Ingalls & Snyder Raised Hain Celestial Group (HAIN) Position; Freshford Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Jack In The Box (JACK) Stake as Stock Value Declined

Freshford Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Jack In The Box Inc (JACK) by 20.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Freshford Capital Management Llc sold 60,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.64% . The hedge fund held 228,458 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.52M, down from 288,558 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Freshford Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Jack In The Box Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $86.79. About 242,873 shares traded. Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) has declined 12.73% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical JACK News: 21/03/2018 – Jack in the Box Will Make Prepayment of $260M to Retire Outstanding Debt Under Term Loan; 16/05/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX INC QTRLY REV $209.8 MLN VS $265.9 MLN; 16/05/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX INC SEES FISCAL YEAR 2018 SAME-STORE SALES INCREASE OF APPROXIMATELY FLAT TO UP 1.0 PERCENT AT JACK IN BOX SYSTEM RESTAURANTS; 10/05/2018 – Grubhub Partners with Jack in the Box® to Bring Food Directly to Diners’ Homes; 15/05/2018 – Blue Harbour Group Buys New 2.3% Position in Jack in the Box; 16/05/2018 – Jack in the Box 2Q Net $47.6M; 21/03/2018 – Jack in the Box Maturity Date for Both Revolving Credit Facility and Term Loan Extended to March 2020; 15/05/2018 – Samlyn Capital Buys New 1.7% Position in Jack in the Box; 21/03/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX AMENDS CREDIT PACT; 16/05/2018 – Jack in the Box Announces $200 Million Share Repurchase Authorization

Ingalls & Snyder Llc increased its stake in Hain Celestial Group Inc (HAIN) by 8555% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ingalls & Snyder Llc bought 25,665 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.09% . The institutional investor held 25,965 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $600,000, up from 300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ingalls & Snyder Llc who had been investing in Hain Celestial Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 10.98% or $2.4 during the last trading session, reaching $19.5. About 1.58 million shares traded or 39.79% up from the average. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) has declined 23.91% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical HAIN News: 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial 3Q Adj EPS 37c; 08/03/2018 Hain Celestial Features 75 Exciting New Products at Expo West 2018; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial Sees FY18 Sales $2.434B-$2.503B; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL – SEES 2018 ADJ EPS $1.11 TO $1.18; 24/04/2018 – Alba Botanica® Do Good, Do Beautiful Grant Program Announces Winners; 15/05/2018 – ENGAGED CAPITAL BOOSTED APOG, BHE, HAIN IN 1Q: 13F; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial Expects to Complete Divestiture of Hain Pure Protein During 1H of Fiscal 2019; 04/05/2018 – Utz auction advances, draws Campbell look; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP INC – EXPECTS TO COMPLETE DIVESTITURE OF HAIN PURE PROTEIN DURING FIRST HALF OF FISCAL 2019; 21/04/2018 – DJ Hain Celestial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HAIN)

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 42 investors sold HAIN shares while 69 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 102.93 million shares or 6.93% more from 96.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). The New York-based Bancshares Of Mellon Corp has invested 0.01% in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Gamco Invsts Et Al holds 0.12% or 678,598 shares. Sei Invs Co owns 106,650 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Thompson Inv Incorporated accumulated 18,565 shares. Teton Advsr has 104,186 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Arizona State Retirement System has 0.02% invested in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Gotham Asset has 13,221 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Philadelphia Tru has invested 0.36% in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Manufacturers Life Insurance The owns 1.52M shares. Shelton Mgmt invested 0.13% of its portfolio in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Jane Street Group Inc Ltd Co owns 60,767 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Management Corporation reported 0.05% of its portfolio in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Utd Automobile Association has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Paradice Management Ltd Company, Colorado-based fund reported 1.96 million shares.

Ingalls & Snyder Llc, which manages about $3.07 billion and $2.10B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Credit Accep Corp Mich (NASDAQ:CACC) by 2,633 shares to 66,714 shares, valued at $30.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hexcel Corp New (NYSE:HXL) by 97,758 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.03 million shares, and cut its stake in Amerco (NASDAQ:UHAL).

Since February 28, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 sales for $212.44 million activity. 2.08M shares valued at $49.19 million were bought by Engaged Capital Co-Invest VI-D – L.P. on Monday, May 13.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold JACK shares while 62 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 27.18 million shares or 2.23% less from 27.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 16,379 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holdings invested in 0.08% or 116,444 shares. Samlyn Capital owns 604,473 shares. West Oak Ltd Company invested in 0% or 70 shares. 62 were reported by Signaturefd Limited Liability Co. Davidson Kempner Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership has 0.72% invested in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) for 324,744 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) for 170,000 shares. Invesco Ltd owns 567,036 shares. The Minnesota-based Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans has invested 0% in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). Natixis Advsrs Lp stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). Advisory holds 0.65% or 416,522 shares in its portfolio. Price Michael F has 0.33% invested in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) for 33,302 shares. Oppenheimer & accumulated 3,047 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Bluecrest Cap Management has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). Whittier stated it has 6 shares.