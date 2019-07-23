Ingalls & Snyder Has Lowered By $1.19 Million Its Credit Accep Mich (CACC) Position; Cynergistek (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) Sellers Increased By 26.19% Their Shorts

Cynergistek Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) had an increase of 26.19% in short interest. CTEK’s SI was 5,300 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 26.19% from 4,200 shares previously. With 11,100 avg volume, 1 days are for Cynergistek Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK)’s short sellers to cover CTEK’s short positions. The SI to Cynergistek Inc’s float is 0.08%. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $4.8. About 4,750 shares traded. CynergisTek, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) has declined 3.47% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.90% the S&P500. Some Historical CTEK News: 03/04/2018 – Award-Winning Health System Selects CynergisTek’s Managed Print Services; 19/04/2018 – CynergisTek Will Host Conference Call on Monday, May 14, 2018 to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 16/04/2018 – CynergisTek Featured Among 10 Best Cyber Security Companies 2018 by CIO Bulletin; 04/05/2018 – CynergisTek Executives to Attend the 15th Annual Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference; 12/03/2018 CynergisTek Makes Advance Payment of Bank Debt and Negotiates New Financing with BMO Harris Bank

Ingalls & Snyder Llc decreased Credit Accep Corp Mich (CACC) stake by 3.8% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ingalls & Snyder Llc sold 2,633 shares as Credit Accep Corp Mich (CACC)’s stock rose 5.07%. The Ingalls & Snyder Llc holds 66,714 shares with $30.15M value, down from 69,347 last quarter. Credit Accep Corp Mich now has $8.99B valuation. The stock decreased 0.71% or $3.4 during the last trading session, reaching $478.43. About 38,128 shares traded. Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) has risen 35.76% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.33% the S&P500. Some Historical CACC News: 24/05/2018 – Credit Acceptance Announces Completion of $450.0 Million Asset-Backed Financing; 03/05/2018 – CREDIT ACCEPTANCE 1Q ADJ EPS $6.11, EST. $6.13; 03/05/2018 – Credit Acceptance 1Q Rev $295.6M; 10/05/2018 – Credit Acceptance Announces Increase of Revolving Secured Warehouse Facility; 03/05/2018 – Credit Acceptance 1Q Net $120.1M; 03/05/2018 – Credit Acceptance 1Q EPS $6.17; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Credit Acceptance Auto Loan Trust 2018-2; 18/04/2018 – Credit Acceptance Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 03/05/2018 – CREDIT ACCEPTANCE 1Q CONSUMER LOAN UNIT VOL. +18.5%; 06/04/2018 – CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORP. PRESIDENT JONES TO RETIRE ON JUNE 30

Cynergistek, Inc. operates as a cybersecurity, privacy, and compliance consulting firm in healthcare industry. The company has market cap of $46.91 million. The firm offers solutions to help organizations measure privacy, security, and compliance programs against regulatory requirements, as well as assists in developing risk management practices. It has a 2.38 P/E ratio. The Company’s security services include risk assessment, technical security assessment, baseline security assessment, information security program assessment, print security assessment, vulnerability testing, architecture assessment, penetration testing, social engineering and phishing, and RiskSonar assessment tools.

Ingalls & Snyder Llc increased Wabco Hldgs Inc (NYSE:WBC) stake by 7,135 shares to 41,098 valued at $5.42 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Dowdupont Inc stake by 7,372 shares and now owns 122,287 shares. Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) was raised too.

Among 4 analysts covering Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Credit Acceptance had 7 analyst reports since January 24, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, April 30 the stock rating was maintained by Stephens with “Equal-Weight”. Oppenheimer downgraded Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) on Thursday, January 31 to “Market Perform” rating.