 24,984 shares. Panagora Asset Management Inc reported 0.01% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). 1,091 were reported by Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) Sa. Ally has invested 1.32% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Eagle Cap Management Ltd has 6.21M shares for 4.52% of their portfolio. Regions Fin has 0.04% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 16,800 shares. Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Llc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Cohen And Steers accumulated 3,596 shares. Permit Capital Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 26,700 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd Llc stated it has 1.29 million shares or 0.3% of all its holdings.

