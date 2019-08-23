Ingalls & Snyder Holding in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) Has Decreased by $4.72 Million; Ecolab (ECL) Stock Rose While Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has Increased by $7.24 Million Its Stake

Ingalls & Snyder Llc decreased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) by 3.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ingalls & Snyder Llc sold 31,045 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.62% . The institutional investor held 883,679 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $134.57M, down from 914,724 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ingalls & Snyder Llc who had been investing in Pioneer Nat Res Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.57% or $4.5 during the last trading session, reaching $121.57. About 696,701 shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 27/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL SEES MITIGATING MOST SERVICE-COST INFLATION; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NEEDS SOME TIME TO WORK OUT FINAL 2018 CAPEX INCREASE; 26/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK- SHALE EXECUTIVES’ MEETING WITH OPEC OFFICIALS “COLLEGIAL” AND FOCUSED ON SUPPLYING GLOBAL OIL DEMAND -PIONEER CEO; 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES – THERE WERE NO INJURIES ASSOCIATED WITH FIRE AT COMPRESSOR STATION IN WEST PANHANDLE FIELD; 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO. REPORTS PRODUCTION SHUT IN AT WES; 16/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference May 22; 13/04/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $235 FROM $218; 18/04/2018 – GLOBAL OIL: CITIGROUP SAYS DVN, ENI, OMV AND PXD ARE RELATIVE WINNERS; 11/04/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $260 FROM $250

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 3649.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought 41,129 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 42,256 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.46M, up from 1,127 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $58.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.17% or $4.48 during the last trading session, reaching $202.4. About 467,843 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 09/05/2018 – Ecolab Expanding Greensboro Campus to Include Life Sciences Cleanroom Manufacturing Facility; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Adopts Accounting Standard Related to Presentation of Components of Net Periodic Benefit Costs for Pension and Other Post-Retirement Benefits; 24/05/2018 – Ecolab Establishes Food Safety Advisory Bd; 07/03/2018 – ITALMATCH CHEMICALS Group acquires the Chinese Jiayou Chemical, active in the antiscalant phosphonate component business, from Ecolab Inc; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Has Retained Jianghai’s Service & Formulated Business; 03/04/2018 – Alcide Announces General Availability of Its Cloud-Native Security Platform to Secure Modernized Data Centers & Cloud Ops; 17/04/2018 – Republican Tim Pawlenty brings on former Ecolab executive James Seifert to be his gubernatorial campaign chairman; 09/05/2018 – Ecolab at Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference May 15; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Had Reported 4Q 2017 Net $565.9 Million, or $1.93/Share; 21/05/2018 – New Research Study Finds Fruit Flies Capable of Transferring Dangerous Bacteria, Posing Food Safety Risk

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, which manages about $51.87B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 1.09 million shares to 5.84M shares, valued at $1.38 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Energizer Hldgs Inc New by 132,240 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 223,260 shares, and cut its stake in Markel Corp (NYSE:MKL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.91 in 2018Q4.

Ingalls & Snyder Llc, which manages about $3.07B and $2.10 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 307,481 shares to 322,281 shares, valued at $10.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 1,550 shares in the quarter, for a total of 284,038 shares, and has risen its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D).