Ingalls & Snyder Lifted Its Stake in Hain Celestial Group (HAIN) by $590,295 as Shares Rose; Darden Restaurants (DRI) Shareholder Alpha Windward Has Increased Its Holding

Ingalls & Snyder Llc increased its stake in Hain Celestial Group Inc (HAIN) by 8555% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ingalls & Snyder Llc bought 25,665 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.09% . The institutional investor held 25,965 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $600,000, up from 300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ingalls & Snyder Llc who had been investing in Hain Celestial Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.00% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $18.91. About 1.53 million shares traded or 33.31% up from the average. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) has declined 23.91% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical HAIN News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Hain Celestial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HAIN); 08/05/2018 – Pain From Toys `R’ Us Liquidation Spreads to Hain Celestial; 08/05/2018 – Hain stock sinks as earnings disappoint and forecast slashed

Alpha Windward Llc increased its stake in Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI) by 3134.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpha Windward Llc bought 4,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.22% . The institutional investor held 4,334 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $526,000, up from 134 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpha Windward Llc who had been investing in Darden Restaurants Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.02B market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $120.9. About 824,089 shares traded. Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has risen 14.23% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DRI News: 22/03/2018 – DARDEN: OLIVE GARDEN TRAFFIC MAY BE HURT IN 4Q BY LACK OF DEAL; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants Back FY18 Sales Growth View of 13%; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED NET EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $4.75 TO $4.80; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN: PROFIT WON’T BE AFFECTED BY LACK OF OLIVE GARDEN DEAL; 09/03/2018 – Oil Dri 2Q Loss 15c/Diluted Shr; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC – QTRLY OLIVE GARDEN SALES $ 1,073.2 MLN VERSUS $1,035.1 MLN; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS – QTRLY BLENDED SAME-RESTAURANT SALES FROM DARDEN’S LEGACY BRANDS INCREASED 2.0%; 20/04/2018 – DJ Darden Restaurants Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DRI); 06/03/2018 INDIA DRI MOVED SURAT COURT AGAINST NIRAV MODI, 3 COS; 20/03/2018 – QSR Operators Leveraging Gig Economy Platform Targeting Restaurant Delivery Services

More notable recent Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “MKM: Bloomin’ Brands Positioned For Future Growth – Benzinga” on August 13, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Michelin chef set to open high-end Chicago steakhouse in Scottsdale – Phoenix Business Journal” published on August 05, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “7 things to know today and legal challenge brews over Orange County Convention Center construction project – Orlando Business Journal” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Restaurant spending trends higher – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: AMD, Apple, Barrick Gold, Dominoâ€™s, Intel, McDonaldâ€™s, Occidental, Salesforce and More – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Alpha Windward Llc, which manages about $148.77 million and $149.96 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) by 2,850 shares to 1,888 shares, valued at $353,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) by 11,820 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 262 shares, and cut its stake in Conduent Inc.

Since February 28, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 insider sales for $212.44 million activity. Welling Glenn W. also bought $47.34 million worth of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) shares.

More notable recent The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Where Will Aphria Be in 1 Year? – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Hain Celestial (HAIN) Down 8.3% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” published on June 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Hain Celestial Group (HAIN) Could Be Positioned for a Slump – Nasdaq” on May 25, 2018. More interesting news about The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Patience Is Key With Hain Celestial – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 11, 2018.

Ingalls & Snyder Llc, which manages about $3.07B and $2.10 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Omeros Corp (NASDAQ:OMER) by 93,150 shares to 5.08 million shares, valued at $88.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 6,517 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 291,062 shares, and cut its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Call) (NYSE:GS).

